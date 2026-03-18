لقيت مواطنة روسية مصرعها وأصيب 11 آخرون بجروح متفاوتة في حادث مأساوي شهدته جزيرة بوكيت التايلاندية، عندما فقد سائق حافلة سياحية صغيرة السيطرة عليها فجر اليوم أثناء توجهها إلى المرسى للانطلاق نحو جزر سيميلان، وفق وسائل إعلام محلية.

وأوضح التقرير أن الحافلة التي كانت تقل 12 سائحًا روسيًا اصطدمت بعمود في منطقة ثالانغ، مما أدى إلى اختراق حاجز معدني لمقصورة الركاب. وأسفر الاصطدام عن وفاة سائحة على الفور وإصابة باقي الركاب بجروح متفاوتة، في حادث هزّ مشاعر السياح والمجتمع المحلي على حد سواء.