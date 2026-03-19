The Al-Hilal team qualified for the final of the King’s Cup after defeating their host Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout 4/2 (1/1) in the match held at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



The Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou led his team Al-Hilal to the final of the most prestigious cup by saving two penalty kicks. The match saw Al-Hilal take the lead first through Théo Hernandez with a powerful shot to the center of the goal (39th minute), and Al-Ahli equalized through their striker Ivan Toney from a penalty kick (81st minute). The score remained unchanged in extra time, leading both teams to a penalty shootout. Al-Hilal managed to score 4 penalty kicks converted by: Ruben Neves, Marcos Leonardo, Sultan Mandash, and Théo Hernandez, while Al-Ahli scored 2 penalty kicks through: Franck Kessié and Ziad Al-Jahani, while both Ivan Toney and Jallinou missed their attempts.