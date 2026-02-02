تدخل القنوات الفضائية ومنصات المشاهدة الرقمية موسم رمضان القادم بحالة استنفار إنتاجي واضحة، مع حزمة أعمال درامية متنوعة تسعى من خلالها شركات الإنتاج إلى حجز موقع متقدم في خريطة المتابعة الجماهيرية. وترصد «عكاظ» هذا الموسم باعتباره أحد أكثر المواسم ازدحاماً من حيث الكم والتنوّع، إذ تتقاطع فيه الدراما الاجتماعية مع التاريخية والتراثية والكوميدية، في محاولة لملامسة أذواق متعددة داخل البيت العربي والخليجي.

ويتصدر المشهد المسلسل السعودي «شارع الأعشى 2»، الذي يعود بجزء ثانٍ بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققه في موسمه الأول خلال رمضان الماضي، حين قدّم معالجة درامية لمرحلة منتصف السبعينات عبر حارة شعبية حملت اسم «الأعشى». العمل أعاد تشكيل الذاكرة الاجتماعية من خلال قصص العائلات والتحولات الاقتصادية والثقافية، وهو ما رفع سقف التوقعات للجزء الجديد الذي يُنتظر أن يواصل البناء الدرامي نفسه مع تصعيد في خطوط الصراع والشخصيات.

وفي المسار الخليجي، تدخل الدراما الكويتية المنافسة عبر مسلسل «سموم القيظ»، الذي ينتمي إلى الأعمال التراثية ذات الطابع الاجتماعي، مستنداً إلى بيئة محلية غنية بالتفاصيل الإنسانية والصراعات التقليدية. ويشارك في بطولته نخبة من نجوم الدراما الخليجية، ما يمنحه ثقلاً جماهيرياً منذ اللحظة الأولى، خصوصاً مع تصاعد الاهتمام بالأعمال التراثية التي تعيد تقديم الحكاية الخليجية في قالب بصري حديث.

كما تستعد الدراما السعودية لتقديم عمل تاريخي بطابع بدوي عبر مسلسل «كحيلان»، الذي تدور أحداثه في فضاء صحراوي مفتوح على صراعات النفوذ والقوة بين أبناء القبيلة الواحدة. العمل يعتمد على تصاعد درامي قائم على المواجهات والتحالفات، في محاولة لإحياء الدراما البدوية بأسلوب إنتاجي معاصر، مع مشاركة مجموعة من الأسماء المعروفة في الساحة المحلية.

وعلى مستوى الكوميديا، يعود مسلسل «جاك العلم 3» ليستثمر الشعبية التي حققها في أجزائه السابقة، مع استمرار الثنائي ماجد مطرب وريم عبدالله في تقديم شخصيتي «أبو صامل» و«أم صامل»، بأسلوب يعتمد على المواقف اليومية الساخرة، وهو ما يجعله خياراً عائلياً حاضراً بقوة على موائد الإفطار الرمضانية.

وفي الدراما المصرية، يبرز مسلسل «درش» للنجم مصطفى شعبان، الذي يعود إلى أجواء الحارة الشعبية بقصة اجتماعية تمزج الماضي بالحاضر، إلى جانب مسلسل «علي كلاي» لأحمد العوضي، الذي يقدّم رحلة صعود شاب فقير في عالم الملاكمة، في إطار درامي يعتمد على الصراع الطبقي والتحولات النفسية للشخصية الرئيسية.

ومع استمرار القنوات والمنصات في الإعلان المتتابع عن أعمال إضافية، يبدو أن سباق رمضان القادم سيكون مفتوحاً على مفاجآت المشاهدة والترند، وسط منافسة شرسة على نسب المتابعة والإعلانات، ما يجعل الجمهور الحكم الأول والأخير في تحديد العمل الأكثر حضوراً وتأثيراً.