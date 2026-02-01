كشف تقرير جديد صدر هذا الأسبوع رصد مادة الزرنيخ في عشرات الأنواع من الحلوى الشائعة الاستهلاك في الولايات المتحدة، ما أعاد فتح الجدل حول آليات تقييم الأغذية من حيث احتوائها على المعادن الثقيلة.
وبحسب شبكة فوكس نيوز، أفادت وزارة الصحة في ولاية فلوريدا بأنها أجرت اختبارات على 46 منتجاً من الحلوى تعود إلى 10 شركات مختلفة، إذ تم اكتشاف الزرنيخ في 28 منتجاً منها.
وجرى الإعلان عن النتائج ضمن مبادرة «فلوريدا الصحية أولاً» التي أطلقها حاكم الولاية رون ديسانتيس، وهي جزء من توجه أوسع يحمل شعار «لنجعل أمريكا أكثر صحة»، بدأ سابقاً بفحص حليب الأطفال، ثم توسّع ليشمل منتجات أخرى تُسوَّق للأطفال.
دعوات للشفافية
وقالت كيسي ديسانتيس، السيدة الأولى لولاية فلوريدا، في بيان رسمي: «بصفتنا آباءً ومستهلكين، يجب أن نثق بأن المنتجات المعروضة في متاجر البقالة آمنة وخالية من السموم»، معتبرة أن هذه الاختبارات تهدف إلى تعزيز الشفافية وحماية المستهلكين.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن عينات الحلوى جرى شراؤها عبر الإنترنت ومن متاجر مختلفة في أنحاء الولاية، ثم تحليلها في مختبر معتمد باستخدام طريقة وكالة حماية البيئة الأمريكية، وهي تقنية تقيس إجمالي كمية الزرنيخ دون التمييز بين شكليه العضوي وغير العضوي، علماً أن الأخير يُعدّ الأكثر سمّية.
لا سحب من الأسواق
وبناءً على النتائج، قامت الوزارة بحساب كميات الاستهلاك «الآمن» شهرياً وسنوياً، باستخدام الأطفال معياراً أساسياً بسبب انخفاض وزنهم وارتفاع مستوى تعرضهم النسبي.
وأكدت السلطات أنه لم يتم إصدار أي أوامر بسحب المنتجات من الأسواق، مشيرة إلى أن المخاطر الصحية المحتملة تعتمد على تكرار الاستهلاك ومدته وإجمالي التعرض.
صناعة الحلويات ترد
من جهتها، رفضت الرابطة الوطنية لصنّاع الحلويات، التي تمثل شركات الحلوى في الولايات المتحدة، نتائج التقرير، ووصفت استنتاجاته بأنها «مضللة».
وقالت الرابطة في بيان إن «الشوكولاتة والحلوى آمنة للاستهلاك ويمكن الاستمتاع بها باعتبارها منتجات ترفيهية، كما كان الحال منذ قرون»، منتقدة اعتماد فلوريدا على معايير لا تتماشى -بحسب قولها- مع اللوائح الفيدرالية الحالية أو الدراسات العلمية المحكمة الخاصة بمنتجات الحلويات.
وأضافت أن احتساب المخاطر استناداً إلى معدلات استهلاك افتراضية على مدار عام كامل قد يؤدي إلى إثارة القلق والبلبلة دون مبرر.
وأشارت الرابطة إلى مبادرة «Closer to Zero» التي تقودها إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية، إضافة إلى واجهة دراسة النظام الغذائي الشامل التي أطلقتها الإدارة أخيراً، مؤكدة أن بياناتها تُظهر مستويات زرنيخ أقل بكثير في منتجات الحلويات مقارنة بما ورد في تقرير فلوريدا.
خلاف بين الولاية والقطاع الصناعي
وقالت الرابطة في بيان لاذع: «فلوريدا اختارت العناوين الجذابة بدلاً من العلم، متجاهلة برنامجاً قائماً على أسس علمية، ومفضلة نشر مواد غير موثقة لا ترقى إلى أكثر من كونها وسيلة لإثارة الخوف».
في المقابل، شدد مسؤولو الصحة في فلوريدا على أن هذه الاختبارات لا تهدف إلى استبدال الجهود الفيدرالية في مجال سلامة الغذاء، بل إلى دعمها وتكميلها.
A new report released this week revealed the presence of arsenic in dozens of commonly consumed candy types in the United States, reopening the debate over the mechanisms for evaluating food in terms of heavy metal content.
According to Fox News, the Florida Department of Health reported that it tested 46 candy products from 10 different companies, finding arsenic in 28 of them.
The results were announced as part of the "Florida Health First" initiative launched by Governor Ron DeSantis, which is part of a broader campaign titled "Let's Make America Healthier," that initially began with testing baby formula and later expanded to include other products marketed to children.
Calls for Transparency
Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of Florida, stated in an official statement: "As parents and consumers, we must trust that the products displayed in grocery stores are safe and free from toxins," considering that these tests aim to enhance transparency and protect consumers.
The department clarified that the candy samples were purchased online and from various stores across the state, then analyzed in an accredited laboratory using a method from the Environmental Protection Agency, which measures the total amount of arsenic without distinguishing between its organic and inorganic forms, noting that the latter is the more toxic.
No Market Withdrawals
Based on the results, the department calculated the "safe" consumption levels monthly and annually, using children as a key benchmark due to their lower weight and higher relative exposure levels.
Authorities confirmed that no orders were issued to withdraw products from the market, noting that potential health risks depend on the frequency and duration of consumption and total exposure.
Candy Industry Responds
For its part, the National Confectioners Association, which represents candy companies in the United States, rejected the report's findings, describing its conclusions as "misleading."
The association stated in a release that "chocolate and candy are safe for consumption and can be enjoyed as recreational products, as they have been for centuries," criticizing Florida's reliance on standards that, according to them, do not align with current federal regulations or peer-reviewed scientific studies on candy products.
They added that calculating risks based on hypothetical consumption rates over an entire year could lead to unnecessary concern and confusion.
The association pointed to the "Closer to Zero" initiative led by the FDA, in addition to the comprehensive dietary study framework recently launched by the agency, asserting that their data shows much lower arsenic levels in candy products compared to what was reported in Florida.
Dispute Between the State and the Industry
The association stated in a scathing release: "Florida chose catchy headlines over science, ignoring a program based on scientific foundations, preferring to publish undocumented materials that are nothing more than a means to incite fear."
In contrast, health officials in Florida emphasized that these tests are not intended to replace federal food safety efforts but to support and complement them.