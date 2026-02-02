نفت أسرة الفنانة السورية هدى شعراوي، وجود طرف ثالث في جريمة قتلها، مؤكدة بأن الخادمة هي منفذة الجريمة بمفردها، دون أي مساعد أو عقل مدبر.

رسالة الخادمة

وأوضح زوج ابنة الراحلة غسان الحريري وحفيدها أحمد الحريري، بأن التحقيقات كشفت عن رسالة كتبتها الخادمة بخط يدها قبل تنفيذ الجريمة، ما يشير إلى نية مسبقة وإصرار على القتل، رغم حسن معاملتها من الأسرة.

وأكدت الأسرة أن الخادمة لم تكن تعاني أي اضطرابات نفسية أو عقلية، وكانت تعامل كأحد أفراد الأسرة، وأن جميع الفحوصات الطبية أُجريت لها قبل وقوع الجريمة للتأكد من حالتها الصحية.

إحراق المنزل

وبحسب الأسرة، فقد نفذت الخادمة الأوغندية الجريمة باستخدام «هاون» لضرب رأس هدى شعراوي قبل تهشيمه، وحاولت لاحقًا إحراق المنزل، في ما يشير إلى التخطيط المسبق للجريمة.

ونفى غسان الحريري ما جرى تداوله حول ترحيل الخادمة إلى بلدها أوغندا للتحقيق، مؤكداً أن محاكمتها ستُجرى داخل سورية، مشددًا على ثقة الأسرة الكاملة بالقضاء السوري، وأن العدالة ستأخذ مجراها لاسترداد حق الفنانة الراحلة.