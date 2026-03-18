A Russian citizen lost her life and 11 others were injured with varying degrees of wounds in a tragic accident that occurred on the Thai island of Phuket, when the driver of a small tour bus lost control of it early this morning while heading to the pier to set off towards the Similan Islands, according to local media.

The report clarified that the bus, which was carrying 12 Russian tourists, collided with a pole in the Thalang area, causing a metal barrier to penetrate the passenger compartment. The collision resulted in the immediate death of one tourist and injuries to the remaining passengers, in an incident that shook the feelings of both tourists and the local community alike.