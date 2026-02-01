أعلنت بلدية الخبر ربط إشاراتها المرورية بالذكاء الاصطناعي القادر على تحليل حركة المرور في الوقت الحقيقي والكشف المبكر عن الازدحام.

وأكدت بلدية الخبر أن إطلاق الإشارات المرورية الذكية تأكيد على قدرتها على توظيف التكنولوجيا لخدمة الإنسان وتوظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحليل التنبؤي لإدارة الحركة المرورية.

وأشارت إلى أن ذلك ينعكس مباشرة على تحسين جودة الحياة، وتعزيز استدامة منظومة النقل في الخبر ورفع مستوى السلامة المرورية، وتلبية حاجات النمو السكاني والاقتصادي.

وأوضحت أن الإشارات المرورية الذكية التي تم إطلاقها قادرة على تحليل حركة المرور في الوقت الحقيقي والكشف المبكر عن الازدحام والتعامل معه استباقياً وتعديل وقت الإشارات بناء على كثافة السيارات، بحيث تعطي الأولوية للاتجاهات المزدحمة، وهو ما يساعد على ضبط توقيت الإشارات بدقة، وتقليل زمن التوقف، وتعزيز التنسيق بين التقاطعات دون الحاجة للتدخل البشري.