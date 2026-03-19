تلقى فريق الأهلي وجماهيره صدمتين متتاليتين خلال فترة قصيرة، وضعتا الفريق تحت ضغط كبير على مستوى النتائج والأداء، في وقت كان يطمح فيه لمواصلة المنافسة على أكثر من جبهة هذا الموسم.


البداية جاءت من دوري روشن السعودي، حين سقط الأهلي أمام القادسية بثلاثية، في خسارة لم تكن متوقعة، وأثّرت بشكل مباشر على موقع الفريق في جدول الترتيب، بعدما اتسع الفارق مع منافسيه. وظهر الأهلي خلال اللقاء بعيدًا عن مستواه المعتاد، سواء من الناحية الدفاعية أو الفاعلية الهجومية، ما زاد من حدة الانتقادات الجماهيرية عقب صافرة النهاية.


ولم تكد جماهير الفريق تلتقط أنفاسها من صدمة الدوري حتى جاءت الضربة الثانية بخروج الأهلي من بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، بعد خسارته أمام الهلال بركلات الترجيح، في مواجهة قوية امتدت حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، وشهدت تنافسًا كبيرًا بين الفريقين، قبل أن تُحسم لصالح الهلال.


ورغم الأداء القتالي الذي قدمه الأهلي في مواجهة الكأس، إلا أن الحظ لم يكن حليفًا له في ركلات الترجيح، ليغادر البطولة ويُهدر فرصة المنافسة على أحد أهم ألقاب الموسم، وهو ما ضاعف حالة الإحباط داخل المدرج الأهلاوي.


وتسببت الهزيمتان في زيادة الضغوط على الجهاز الفني واللاعبين، في ظل مطالب جماهيرية بضرورة تصحيح الأخطاء سريعًا، خصوصًا مع دخول الموسم مراحله الحاسمة، حيث لم يعد هناك مجال لمزيد من التعثر، خصوصًا في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.