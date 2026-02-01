التشكيلي إبراهيم الميلاد: أنا فاشل لأني لم أحقق طموحاتي الفنيّة

The visual artist Ibrahim Al-Milad appreciated the invitation extended to him by the Chairman of the Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, and confirmed that the invitation restored his spirit and boosted his self-confidence.

He explained that he described himself as a failure because he had not achieved his ambitions, having abandoned visual art due to his work in firefighting in the Qatif region and his responsibilities towards his family.

Al-Milad pointed out that he returned to his passion after his retirement. He attributed his inability to bring his art to the media and artistic scene to his limited financial resources and the small amount of his pension, hoping to start presenting his works again at biennials and local and international exhibitions, starting from the capital, Riyadh.