A recent scientific study has revealed the profound transformation taking place in the social framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the programs and initiatives of Vision 2030, with a particular focus on the role of social work in promoting social justice and inclusion for various groups.



The study, titled "Enhancing Social Justice and Inclusion: How Social Work and Vision 2030 Shape the Evolving Social Framework in Saudi Arabia," provided an extensive analytical reading of social policies and government programs, and monitored their impact on women, people with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income families.



Systematic Review

صورة ضوئية من الدراسة.

The study was prepared by Saudi researcher Iman Al-Hajji, a specialist in sociology and social work, affiliated with Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University. She relied on a systematic review of national documents and policies, and analyzed social programs related to social protection, empowerment, and community participation.



The results of the study indicated that Vision 2030 has contributed to a noticeable expansion in the scope of social programs, improved access to services, and enhanced women's participation in the labor market, alongside the development of the social welfare system.



Awareness and Coordination



The researcher emphasized that social work has become more prominently present in official documents and government programs, through roles related to case management, awareness, and coordination with civil society.



