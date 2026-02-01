A new report released this week revealed the presence of arsenic in dozens of commonly consumed candy types in the United States, reopening the debate over the mechanisms for evaluating food in terms of heavy metal content.

According to Fox News, the Florida Department of Health reported that it tested 46 candy products from 10 different companies, finding arsenic in 28 of them.

The results were announced as part of the "Florida Health First" initiative launched by Governor Ron DeSantis, which is part of a broader campaign titled "Let's Make America Healthier," that initially began with testing baby formula and later expanded to include other products marketed to children.

Calls for Transparency

Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of Florida, stated in an official statement: "As parents and consumers, we must trust that the products displayed in grocery stores are safe and free from toxins," considering that these tests aim to enhance transparency and protect consumers.

The department clarified that the candy samples were purchased online and from various stores across the state, then analyzed in an accredited laboratory using a method from the Environmental Protection Agency, which measures the total amount of arsenic without distinguishing between its organic and inorganic forms, noting that the latter is the more toxic.

No Market Withdrawals

Based on the results, the department calculated the "safe" consumption levels monthly and annually, using children as a key benchmark due to their lower weight and higher relative exposure levels.

Authorities confirmed that no orders were issued to withdraw products from the market, noting that potential health risks depend on the frequency and duration of consumption and total exposure.

Candy Industry Responds

For its part, the National Confectioners Association, which represents candy companies in the United States, rejected the report's findings, describing its conclusions as "misleading."



The association stated in a release that "chocolate and candy are safe for consumption and can be enjoyed as recreational products, as they have been for centuries," criticizing Florida's reliance on standards that, according to them, do not align with current federal regulations or peer-reviewed scientific studies on candy products.



They added that calculating risks based on hypothetical consumption rates over an entire year could lead to unnecessary concern and confusion.



The association pointed to the "Closer to Zero" initiative led by the FDA, in addition to the comprehensive dietary study framework recently launched by the agency, asserting that their data shows much lower arsenic levels in candy products compared to what was reported in Florida.

Dispute Between the State and the Industry

The association stated in a scathing release: "Florida chose catchy headlines over science, ignoring a program based on scientific foundations, preferring to publish undocumented materials that are nothing more than a means to incite fear."

In contrast, health officials in Florida emphasized that these tests are not intended to replace federal food safety efforts but to support and complement them.