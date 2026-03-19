تأهل فريق الهلال لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد فوزه على مضيفه الأهلي بركلات الترجيح 4/2 (1/1) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
قاد الحارس المغربي ياسين بونو فريقه الهلال لنهائي أغلى الكؤوس بتصديه لركلتي جزاء، وشهد اللقاء تقدم الهلال أولاً عن طريق ثيو هيرنانديز بتسديدة قوية في منتصف المرمى (د: 39)، وعادل للأهلي مهاجمه إيفان توني من ركلة جزاء (د: 81)، ولم تتغير النتيجة في الأشواط الإضافية ليحتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح، وتمكن الهلال من تسجيل 4 ركلات ترجيحية سجلها كل من: روبين نيفيز، وماركوس ليوناردو وسلطان مندش وثيو هيرنانديز، فيما تمكن الأهلي من تسجيل ركلتي ترجيح عن طريق كل من: فرانك كيسيه وزياد الجهني، فيما أضاع كل من: إيفان توني وجالينو.
The Al-Hilal team qualified for the final of the King’s Cup after defeating their host Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout 4/2 (1/1) in the match held at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou led his team Al-Hilal to the final of the most prestigious cup by saving two penalty kicks. The match saw Al-Hilal take the lead first through Théo Hernandez with a powerful shot to the center of the goal (39th minute), and Al-Ahli equalized through their striker Ivan Toney from a penalty kick (81st minute). The score remained unchanged in extra time, leading both teams to a penalty shootout. Al-Hilal managed to score 4 penalty kicks converted by: Ruben Neves, Marcos Leonardo, Sultan Mandash, and Théo Hernandez, while Al-Ahli scored 2 penalty kicks through: Franck Kessié and Ziad Al-Jahani, while both Ivan Toney and Jallinou missed their attempts.