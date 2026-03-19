The story of Al-Khulood Club was not just a technical rise on the field, but an administrative and investment transformation that began with the entry of American Ben Harburg, who did not come as a traditional owner, but as a project carrying a clear philosophy, though it did not go without controversy or challenges.



From the moment of acquisition in July 2025, Al-Khulood became the first Saudi club fully owned by a foreign investor, in a move described as historic, but it placed the club under the microscope of scrutiny and testing. Harburg himself did not hide his ambition, as he announced his desire to transform Al-Khulood into a "Saudi Brighton" based on talent development rather than star purchases, a proposal that collided with the reality of a league that injects huge amounts of money into transfers.



Challenges emerged early; extensive administrative and technical changes, the dismissal of coaches, and the near-total rebuilding of the team during a transitional phase described as "unclear." Nevertheless, Harburg clung to his long-term vision: an academy, infrastructure, and a club that transforms into a talent factory within a decade.



His statements were anything but traditional. He criticized the inflated spending in the league, deeming it financially unsustainable, and stirred controversy by openly admitting his fear of relegation during a sensitive stage of the season. This realistic discourse, balancing ambition and anxiety, painted a picture of an owner who lives the details rather than observing them from afar.



Even his interaction with the team broke the mold; his enthusiastic celebrations among fans after victories embodied a rare emotional connection between an owner and a club.



Amid all this, Al-Khulood continued to progress, reaching the final of the King’s Cup after eliminating Al-Ittihad Club, to face Al-Hilal in a dream test.



The tale was no longer an adventure... but a project under pressure. The question now is: Will the philosophy triumph over reality, or will the dream stop at the limits of audacity?