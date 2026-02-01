The Municipality of Khobar announced the integration of its traffic signals with artificial intelligence capable of analyzing traffic in real-time and early detection of congestion.

The Municipality of Khobar confirmed that the launch of smart traffic signals is a testament to its ability to employ technology to serve humanity and utilize artificial intelligence and predictive analysis for traffic management.

It pointed out that this directly reflects on improving the quality of life, enhancing the sustainability of the transportation system in Khobar, raising the level of traffic safety, and meeting the needs of population and economic growth.

It clarified that the smart traffic signals that have been launched are capable of analyzing traffic in real-time, early detection of congestion, proactively addressing it, and adjusting signal timing based on vehicle density, prioritizing congested directions. This helps in accurately timing the signals, reducing stop time, and enhancing coordination between intersections without the need for human intervention.