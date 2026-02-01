The Syndicate of Artistic Professions has referred musician Hani Mahanna for investigation following his recent statements about the stars Shadia and Faten Hamama during his appearance on a television program.

Preserving the Dignity of Icons

The Syndicate of Artistic Professions condemned in a statement today (Sunday) the insults directed at the icons of Egyptian and Arab art in a television program by musician Hani Mahanna, expressing deep regret for the violations occurring against art and its representatives. It noted that Mahanna has been referred for investigation and legal actions will be taken against him in accordance with preserving the reputation and dignity of the icons of Egyptian art.

The Syndicate of Artistic Professions announced its firm stance against such violations, declaring its full support for all icons of Egyptian art, and emphasizing that anyone who transgresses against them will be referred to a disciplinary council, especially those who belong to the syndicates.

The syndicate also pointed out that any transgression by someone outside the syndicates will be dealt with in various ways, and in a legal manner that protects the members of the profession and preserves their dignity.