In the context of the ongoing and sustainable Saudi aid to support Yemen, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works launched the "Knaf Yemen 2026" project in the Al-Qubaita district of Lahij Governorate, aimed at protecting displaced families and those most in need from the harshness of winter and its climatic repercussions.



Warm Clothing



The launch event witnessed the distribution of 390 vouchers for winter clothing, targeting the most vulnerable families among the displaced and the host community, through the implementing partner "Yamani Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Works."

أطفال يمنيون مستفيدون من الدعم الإنساني السعودي.

The project aims to reach 2,085 beneficiaries, providing them with suitable clothing that ensures they live with dignity and alleviates the economic burdens placed on their shoulders.



Official Appreciation



The Director General of the Social Affairs and Labor Office in Lahij Governorate, Saeb Abdulaziz Said, praised the pivotal and ongoing role of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, affirming that the funding for the "Knaf" project embodies the Kingdom's sincere support for Yemenis in the most difficult circumstances.



He pointed out that the humanitarian fingerprints of the Salman Center have begun to cover the Yemeni map across various relief sectors.



Saudi Humanitarian Leadership



This humanitarian support is part of the comprehensive strategy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, implemented through its humanitarian arm, the "King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works," to provide a prompt and well-studied response to the basic needs in Yemen, reaffirming the strong brotherly ties and ensuring the stability of living conditions for families affected by the current crisis.