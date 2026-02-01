أحال اتحاد النقابات الفنية الموسيقار هاني مهنا إلى التحقيق بعد تصريحاته الأخيرة عن النجمتين شادية وفاتن حمامة خلال ظهوره في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية.

حفظ كرامة الرموز

وأدان اتحاد النقابات الفنية في بيان له اليوم (الأحد) ما صدر من إساءات لرموز الفن المصري والعربي في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية على لسان الموسيقار هاني مهنا، معرباً عن أسفه الشديد لما يحدث من تجاوزات في حق الفن وأبنائه، مشيراً إلى إحالته للتحقيق واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضده بما يتفق مع حفظ سمعة وكرامة رموز الفن المصري.

وأعلن اتحاد النقابات الفنية الوقوف بحزم ضد تلك التجاوزات، معلناً دعمه الكامل لكل رموز الفن المصري، ومؤكداً أن من يتجاوز في حقهم سيتم تحويله إلى مجلس تأديب، وخصوصاً من ينتمون إلى النقابات.

كما أشار الاتحاد إلى أن أي تجاوز يصدر من أي شخص من خارج النقابات سيتم التعامل معه بطرق عدة، وبالشكل القانوني الذي يحمي أبناء المهنة ويصون كرامتهم.