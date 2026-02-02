The family of the Syrian artist Huda Sha'arawi denied the existence of a third party in her murder, confirming that the maid acted alone in committing the crime, without any accomplice or mastermind.

The Maid's Message

The husband of the late artist's daughter, Ghassan Al-Hariri, and her grandson, Ahmed Al-Hariri, explained that investigations revealed a message written by the maid in her own handwriting before committing the crime, indicating premeditated intent and determination to kill, despite her good treatment by the family.

The family confirmed that the maid did not suffer from any psychological or mental disorders and was treated as a member of the family, and that all medical examinations were conducted for her before the crime to ensure her health status.

Burning the House

According to the family, the Ugandan maid committed the crime using a "mortar" to strike Huda Sha'arawi's head before smashing it, and later attempted to burn the house, indicating premeditation of the crime.

Ghassan Al-Hariri denied the rumors about the maid being deported to her home country of Uganda for investigation, confirming that her trial will take place within Syria, emphasizing the family's full trust in the Syrian judiciary, and that justice will take its course to restore the rights of the late artist.