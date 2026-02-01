The Emirati artist Ahlam shared a glimpse of her lifestyle with the public through a video she posted for her followers on Instagram, in which she appeared aboard her private jet while heading from Kuwait to the UAE.

Luxurious Appearance

Ahlam caught attention with her elegant feminine look, as she sat in her seat dazzling in a long black velvet dress, adorned with a chic belt that reflected her modest style. She paired it with her wavy hair cascading over her shoulders, in a look that combined simplicity and luxury.

Her diamond jewelry also stood out prominently, adding a touch of sparkle to her appearance, coordinated with an extremely small diamond-studded handbag, which reflected her attention to the finest details and reinforced her image as an icon of elegance and luxury in every appearance.

It is well known that Ahlam is a lover of luxurious Arab looks.

Jet Design

The design of the jet appeared to be extremely sophisticated, dominated by calm ivory colors that reflect an atmosphere of luxury and comfort, with elegant details that showcase refined taste in interior decor.