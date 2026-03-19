The coach of Al-Ittihad, Conceição, has failed to bring the team back to its normal level after 31 matches under his leadership, amidst lackluster performances and disappointing results for the fans, which has led to a state of continuous frustration among supporters.



The team has shown inconsistent performance since Conceição took over, appearing without a clear tactical identity, with a lack of stability in playing tactics, which has reflected in its results across various competitions. Just as the fans were beginning to overcome the shock of the performance in the league, the second blow came with the loss in the King’s Cup against Al-Khulood on penalties, in a match that the team could have secured, confirming that the problems lie deeper in the technical aspects rather than luck or external circumstances.



The numbers reveal a concerning reality, as Conceição has won only 16 matches out of 31 encounters, with the team drawing 7 times and losing 8 matches, while Al-Ittihad scored 60 goals and conceded 38, reflecting the clear disparity between offensive strength and defensive failure that hinders the team from achieving true stability in performance.



Despite the ongoing criticism from Al-Ittihad fans on social media, Conceição continues to ignore external pressures, preferring to focus on work on the pitch, yet this has not translated into positive results, and the team still suffers from significant fluctuations in its level, amidst widespread questions about its ability to correct its course and restore Al-Ittihad to its rightful place.



Fans remain impatient, demanding the need for radical measures to restore the team's prestige, considering that time no longer allows for further experimentation and patience, and that Al-Ittihad needs strong leadership with a clear vision to restore balance to the team and make it a genuine contender in all competitions.



All indicators suggest that Conceição is at a crossroads, as the upcoming phase will be crucial in determining his fate with Al-Ittihad, whether by correcting the team's course and achieving technical stability and positive results, or by continuing poor performance and escalating fan pressure that could lead to significant changes in the coaching staff.