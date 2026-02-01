The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the King of Jordan Abdullah II today (Sunday) rejected all violations and arbitrary practices against the Palestinian people, emphasizing the urgent need to begin early recovery operations and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.



The spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, Mohamed Shennawy, stated in a statement that the Egyptian president and the Jordanian monarch discussed developments in the Gaza Strip during their meeting, stressing the necessity of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, executing U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza without restrictions, in addition to the urgent commencement of early recovery operations and reconstruction in the region.



The two leaders reiterated Egypt and Jordan's stance against any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, and they also addressed the latest developments in the West Bank, renewing their rejection of all violations and arbitrary practices against the Palestinian people.



Both sides emphasized that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.



The Egyptian spokesperson confirmed that the meeting addressed the current situation in several countries in the region, highlighting the importance of de-escalating tensions and regional strife, enhancing joint efforts to maintain stability in the area, and the necessity of resolving crises through peaceful means, while respecting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of states and safeguarding the rights of their peoples.



The Egyptian and Jordanian leaders emphasized the need to continue political consultations between Egypt and Jordan on various issues, and to intensify joint coordination to support regional peace and stability.



They reviewed the current status of bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing their satisfaction with the progress these relations are witnessing.



They affirmed the necessity of moving forward to enhance and elevate these relations in various fields, including preparations for the upcoming session of the joint Egyptian-Jordanian higher committee.