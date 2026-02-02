The 2-2 draw settled the match between Tottenham and Manchester City, which took place yesterday (Sunday) at the "Tottenham Hotspur" stadium, as part of the 24th round of the English Premier League.

Match Goals

Manchester City dominated the first half and scored two goals by Ryan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo in the 11th and 44th minutes.

In the second half, Tottenham returned to the match, with striker Dominic Solanke scoring twice in the 53rd and 70th minutes, securing a valuable point for his team.

Team Standings

With this result, Manchester City raised its points to 47, remaining in second place, six points behind Arsenal, who leads the table, while Tottenham's points reached 29, placing them 14th.