وصفت وزارة النقل والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والأرصاد في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن اليوم (الأحد) منع الحوثي هبوط طائرة تابعة للخطوط الجوية اليمنية في مطار المخا الدولي بمحافظة تعز، القادمة من مدينة جدة بالمملكة العربية السعودية، بـ«التصعيد الخطير والتصرف الإرهابي».


وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا المنع الحوثي يستهدف تعطيل الجهود الرامية إلى تنشيط الملاحة الجوية وتسهيل حركة سفر المواطنين، موضحة في بيان أن هذا التصرف الإرهابي يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لقوانين وأنظمة الطيران المدني الدولية، وتقييداً غير مبرر لحرية التنقل، واعتداءً مباشراً على حق المواطنين في السفر الآمن.


وحمَّلت وزارة النقل وهيئة الطيران المدني الحوثي كامل المسؤولية عن هذه الممارسات، مؤكدتين أن استهداف المطارات والرحلات المدنية يضر بالمواطنين أولاً، ويقوض الجهود الإنسانية والخدمية، ويزيد من معاناة المدنيين.


ودعا البيان منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي (ICAO)، وكافة المنظمات والهيئات ذات العلاقة، إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، والقيام بدورها في حماية قطاع الطيران المدني في اليمن، ومحاسبة الجهات المتورطة في هذه الانتهاكات الجسيمة.


وجددت وزارة النقل وهيئة الطيران المدني التأكيد على التزامهما بمواصلة العمل لضمان استمرارية تشغيل المطارات، وتأمين خدمات النقل الجوي للمواطنين، بعيداً عن أي ممارسات تعسفية أو أعمال إرهابية تعرقل هذا القطاع الحيوي.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن هذا العمل الحوثي حرم نحو 300 مدني من السفر، بينهم 150 مسافراً قادمين من مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بمدينة جدة، فيما كان 150 آخرون يستعدون للسفر من مطار المخا الدولي إلى جدة على الطائرة ذاتها.


وكان محافظ تعز نبيل شمسان قد دشن اليوم مطار المخا استعداداً لوصول الطائرة فيما تم استقبال المسافرين استعداداً لوصول طائرة الخطوط الجوية اليمنية.