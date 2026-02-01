واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته في الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ) بتحقيق الفوز الثالث على التوالي تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد مايكل كاريك، على حساب ضيفه فولهام بـ3 أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب «أولد ترافورد» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24.
كاسيميرو وكونيا يقودان مانشستر للتقدم
افتتح كاسيميرو التسجيل لمانشستر يونايتد في الدقيقة 19، قبل أن يضاعف ماثيوس كونيا تقدم «الشياطين الحمر» في الدقيقة 56.
فولهام ينتفض في الدقائق الأخيرة
وانتفض فولهام في الدقائق الأخيرة، حيث سجل هدفين عبر راؤول خيمينيز من ركلة جزاء وكيفين في الدقيقتين 85 و90+1.
سيسكو يسجل هدف الفوز
ورفض مانشستر يونايتد الاستسلام بعد استقبال الهدفين، إذ سجل بنيامين سيسكو هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 90+4، ليحصد الفريق 3 نقاط ثمينة تعزز موقفه في صراع التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر يونايتد رصيده إلى 41 نقطة ليستعيد المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما تجمد رصيد فولهام عند 34 نقطة في المركز الثامن.
Manchester United continued their resurgence in the English Premier League by achieving their third consecutive victory under their new coach Michael Carrick, defeating their guest Fulham 3 goals to 2, in the match held today (Sunday) at Old Trafford as part of the 24th round.
Casemiro and Cunha lead Manchester to take the lead
Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 19th minute, before Matheus Cunha doubled the Red Devils' lead in the 56th minute.
Fulham rallies in the final minutes
Fulham rallied in the final minutes, scoring two goals through Raúl Jiménez from a penalty and Kevin in the 85th and 90+1 minutes.
Sisko scores the winning goal
Manchester United refused to give up after conceding the two goals, as Benjamin Sisko scored the winning goal in the 90+4 minute, earning the team 3 valuable points that strengthen their position in the race for qualification to the Champions League next season.
Team standings
With this result, Manchester United raised their tally to 41 points, regaining fourth place in the Premier League standings, while Fulham remained at 34 points in eighth place.