بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للرئيس لي جيه ميونغ رئيس جمهورية كوريا، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان.

وقال الملك: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس وزراء جمهورية كوريا الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان، ونعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، متمنين ألا تروا أي سوء أو مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للرئيس لي جيه ميونغ رئيس جمهورية كوريا، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة رئيس وزراء جمهورية كوريا الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد كافة عن بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً لكم دوام الصحة والسلامة، وألا تروا أي سوء».