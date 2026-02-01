The Ministry of Transport and the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology in the temporary capital, Aden, today (Sunday) described the Houthi prevention of a Yemenia Airlines plane from landing at Al-Mokha International Airport in Taiz Governorate, coming from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as a "serious escalation and a terrorist act."



The ministry clarified that this Houthi prevention aims to disrupt efforts to activate air navigation and facilitate the movement of citizens, stating in a statement that this terrorist act represents a blatant violation of international civil aviation laws and regulations, an unjustified restriction on freedom of movement, and a direct assault on the citizens' right to safe travel.



The Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority held the Houthi group fully responsible for these practices, emphasizing that targeting airports and civilian flights harms citizens first and foremost, undermines humanitarian and service efforts, and increases the suffering of civilians.



The statement called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and all relevant organizations and bodies to take the necessary legal measures and fulfill their role in protecting the civil aviation sector in Yemen and holding accountable those involved in these serious violations.



The Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority reiterated their commitment to continue working to ensure the continuity of airport operations and secure air transport services for citizens, free from any arbitrary practices or terrorist acts that disrupt this vital sector.



The ministry indicated that this Houthi action deprived about 300 civilians of travel, including 150 passengers coming from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, while another 150 were preparing to travel from Al-Mokha International Airport to Jeddah on the same plane.



Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan had inaugurated Al-Mokha Airport today in preparation for the arrival of the plane, while passengers were welcomed in anticipation of the arrival of the Yemenia Airlines flight.