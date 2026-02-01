رفض الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، وملك الأردن عبد الله الثاني اليوم (الأحد) كافة الانتهاكات والممارسات التعسفية ضد الشعب الفلسطيني، مشددين على ضرورة سرعة البدء في عمليات التعافي المبكر، وإعادة الإعمار في قطاع غزة.
وقال المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية محمد الشناوي، في بيان، إن الرئيس المصري والعاهل الأردني خلال لقائهما تناولا التطورات في قطاع غزة، مؤكدين على ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل لاتفاق وقف الحرب في قطاع غزة، وتنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسلام، وتعزيز دخول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة دون قيود، إضافة إلى سرعة البدء في عمليات التعافي المبكر، وإعادة الإعمار بالقطاع.
وجدد الزعيمان التأكيد على موقف مصر والأردن الرافض لأي محاولات لتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني خارج أرضه، وتناولا كذلك مستجدات الأوضاع في الضفة الغربية، كما جددا رفضهما لكافة الانتهاكات والممارسات التعسفية ضد الشعب الفلسطيني.
وشدد الجانبان على أن إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة، على خطوط الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، تعد السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار الدائمين في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
وأكد المتحدث المصري أن اللقاء تطرق إلى مستجدات الأوضاع في عدد من دول المنطقة، مؤكدين على أهمية خفض التصعيد والتوتر الإقليمي، وتعزيز العمل المشترك للحفاظ على الاستقرار في المنطقة، وضرورة تسوية الأزمات عبر الوسائل السلمية، واحترام سيادة الدول ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها وصون مقدرات شعوبها.
وأكد الزعيمان المصري والأردني على ضرورة مواصلة التشاور السياسي بين مصر والأردن حول مختلف الملفات، وتكثيف التنسيق المشترك، بما يساهم في دعم السلم والاستقرار الإقليميين.
واستعرض الزعيمان الموقف الراهن للعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، معربين عن ارتياحهما للتطور الذي تشهده هذه العلاقات.
وأكدا على ضرورة المضي قدماً في تعزيزها والارتقاء بها في مختلف المجالات، بما في ذلك التحضير للدورة القادمة للجنة العليا المصرية الأردنية المشتركة.
