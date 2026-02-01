The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea, on the passing of former Prime Minister Mr. Lee Hae-chan.

The King said: "We received the news of the passing of former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Hae-chan, and we express to Your Excellency, to the family of the deceased, and to your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, wishing that you do not see any harm or misfortune."



Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a message of condolence and sympathy to President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea, on the passing of former Prime Minister Mr. Lee Hae-chan.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the passing of former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Hae-chan, and I express to Your Excellency and to the family of the deceased my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you continued health and safety, and that you do not see any harm."