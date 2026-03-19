The Al-Ahli team and its fans suffered two consecutive shocks in a short period, putting the team under significant pressure regarding results and performance, at a time when they aspired to continue competing on multiple fronts this season.



The beginning came from the Roshan Saudi League, when Al-Ahli fell to Al-Qadisiyah with a score of three goals, in an unexpected loss that directly affected the team's position in the standings, as the gap widened with their competitors. Al-Ahli appeared during the match far from its usual level, both defensively and offensively, which intensified the fans' criticisms following the final whistle.



Just as the fans were catching their breath from the shock of the league, the second blow came with Al-Ahli's exit from the King’s Cup after losing to Al-Hilal in a penalty shootout, in a strong match that extended until the final moments, showcasing significant competition between the two teams before it was decided in favor of Al-Hilal.



Despite the fighting spirit that Al-Ahli displayed in the cup match, luck was not on their side in the penalty shootout, leading them to exit the tournament and miss the chance to compete for one of the most important titles of the season, which further amplified the sense of frustration within the Al-Ahli stands.



The two defeats increased the pressure on the coaching staff and players, amid fan demands for the need to quickly correct mistakes, especially with the season entering its critical stages, where there is no room for further setbacks, particularly in the elite AFC Champions League.