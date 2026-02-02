التقى المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة، بمقر المركز في الرياض اليوم (الإثنين)، التوأم الملتصق البولندي «أولغا وداريا»، اللتين أُجريت لهما عملية فصل ناجحة قبل 21 عاماً في مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية بالحرس الوطني بمدينة الرياض ضمن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة.

وقال الدكتور الربيعة خلال اللقاء: "إن المنزلة الدولية الرفيعة التي بلغها البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة لم تكن لتأتي لولا الدعم غير المحدود والاهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمين، حيث استطاع البرنامج خلال 35 عاماً إجراء 67 عملية، والعناية بـ155 توأماً من 28 دولة، مشيراً إلى أن البرنامج صار مقصداً لكل من يرغب في العلاج سواء من داخل المملكة أو من خارجها، ويجسد إنسانية المملكة التي تخطت القارات والحدود والأعراق؛ لتضميد الجراح ورفع المعاناة عن الإنسان، موضحاً أن المملكة صارت علامة فارقة في ميدان العمل الإنساني بدليل تصدرها التصنيفات الدولية الإنسانية في كل عام.

وأعرب التوأم البولندي عن بالغ شكرهما وامتنانهما للمملكة العربية السعودية وللفريق الطبي السعودي بقيادة الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة، مؤكدين أن العملية شكّلت نقطة تحوّل في حياتهما، ومكّنتهما من العيش بشكل مستقل وممارسة حياتهما الطبيعية.