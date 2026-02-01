أحال اتحاد النقابات الفنية الموسيقار هاني مهنا إلى التحقيق بعد تصريحاته الأخيرة عن النجمتين شادية وفاتن حمامة خلال ظهوره في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية.
حفظ كرامة الرموز
وأدان اتحاد النقابات الفنية في بيان له اليوم (الأحد) ما صدر من إساءات لرموز الفن المصري والعربي في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية على لسان الموسيقار هاني مهنا، معرباً عن أسفه الشديد لما يحدث من تجاوزات في حق الفن وأبنائه، مشيراً إلى إحالته للتحقيق واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضده بما يتفق مع حفظ سمعة وكرامة رموز الفن المصري.
وأعلن اتحاد النقابات الفنية الوقوف بحزم ضد تلك التجاوزات، معلناً دعمه الكامل لكل رموز الفن المصري، ومؤكداً أن من يتجاوز في حقهم سيتم تحويله إلى مجلس تأديب، وخصوصاً من ينتمون إلى النقابات.
كما أشار الاتحاد إلى أن أي تجاوز يصدر من أي شخص من خارج النقابات سيتم التعامل معه بطرق عدة، وبالشكل القانوني الذي يحمي أبناء المهنة ويصون كرامتهم.
The Syndicate of Artistic Professions has referred musician Hani Mahanna for investigation following his recent statements about the stars Shadia and Faten Hamama during his appearance on a television program.
Preserving the Dignity of Icons
The Syndicate of Artistic Professions condemned in a statement today (Sunday) the insults directed at the icons of Egyptian and Arab art in a television program by musician Hani Mahanna, expressing deep regret for the violations occurring against art and its representatives. It noted that Mahanna has been referred for investigation and legal actions will be taken against him in accordance with preserving the reputation and dignity of the icons of Egyptian art.
The Syndicate of Artistic Professions announced its firm stance against such violations, declaring its full support for all icons of Egyptian art, and emphasizing that anyone who transgresses against them will be referred to a disciplinary council, especially those who belong to the syndicates.
The syndicate also pointed out that any transgression by someone outside the syndicates will be dealt with in various ways, and in a legal manner that protects the members of the profession and preserves their dignity.