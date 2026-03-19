فشل مدرب نادي الاتحاد كونسيساو في إعادة الاتحاد إلى مستواه الطبيعي بعد مرور 31 مباراة تحت قيادته، وسط مستويات باهتة ونتائج مخيبة للجماهير، ما جعل الأنصار يعيشون حالة من الإحباط المستمر.


قدم الفريق أداء متذبذباً منذ تولي كونسيساو المسؤولية، حيث ظهر الاتحاد بلا هوية فنية واضحة، مع غياب الاستقرار في تكتيكات اللعب، وهو ما انعكس على نتائجه في مختلف البطولات. ولم تكد الجماهير تتجاوز صدمة الأداء في الدوري حتى جاءت الضربة الثانية بخسارة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمام الخلود بركلات الترجيح، في مباراة كان من الممكن للفريق حسمها، ليتأكد أن المشكلات تكمن في العمق الفني أكثر من الحظ أو الظروف الخارجية.


وتظهر الأرقام الواقع المقلق، إذ فاز كونسيساو بـ16 مباراة فقط من أصل 31 مواجهة، وتعادل الفريق 7 مرات، فيما خسر 8 مباريات، بينما سجل الاتحاد 60 هدفاً، واستقبلت شباكه 38 هدفاً، وهو ما يعكس التباين الواضح بين القوة الهجومية والفشل الدفاعي الذي يعيق الفريق عن تحقيق استقرار حقيقي في الأداء.


وعلى رغم الانتقادات المستمرة من الجماهير الاتحادية في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يواصل كونسيساو تجاهل الضغوط الخارجية، مفضلاً التركيز على العمل داخل الملعب، إلا أن ذلك لم يترجم إلى نتائج إيجابية، وما زال الفريق يعاني من تذبذب كبير في مستواه، وسط تساؤلات واسعة عن قدرته على تصحيح المسار وإعادة الاتحاد إلى مكانته الطبيعية.


ويظل الأنصار غير صابرين، مطالبين بضرورة اتخاذ إجراءات جذرية لإعادة الهيبة إلى الفريق، معتبرين أن الوقت لم يعد يسمح بالمزيد من التجربة والصبر، وأن الاتحاد يحتاج إلى قيادة قوية وذات رؤية واضحة تعيد للفريق توازنه وتجعله منافساً حقيقياً على جميع البطولات.


وتشير جميع المؤشرات إلى أن كونسيساو على مفترق طرق، فالمرحلة المقبلة ستكون حاسمة في تحديد مصيره مع الاتحاد، سواء بإصلاح مسار الفريق وتحقيق استقرار فني ونتائج إيجابية، أو استمرار الأداء السيئ وتفاقم الضغوط الجماهيرية التي قد تقود إلى تغييرات كبيرة في القيادة الفنية.