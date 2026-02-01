التشكيلي إبراهيم الميلاد: أنا فاشل لأني لم أحقق طموحاتي الفنيّة

ثمّن الفنان التشكيلي إبراهيم الميلاد الدعوة التي وجهها له رئيس هيئة الترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، وأكد أن الدعوة ردت إليه روحه، وعززت ثقته بنفسه.
وأوضح أنه وصف نفسه بالفاشل كونه لم يحقق طموحاته، كونه هجر الفن التشكيلي بحكم عمله في الإطفاء في محافظة القطيف، وانشغاله بأعباء الأسرة.
وأشار الميلاد إلى أنه عاد إلى عشقه إثر تقاعده. وأرجع عدم وصوله بفنه إلى الفضاء الإعلامي والتشكيلي إلى ضعف إمكاناته المادية، وضآلة راتبه التقاعدي، مؤملاً أن يبدأ مجدداً بتقديم أعماله في بيناليات ومعارض محلية ودولية، انطلاقاً من العاصمة الرياض.
The visual artist Ibrahim Al-Milad appreciated the invitation extended to him by the Chairman of the Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, and confirmed that the invitation restored his spirit and boosted his self-confidence.
He explained that he described himself as a failure because he had not achieved his ambitions, having abandoned visual art due to his work in firefighting in the Qatif region and his responsibilities towards his family.
Al-Milad pointed out that he returned to his passion after his retirement. He attributed his inability to bring his art to the media and artistic scene to his limited financial resources and the small amount of his pension, hoping to start presenting his works again at biennials and local and international exhibitions, starting from the capital, Riyadh.