بدأ مزارعو الورد الطائفي في تقليم أغصان شجر الورد، الذي يتم في شهر يناير وتحديداً مع دخول موسم «الطرف» الزراعي، إذ تشهد مزارع الهدا والشفا نشاطاً لافتاً يتمثل في عمليات التقليم، التي يعتبرها المزارعون المرحلة المحورية لضمان موسم إنتاجي ناجح وجودة عالية للورد.

ويعد الورد الطائفي أحد أبرز المنتجات الزراعية التي تشتهر بها المحافظة. ويكون التقليم بقص الفروع القديمة والجافة، وإزالة الأجزاء الضعيفة من الشجيرات، بهدف تحفيز النمو الجديد وتهيئة النبات للإزهار في الموسم الوردي.

ويرى مختصون زراعيون أن التقليم السليم يسهم في زيادة عدد الأزهار وتحسين حجمها وجودتها، إضافة إلى الحد من انتشار الآفات والأمراض.

في المقابل رأى عدد من مزارعي الورد أن عملية التقليم تتطلب خبرة ودقة، إذ تختلف طريقة القص وارتفاعه بحسب عمر الشجيرة وحالتها، مشيرين إلى أن أي خطأ في التقليم قد يؤثر سلباً على الإنتاج. وأشاروا إلى أن التقليم الجيد يقلل من استهلاك المياه والأسمدة، ما ينعكس إيجاباً على استدامة الزراعة.

ويعد الورد الطائفي عنصراً مهماً في الهوية الثقافية والاقتصادية للمنطقة، إذ يدخل في صناعة العطور وماء الورد، ويُسهم في تنشيط السياحة الزراعية خلال موسم الإزهار، ما يجعل تقليمه خطوة أساسية في رحلة الحفاظ على هذا الإرث العريق.