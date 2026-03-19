فشل مدرب نادي الاتحاد كونسيساو في إعادة الاتحاد إلى مستواه الطبيعي بعد مرور 31 مباراة تحت قيادته، وسط مستويات باهتة ونتائج مخيبة للجماهير، ما جعل الأنصار يعيشون حالة من الإحباط المستمر.
قدم الفريق أداء متذبذباً منذ تولي كونسيساو المسؤولية، حيث ظهر الاتحاد بلا هوية فنية واضحة، مع غياب الاستقرار في تكتيكات اللعب، وهو ما انعكس على نتائجه في مختلف البطولات. ولم تكد الجماهير تتجاوز صدمة الأداء في الدوري حتى جاءت الضربة الثانية بخسارة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمام الخلود بركلات الترجيح، في مباراة كان من الممكن للفريق حسمها، ليتأكد أن المشكلات تكمن في العمق الفني أكثر من الحظ أو الظروف الخارجية.
وتظهر الأرقام الواقع المقلق، إذ فاز كونسيساو بـ16 مباراة فقط من أصل 31 مواجهة، وتعادل الفريق 7 مرات، فيما خسر 8 مباريات، بينما سجل الاتحاد 60 هدفاً، واستقبلت شباكه 38 هدفاً، وهو ما يعكس التباين الواضح بين القوة الهجومية والفشل الدفاعي الذي يعيق الفريق عن تحقيق استقرار حقيقي في الأداء.
وعلى رغم الانتقادات المستمرة من الجماهير الاتحادية في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يواصل كونسيساو تجاهل الضغوط الخارجية، مفضلاً التركيز على العمل داخل الملعب، إلا أن ذلك لم يترجم إلى نتائج إيجابية، وما زال الفريق يعاني من تذبذب كبير في مستواه، وسط تساؤلات واسعة عن قدرته على تصحيح المسار وإعادة الاتحاد إلى مكانته الطبيعية.
ويظل الأنصار غير صابرين، مطالبين بضرورة اتخاذ إجراءات جذرية لإعادة الهيبة إلى الفريق، معتبرين أن الوقت لم يعد يسمح بالمزيد من التجربة والصبر، وأن الاتحاد يحتاج إلى قيادة قوية وذات رؤية واضحة تعيد للفريق توازنه وتجعله منافساً حقيقياً على جميع البطولات.
وتشير جميع المؤشرات إلى أن كونسيساو على مفترق طرق، فالمرحلة المقبلة ستكون حاسمة في تحديد مصيره مع الاتحاد، سواء بإصلاح مسار الفريق وتحقيق استقرار فني ونتائج إيجابية، أو استمرار الأداء السيئ وتفاقم الضغوط الجماهيرية التي قد تقود إلى تغييرات كبيرة في القيادة الفنية.
The coach of Al-Ittihad, Conceição, has failed to bring the team back to its normal level after 31 matches under his leadership, amidst lackluster performances and disappointing results for the fans, which has led to a state of continuous frustration among supporters.
The team has shown inconsistent performance since Conceição took over, appearing without a clear tactical identity, with a lack of stability in playing tactics, which has reflected in its results across various competitions. Just as the fans were beginning to overcome the shock of the performance in the league, the second blow came with the loss in the King’s Cup against Al-Khulood on penalties, in a match that the team could have secured, confirming that the problems lie deeper in the technical aspects rather than luck or external circumstances.
The numbers reveal a concerning reality, as Conceição has won only 16 matches out of 31 encounters, with the team drawing 7 times and losing 8 matches, while Al-Ittihad scored 60 goals and conceded 38, reflecting the clear disparity between offensive strength and defensive failure that hinders the team from achieving true stability in performance.
Despite the ongoing criticism from Al-Ittihad fans on social media, Conceição continues to ignore external pressures, preferring to focus on work on the pitch, yet this has not translated into positive results, and the team still suffers from significant fluctuations in its level, amidst widespread questions about its ability to correct its course and restore Al-Ittihad to its rightful place.
Fans remain impatient, demanding the need for radical measures to restore the team's prestige, considering that time no longer allows for further experimentation and patience, and that Al-Ittihad needs strong leadership with a clear vision to restore balance to the team and make it a genuine contender in all competitions.
All indicators suggest that Conceição is at a crossroads, as the upcoming phase will be crucial in determining his fate with Al-Ittihad, whether by correcting the team's course and achieving technical stability and positive results, or by continuing poor performance and escalating fan pressure that could lead to significant changes in the coaching staff.