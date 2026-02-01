Manchester United continued their resurgence in the English Premier League by achieving their third consecutive victory under their new coach Michael Carrick, defeating their guest Fulham 3 goals to 2, in the match held today (Sunday) at Old Trafford as part of the 24th round.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 19th minute, before Matheus Cunha doubled the Red Devils' lead in the 56th minute.

Fulham rallied in the final minutes, scoring two goals through Raúl Jiménez from a penalty and Kevin in the 85th and 90+1 minutes.

Manchester United refused to give up after conceding the two goals, as Benjamin Sisko scored the winning goal in the 90+4 minute, earning the team 3 valuable points that strengthen their position in the race for qualification to the Champions League next season.

With this result, Manchester United raised their tally to 41 points, regaining fourth place in the Premier League standings, while Fulham remained at 34 points in eighth place.