واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته في الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ) بتحقيق الفوز الثالث على التوالي تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد مايكل كاريك، على حساب ضيفه فولهام بـ3 أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب «أولد ترافورد» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24.

كاسيميرو وكونيا يقودان مانشستر للتقدم

افتتح كاسيميرو التسجيل لمانشستر يونايتد في الدقيقة 19، قبل أن يضاعف ماثيوس كونيا تقدم «الشياطين الحمر» في الدقيقة 56.

فولهام ينتفض في الدقائق الأخيرة

وانتفض فولهام في الدقائق الأخيرة، حيث سجل هدفين عبر راؤول خيمينيز من ركلة جزاء وكيفين في الدقيقتين 85 و90+1.

سيسكو يسجل هدف الفوز

ورفض مانشستر يونايتد الاستسلام بعد استقبال الهدفين، إذ سجل بنيامين سيسكو هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 90+4، ليحصد الفريق 3 نقاط ثمينة تعزز موقفه في صراع التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر يونايتد رصيده إلى 41 نقطة ليستعيد المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما تجمد رصيد فولهام عند 34 نقطة في المركز الثامن.