ثمّن الفنان التشكيلي إبراهيم الميلاد الدعوة التي وجهها له رئيس هيئة الترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، وأكد أن الدعوة ردت إليه روحه، وعززت ثقته بنفسه.

التشكيلي إبراهيم الميلاد: أنا فاشل لأني لم أحقق طموحاتي الفنيّة

وأوضح أنه وصف نفسه بالفاشل كونه لم يحقق طموحاته، كونه هجر الفن التشكيلي بحكم عمله في الإطفاء في محافظة القطيف، وانشغاله بأعباء الأسرة.

وأشار الميلاد إلى أنه عاد إلى عشقه إثر تقاعده. وأرجع عدم وصوله بفنه إلى الفضاء الإعلامي والتشكيلي إلى ضعف إمكاناته المادية، وضآلة راتبه التقاعدي، مؤملاً أن يبدأ مجدداً بتقديم أعماله في بيناليات ومعارض محلية ودولية، انطلاقاً من العاصمة الرياض.