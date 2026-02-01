في سياق العطاء السعودي المستدام والممتد لنجدة اليمن، دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بمديرية القبيطة في محافظة لحج، مشروع «كنف اليمن 2026»، الذي يهدف إلى حماية الأسر النازحة والأشد احتياجاً من قسوة الشتاء وتداعياته المناخية.
كسوة الدفء
وشهدت عملية التدشين توزيع 390 قسيمة شرائية للملابس الشتوية، استهدفت الأسر الأكثر ضعفاً بين أوساط النازحين والمجتمع المضيف، عبر الشريك المنفذ «مؤسسة يماني للتنمية والأعمال الإنسانية».
أطفال يمنيون مستفيدون من الدعم الإنساني السعودي.
ويضع المشروع نصب عينيه الوصول إلى 2085 مستفيداً، لتوفير الملبس الملائم الذي يضمن لهم العيش بكرامة، ويخفف من حدة الأعباء الاقتصادية الملقاة على عواتقهم.
تثمين رسمي
وثمّن مدير عام مكتب الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل بمحافظة لحج، صائب عبدالعزيز سعيد، الدور المحوري والمستمر لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، مؤكداً أن تمويل مشروع «كنف» يجسد وقوف المملكة الصادق إلى جانب اليمنيين في أحلك الظروف.
ولفت إلى أن بصمات مركز سلمان الإنسانية باتت تغطي الخارطة اليمنية بمختلف القطاعات الإغاثية.
ريادة سعودية إنسانية
ويأتي هذا الدعم الإنساني ضمن إستراتيجية المملكة العربية السعودية الشاملة، التي تنفذها عبر ذراعها الإنسانية «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية»، لتقديم استجابة عاجلة ومدروسة للاحتياجات الأساسية في اليمن، وتأكيداً على الروابط الأخوية المتينة، وحرصاً على استقرار الأوضاع المعيشية للأسر المتضررة من الأزمة الراهنة.
In the context of the ongoing and sustainable Saudi aid to support Yemen, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works launched the "Knaf Yemen 2026" project in the Al-Qubaita district of Lahij Governorate, aimed at protecting displaced families and those most in need from the harshness of winter and its climatic repercussions.
Warm Clothing
The launch event witnessed the distribution of 390 vouchers for winter clothing, targeting the most vulnerable families among the displaced and the host community, through the implementing partner "Yamani Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Works."
أطفال يمنيون مستفيدون من الدعم الإنساني السعودي.
The project aims to reach 2,085 beneficiaries, providing them with suitable clothing that ensures they live with dignity and alleviates the economic burdens placed on their shoulders.
Official Appreciation
The Director General of the Social Affairs and Labor Office in Lahij Governorate, Saeb Abdulaziz Said, praised the pivotal and ongoing role of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, affirming that the funding for the "Knaf" project embodies the Kingdom's sincere support for Yemenis in the most difficult circumstances.
He pointed out that the humanitarian fingerprints of the Salman Center have begun to cover the Yemeni map across various relief sectors.
Saudi Humanitarian Leadership
This humanitarian support is part of the comprehensive strategy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, implemented through its humanitarian arm, the "King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works," to provide a prompt and well-studied response to the basic needs in Yemen, reaffirming the strong brotherly ties and ensuring the stability of living conditions for families affected by the current crisis.