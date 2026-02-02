The satellite channels and digital viewing platforms are entering the upcoming Ramadan season in a clear state of production alert, with a bundle of diverse dramatic works through which production companies aim to secure a prominent position on the audience's viewing map. "Okaz" monitors this season as one of the busiest in terms of quantity and diversity, as social drama intersects with historical, heritage, and comedic genres, in an attempt to touch upon multiple tastes within the Arab and Gulf households.

Leading the scene is the Saudi series "Shari' Al-A'sha 2," which returns with a second season after the remarkable success it achieved in its first season during last Ramadan, when it presented a dramatic treatment of the mid-seventies through a popular neighborhood named "Al-A'sha." The work reshaped social memory through the stories of families and economic and cultural transformations, which raised the expectations for the new season that is expected to continue the same dramatic construction with an escalation in conflict lines and characters.

In the Gulf track, Kuwaiti drama enters the competition with the series "Samoom Al-Qeeth," which belongs to heritage works with a social character, relying on a local environment rich in human details and traditional conflicts. It features a selection of stars from Gulf drama, giving it audience weight from the very first moment, especially with the growing interest in heritage works that re-present the Gulf story in a modern visual format.

The Saudi drama is also preparing to present a historical work with a Bedouin character through the series "Kahilaan," which takes place in an open desert space amidst power and influence conflicts among members of the same tribe. The work relies on a dramatic escalation based on confrontations and alliances, in an attempt to revive Bedouin drama in a contemporary production style, with the participation of a group of well-known names in the local scene.

On the comedy front, the series "Jack Al-'Ilm 3" returns to capitalize on the popularity it achieved in its previous seasons, with the duo Majid Matarib and Reem Abdullah continuing to present the characters "Abu Samel" and "Um Samel," in a style that relies on humorous daily situations, making it a strong family choice on Ramadan iftar tables.

In Egyptian drama, the series "Darsh" starring Mustafa Shaaban stands out, as he returns to the atmosphere of the popular neighborhood with a social story that blends the past with the present, alongside the series "Ali Clay" by Ahmed Al-Awadi, which presents the journey of a poor young man's rise in the world of boxing, within a dramatic framework that relies on class conflict and the psychological transformations of the main character.

With channels and platforms continuing to announce additional works in succession, it seems that the upcoming Ramadan race will be open to surprises in viewing and trends, amidst fierce competition for viewership rates and advertisements, making the audience the ultimate judge in determining the most present and influential work.