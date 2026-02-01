كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة ملامح التحول العميق الذي يشهده الإطار الاجتماعي في المملكة العربية السعودية، في ظل برامج ومبادرات رؤية 2030، مع تركيز خاص على دور العمل الاجتماعي في تعزيز العدالة الاجتماعية والإدماج للفئات المختلفة.


الدراسة التي جاءت بعنوان «تعزيز العدالة الاجتماعية والإدماج: كيف يُشكّل العمل الاجتماعي ورؤية 2030 الإطار الاجتماعي المتطور في السعودية» قدّمت قراءة تحليلية موسّعة للسياسات الاجتماعية والبرامج الحكومية، ورصدت أثرها على النساء، وذوي الإعاقة، وكبار السن، والأسر منخفضة الدخل.


مراجعة منهجية

صورة ضوئية من الدراسة.

وأعدّت الدراسة الباحثة السعودية إيمان الحجاجي، المتخصصة في علم الاجتماع والعمل الاجتماعي، المنتمية إلى جامعة الإمام عبد الرحمن بن فيصل، حيث اعتمدت على مراجعة منهجية للوثائق والسياسات الوطنية، وتحليل البرامج الاجتماعية المرتبطة بالحماية الاجتماعية والتمكين والمشاركة المجتمعية.


وبيّنت نتائج الدراسة أن رؤية 2030 أسهمت في إحداث توسّع ملحوظ في نطاق البرامج الاجتماعية، وتحسين فرص الوصول إلى الخدمات، وتعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل، إلى جانب تطوير منظومة الرعاية الاجتماعية.


توعية وتنسيق


وأكدت الباحثة أن العمل الاجتماعي بات حاضراً بشكل أوضح في الوثائق الرسمية والبرامج الحكومية، من خلال أدوار تتعلق بإدارة الحالات، والتوعية، والتنسيق مع المجتمع المدني.