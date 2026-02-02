The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met today (Monday) at the center's headquarters in Riyadh with the Polish conjoined twins "Olga and Daria," who underwent a successful separation surgery 21 years ago at King Abdulaziz Medical City of the National Guard in Riyadh as part of the Saudi program for conjoined twins.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah stated during the meeting: "The high international status achieved by the Saudi program for conjoined twins would not have been possible without the unlimited support and attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince. The program has successfully performed 67 surgeries and cared for 155 twins from 28 countries over the past 35 years, indicating that the program has become a destination for anyone seeking treatment, whether from within the Kingdom or outside it. It embodies the humanity of the Kingdom that transcends continents, borders, and ethnicities to heal wounds and alleviate suffering, explaining that the Kingdom has become a landmark in the field of humanitarian work, as evidenced by its consistent top rankings in international humanitarian classifications each year.

The Polish twins expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi medical team led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, affirming that the surgery was a turning point in their lives, enabling them to live independently and lead normal lives.