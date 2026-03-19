لم تكن قصة نادي الخلود مجرد صعود فني داخل الملعب، بل تحوّل إداري واستثماري بدأ مع دخول الأمريكي بن هاربورغ، الذي لم يأتِ كمالك تقليدي، بل كمشروع يحمل فلسفة واضحة، لكنها لم تمر دون جدل أو تحديات.


منذ لحظة الاستحواذ في يوليو 2025، أصبح الخلود أول نادٍ سعودي مملوك بالكامل لمستثمر أجنبي، في خطوة وُصفت بالتاريخية لكنها وضعت النادي تحت مجهر الترقب والاختبار. هاربورغ نفسه لم يخفِ طموحه، إذ أعلن رغبته في تحويل الخلود إلى «برايتون سعودي» قائم على صناعة المواهب لا شراء النجوم، وهو طرح اصطدم بواقع دوري يضخ أموالًا ضخمة في الصفقات.


التحديات ظهرت مبكرًا؛ تغييرات إدارية وفنية واسعة، إقالة مدربين، وإعادة بناء الفريق من الصفر تقريبًا، في مرحلة انتقالية وُصفت بأنها «غير واضحة المعالم». ومع ذلك، تمسك هاربورغ برؤيته طويلة المدى: أكاديمية، بنية تحتية، ونادٍ يتحول إلى مصنع مواهب خلال عقد من الزمن.


أما تصريحاته فلم تكن تقليدية. انتقد تضخم الإنفاق في الدوري، واعتبره غير مستدام ماليًا، كما أثار الجدل باعترافه الصريح بالخوف من الهبوط في مرحلة حساسة من الموسم. هذا الخطاب الواقعي، بين الطموح والقلق، رسم صورة مالك يعيش التفاصيل لا يراقبها من بعيد.


حتى تفاعله مع الفريق خرج عن النمط؛ احتفالاته الحماسية بين الجماهير بعد الانتصارات جسدت ارتباطًا عاطفيًا نادرًا بين مالك ونادٍ.


وسط كل ذلك، واصل الخلود التقدم، حتى بلغ نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد إقصاء نادي الاتحاد، ليواجه نادي الهلال في اختبار الحلم.


لم تعد الحكاية مغامرة... بل مشروع تحت الضغط. والسؤال الآن: هل تنتصر الفلسفة على الواقع، أم يتوقف الحلم عند حد الجرأة؟