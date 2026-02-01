The Taif rose farmers have begun pruning the branches of the rose bushes, which takes place in January, specifically with the onset of the agricultural "Taraf" season. The farms in Al-Hada and Al-Shifa are witnessing notable activity represented in the pruning operations, which farmers consider the pivotal stage to ensure a successful production season and high quality of the roses.

The Taif rose is one of the most prominent agricultural products that the region is famous for. Pruning involves cutting old and dry branches and removing weak parts of the shrubs, aiming to stimulate new growth and prepare the plant for blooming in the rose season.

Agricultural specialists believe that proper pruning contributes to increasing the number of flowers and improving their size and quality, in addition to reducing the spread of pests and diseases.

Conversely, some rose farmers believe that the pruning process requires expertise and precision, as the cutting method and height vary according to the age and condition of the shrub, noting that any mistake in pruning could negatively affect production. They pointed out that good pruning reduces the consumption of water and fertilizers, which positively impacts the sustainability of agriculture.

The Taif rose is an important element in the cultural and economic identity of the region, as it is used in the production of perfumes and rose water, and contributes to boosting agricultural tourism during the blooming season, making its pruning a fundamental step in the journey to preserve this rich heritage.