كشف تقرير جديد صدر هذا الأسبوع رصد مادة الزرنيخ في عشرات الأنواع من الحلوى الشائعة الاستهلاك في الولايات المتحدة، ما أعاد فتح الجدل حول آليات تقييم الأغذية من حيث احتوائها على المعادن الثقيلة.

وبحسب شبكة فوكس نيوز، أفادت وزارة الصحة في ولاية فلوريدا بأنها أجرت اختبارات على 46 منتجاً من الحلوى تعود إلى 10 شركات مختلفة، إذ تم اكتشاف الزرنيخ في 28 منتجاً منها.

وجرى الإعلان عن النتائج ضمن مبادرة «فلوريدا الصحية أولاً» التي أطلقها حاكم الولاية رون ديسانتيس، وهي جزء من توجه أوسع يحمل شعار «لنجعل أمريكا أكثر صحة»، بدأ سابقاً بفحص حليب الأطفال، ثم توسّع ليشمل منتجات أخرى تُسوَّق للأطفال.

دعوات للشفافية

وقالت كيسي ديسانتيس، السيدة الأولى لولاية فلوريدا، في بيان رسمي: «بصفتنا آباءً ومستهلكين، يجب أن نثق بأن المنتجات المعروضة في متاجر البقالة آمنة وخالية من السموم»، معتبرة أن هذه الاختبارات تهدف إلى تعزيز الشفافية وحماية المستهلكين.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن عينات الحلوى جرى شراؤها عبر الإنترنت ومن متاجر مختلفة في أنحاء الولاية، ثم تحليلها في مختبر معتمد باستخدام طريقة وكالة حماية البيئة الأمريكية، وهي تقنية تقيس إجمالي كمية الزرنيخ دون التمييز بين شكليه العضوي وغير العضوي، علماً أن الأخير يُعدّ الأكثر سمّية.

لا سحب من الأسواق

وبناءً على النتائج، قامت الوزارة بحساب كميات الاستهلاك «الآمن» شهرياً وسنوياً، باستخدام الأطفال معياراً أساسياً بسبب انخفاض وزنهم وارتفاع مستوى تعرضهم النسبي.

وأكدت السلطات أنه لم يتم إصدار أي أوامر بسحب المنتجات من الأسواق، مشيرة إلى أن المخاطر الصحية المحتملة تعتمد على تكرار الاستهلاك ومدته وإجمالي التعرض.

صناعة الحلويات ترد

من جهتها، رفضت الرابطة الوطنية لصنّاع الحلويات، التي تمثل شركات الحلوى في الولايات المتحدة، نتائج التقرير، ووصفت استنتاجاته بأنها «مضللة».

وقالت الرابطة في بيان إن «الشوكولاتة والحلوى آمنة للاستهلاك ويمكن الاستمتاع بها باعتبارها منتجات ترفيهية، كما كان الحال منذ قرون»، منتقدة اعتماد فلوريدا على معايير لا تتماشى -بحسب قولها- مع اللوائح الفيدرالية الحالية أو الدراسات العلمية المحكمة الخاصة بمنتجات الحلويات.

وأضافت أن احتساب المخاطر استناداً إلى معدلات استهلاك افتراضية على مدار عام كامل قد يؤدي إلى إثارة القلق والبلبلة دون مبرر.

وأشارت الرابطة إلى مبادرة «Closer to Zero» التي تقودها إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية، إضافة إلى واجهة دراسة النظام الغذائي الشامل التي أطلقتها الإدارة أخيراً، مؤكدة أن بياناتها تُظهر مستويات زرنيخ أقل بكثير في منتجات الحلويات مقارنة بما ورد في تقرير فلوريدا.

خلاف بين الولاية والقطاع الصناعي

وقالت الرابطة في بيان لاذع: «فلوريدا اختارت العناوين الجذابة بدلاً من العلم، متجاهلة برنامجاً قائماً على أسس علمية، ومفضلة نشر مواد غير موثقة لا ترقى إلى أكثر من كونها وسيلة لإثارة الخوف».

في المقابل، شدد مسؤولو الصحة في فلوريدا على أن هذه الاختبارات لا تهدف إلى استبدال الجهود الفيدرالية في مجال سلامة الغذاء، بل إلى دعمها وتكميلها.