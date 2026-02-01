Palestinian officials revealed today (Sunday) that arrangements are underway to open the Rafah crossing tomorrow (Monday), explaining that the European Union mission and Palestinian staff have returned to the Egyptian side after completing an inspection tour to test the operation mechanism of the crossing.



One official stated that the Palestinian side is waiting for the arrival of the list of travelers, including patients and their companions, who have been approved by Israel to travel, numbering between 150 and 200 travelers. He indicated that the travelers will be gathered at the European and Nasser hospitals in Khan Younis, and they will be transported by buses to the crossing after verifying their documents and ensuring that the patients have received official permits from the Ministry of Health for treatment abroad.



The source pointed out that it is scheduled for 150 Palestinians who have received treatment and healthcare and have recovered in Egypt to enter Gaza daily, noting that there is an urgent need to rebuild the departure and arrival halls at the crossing, pave the roads, and prepare the facilities within the crossing.



For his part, an Egyptian official stated that the authorities have identified and approved the first list of 150 Palestinians who will return to the sector tomorrow, pointing out that full medical support has arrived in North Sinai, including doctors, nurses, ambulances, and mobile clinics to receive a number of Palestinian patients.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, in coordination with the World Health Organization, has prepared a list of more than 20,000 patients and injured individuals who need treatment abroad due to the destruction of the health system in the Gaza Strip by Israel.