شاركت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام جانباً من أسلوب حياتها مع الجمهور، من خلال مقطع فيديو شاركته مع متابعيها عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، ظهرت فيه على متن طائرتها الخاصة أثناء توجّهها من الكويت إلى الإمارات.

إطلالة فخمة

ولفتت أحلام الأنظار بإطلالة أنثوية راقية، إذ جلست على مقعدها متألّقة بفستان مخمليّ أسود طويل، مزيّن بحزام أنيق عكس أسلوبها المحتشم. ونسّقته مع شعرها المموّج المنسدل على كتفيها، في إطلالة جمعت بين البساطة والفخامة.

كذلك برزت مجوهراتها الماسية بشكل لافت، لتضفي لمسة من البريق على الإطلالة، منسّقةً مع حقيبة صغيرة للغاية مرصّعة بالماس، ما عكس حرصها على أدق التفاصيل، ورسّخ صورتها كأيقونة للأناقة والترف في كل ظهور لها.

ومن المعروف عن أحلام أنّها عاشقة للإطلالات العربية الفخمة.

تصميم الطائرة

وبدا تصميم الطائرة في غاية الرقيّ، إذ طغت عليه الألوان العاجية الهادئة التي تعكس أجواءً من الفخامة والراحة، مع تفاصيل أنيقة تعكس ذوقاً راقياً في اختيار الديكور الداخلي.