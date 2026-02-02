حسم التعادل 2-2 مواجهة توتنهام ومانشستر سيتي، التي أُقيمت أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «توتنهام هوتسبير»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

أهداف المباراة

فرض مانشستر سيتي سيطرته في الشوط الأول وسجل هدفين بتوقيع ريان شرقي وأنطوان سيمينيو في الدقيقتين 11 و 44.

وفي الشوط الثاني، عاد توتنهام إلى أجواء اللقاء، وسجل المهاجم دومينيك سولانكي ثنائية في الدقيقتين 53 و70، ليمنح فريقه نقطة ثمينة.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 47 نقطة في المركز الثاني، متأخراً بستّ نقاط عن أرسنال متصدر جدول الترتيب، فيما وصل رصيد توتنهام إلى 29 نقطة في المركز الـ14.