لم تكن قصة نادي الخلود مجرد صعود فني داخل الملعب، بل تحوّل إداري واستثماري بدأ مع دخول الأمريكي بن هاربورغ، الذي لم يأتِ كمالك تقليدي، بل كمشروع يحمل فلسفة واضحة، لكنها لم تمر دون جدل أو تحديات.
منذ لحظة الاستحواذ في يوليو 2025، أصبح الخلود أول نادٍ سعودي مملوك بالكامل لمستثمر أجنبي، في خطوة وُصفت بالتاريخية لكنها وضعت النادي تحت مجهر الترقب والاختبار. هاربورغ نفسه لم يخفِ طموحه، إذ أعلن رغبته في تحويل الخلود إلى «برايتون سعودي» قائم على صناعة المواهب لا شراء النجوم، وهو طرح اصطدم بواقع دوري يضخ أموالًا ضخمة في الصفقات.
التحديات ظهرت مبكرًا؛ تغييرات إدارية وفنية واسعة، إقالة مدربين، وإعادة بناء الفريق من الصفر تقريبًا، في مرحلة انتقالية وُصفت بأنها «غير واضحة المعالم». ومع ذلك، تمسك هاربورغ برؤيته طويلة المدى: أكاديمية، بنية تحتية، ونادٍ يتحول إلى مصنع مواهب خلال عقد من الزمن.
أما تصريحاته فلم تكن تقليدية. انتقد تضخم الإنفاق في الدوري، واعتبره غير مستدام ماليًا، كما أثار الجدل باعترافه الصريح بالخوف من الهبوط في مرحلة حساسة من الموسم. هذا الخطاب الواقعي، بين الطموح والقلق، رسم صورة مالك يعيش التفاصيل لا يراقبها من بعيد.
حتى تفاعله مع الفريق خرج عن النمط؛ احتفالاته الحماسية بين الجماهير بعد الانتصارات جسدت ارتباطًا عاطفيًا نادرًا بين مالك ونادٍ.
وسط كل ذلك، واصل الخلود التقدم، حتى بلغ نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد إقصاء نادي الاتحاد، ليواجه نادي الهلال في اختبار الحلم.
لم تعد الحكاية مغامرة... بل مشروع تحت الضغط. والسؤال الآن: هل تنتصر الفلسفة على الواقع، أم يتوقف الحلم عند حد الجرأة؟
The story of Al-Khulood Club was not just a technical rise on the field, but an administrative and investment transformation that began with the entry of American Ben Harburg, who did not come as a traditional owner, but as a project carrying a clear philosophy, though it did not go without controversy or challenges.
From the moment of acquisition in July 2025, Al-Khulood became the first Saudi club fully owned by a foreign investor, in a move described as historic, but it placed the club under the microscope of scrutiny and testing. Harburg himself did not hide his ambition, as he announced his desire to transform Al-Khulood into a "Saudi Brighton" based on talent development rather than star purchases, a proposal that collided with the reality of a league that injects huge amounts of money into transfers.
Challenges emerged early; extensive administrative and technical changes, the dismissal of coaches, and the near-total rebuilding of the team during a transitional phase described as "unclear." Nevertheless, Harburg clung to his long-term vision: an academy, infrastructure, and a club that transforms into a talent factory within a decade.
His statements were anything but traditional. He criticized the inflated spending in the league, deeming it financially unsustainable, and stirred controversy by openly admitting his fear of relegation during a sensitive stage of the season. This realistic discourse, balancing ambition and anxiety, painted a picture of an owner who lives the details rather than observing them from afar.
Even his interaction with the team broke the mold; his enthusiastic celebrations among fans after victories embodied a rare emotional connection between an owner and a club.
Amid all this, Al-Khulood continued to progress, reaching the final of the King’s Cup after eliminating Al-Ittihad Club, to face Al-Hilal in a dream test.
The tale was no longer an adventure... but a project under pressure. The question now is: Will the philosophy triumph over reality, or will the dream stop at the limits of audacity?