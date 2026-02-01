كشف مسؤولون فلسطينيون اليوم (الأحد)، عن ترتيبات جارية لافتتاح معبر رفح غداً (الإثنين)، موضحين أن بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي وموظفين فلسطينيين عادوا إلى الجانب المصري بعد إنهاء جولة تفقدية لاختبار آلية تشغيل المعبر.


وقال مسؤول إن الجانب الفلسطيني ينتظر وصول قائمة المسافرين من المرضى ومرافقيهم، الذين وافقت عليهم إسرائيل للسفر، وعددهم ما بين 150 و200 مسافر، مبيناً أنه سيتم تجميع المسافرين في مستشفيي الأوروبي وناصر بخان يونس على أن يتم نقلهم في حافلات إلى المعبر بعد التأكد من أوراقهم وحصول المرضى على أذونات رسمية من وزارة الصحة للعلاج في الخارج.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن من المقرر أن يدخل غزة 150 فلسطينياً ممن تلقوا العلاج والرعاية الصحية وتماثلوا للشفاء في مصر، بشكل يومي، مبيناً أن هناك حاجة ماسة لإعادة بناء صالتي السفر والوصول في المعبر وتعبيد الطرق وتهيئة المرافق داخل المعبر.


بدوره، قال مسؤول مصري إنه جرى تحديد والموافقة من السلطات المصرية على أول قائمة تضم 150 شخصاً فلسطينياً سيعودون غداً إلى القطاع، لافتاً إلى وصول الدعم الطبي الكامل إلى محافظة شمال سيناء من أطباء وممرضات وسيارات إسعاف وعيادات متنقلة لاستقبال عدد من المرضى الفلسطينيين.


وأعدت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة، بالتنسيق مع منظمة الصحة العالمية، قائمة تضم أكثر من 20 ألف مريض ومصاب يحتاجون للعلاج في الخارج في ظل تدمير إسرائيل المنظومة الصحية في قطاع غزة.