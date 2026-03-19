تأهل فريق الهلال لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد فوزه على مضيفه الأهلي بركلات الترجيح 4/2 (1/1) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


قاد الحارس المغربي ياسين بونو فريقه الهلال لنهائي أغلى الكؤوس بتصديه لركلتي جزاء، وشهد اللقاء تقدم الهلال أولاً عن طريق ثيو هيرنانديز بتسديدة قوية في منتصف المرمى (د: 39)، وعادل للأهلي مهاجمه إيفان توني من ركلة جزاء (د: 81)، ولم تتغير النتيجة في الأشواط الإضافية ليحتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح، وتمكن الهلال من تسجيل 4 ركلات ترجيحية سجلها كل من: روبين نيفيز، وماركوس ليوناردو وسلطان مندش وثيو هيرنانديز، فيما تمكن الأهلي من تسجيل ركلتي ترجيح عن طريق كل من: فرانك كيسيه وزياد الجهني، فيما أضاع كل من: إيفان توني وجالينو.