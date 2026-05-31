أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أمراً ملكياً بترقية (327) عضواً من أصحاب الفضيلة أعضاء النيابة العامة بمختلف المراتب القضائية.
وعبّر النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف عن شكره وامتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على ما تحظى به النيابة العامة من دعم كريم وعناية متواصلة تعكس حرص القيادة على تعزيز مرفق النيابة العامة، وتمكين الكفاءات القضائية من أداء رسالتها السامية.
وأكد أن الثقة الملكية تمثل مصدر فخر واعتزاز لمنسوبي النيابة العامة، ودافعاً لمضاعفة الجهود والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء، بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الحكيمة، ويعزز حماية الحقوق، وصون الحريات، وترسيخ مقتضيات العدالة استناداً إلى الأنظمة النافذة والمبادئ القضائية المستقرة.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, issued a royal decree promoting (327) members of the esteemed public prosecution at various judicial ranks.
The Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yusuf, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the generous support and continuous care that the Public Prosecution receives, reflecting the leadership's commitment to enhancing the Public Prosecution's role and empowering judicial competencies to fulfill their noble mission.
He affirmed that the royal trust represents a source of pride and honor for the members of the Public Prosecution, and a motivation to double efforts and elevate performance levels, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the wise leadership, enhances the protection of rights, safeguards freedoms, and establishes the requirements of justice based on the effective regulations and established judicial principles.