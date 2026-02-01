بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للرئيس لي جيه ميونغ رئيس جمهورية كوريا، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان.
وقال الملك: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس وزراء جمهورية كوريا الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان، ونعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، متمنين ألا تروا أي سوء أو مكروه».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للرئيس لي جيه ميونغ رئيس جمهورية كوريا، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان.
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة رئيس وزراء جمهورية كوريا الأسبق السيد لي هيه تشان، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد كافة عن بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً لكم دوام الصحة والسلامة، وألا تروا أي سوء».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea, on the passing of former Prime Minister Mr. Lee Hae-chan.
The King said: "We received the news of the passing of former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Hae-chan, and we express to Your Excellency, to the family of the deceased, and to your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, wishing that you do not see any harm or misfortune."
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a message of condolence and sympathy to President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea, on the passing of former Prime Minister Mr. Lee Hae-chan.
The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the passing of former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Hae-chan, and I express to Your Excellency and to the family of the deceased my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you continued health and safety, and that you do not see any harm."