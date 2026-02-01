​في سياق العطاء السعودي المستدام والممتد لنجدة اليمن، دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بمديرية القبيطة في محافظة لحج، مشروع «كنف اليمن 2026»، الذي يهدف إلى حماية الأسر النازحة والأشد احتياجاً من قسوة الشتاء وتداعياته المناخية.


​كسوة الدفء


​وشهدت عملية التدشين توزيع 390 قسيمة شرائية للملابس الشتوية، استهدفت الأسر الأكثر ضعفاً بين أوساط النازحين والمجتمع المضيف، عبر الشريك المنفذ «مؤسسة يماني للتنمية والأعمال الإنسانية».

أطفال يمنيون مستفيدون من الدعم الإنساني السعودي.

ويضع المشروع نصب عينيه الوصول إلى 2085 مستفيداً، لتوفير الملبس الملائم الذي يضمن لهم العيش بكرامة، ويخفف من حدة الأعباء الاقتصادية الملقاة على عواتقهم.


​تثمين رسمي


​وثمّن مدير عام مكتب الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل بمحافظة لحج، صائب عبدالعزيز سعيد، الدور المحوري والمستمر لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، مؤكداً أن تمويل مشروع «كنف» يجسد وقوف المملكة الصادق إلى جانب اليمنيين في أحلك الظروف.


ولفت إلى أن بصمات مركز سلمان الإنسانية باتت تغطي الخارطة اليمنية بمختلف القطاعات الإغاثية.


​ريادة سعودية إنسانية


​ويأتي هذا الدعم الإنساني ضمن إستراتيجية المملكة العربية السعودية الشاملة، التي تنفذها عبر ذراعها الإنسانية «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية»، لتقديم استجابة عاجلة ومدروسة للاحتياجات الأساسية في اليمن، وتأكيداً على الروابط الأخوية المتينة، وحرصاً على استقرار الأوضاع المعيشية للأسر المتضررة من الأزمة الراهنة.