أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أمراً ملكياً بترقية (327) عضواً من أصحاب الفضيلة أعضاء النيابة العامة بمختلف المراتب القضائية.

وعبّر النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف عن شكره وامتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على ما تحظى به النيابة العامة من دعم كريم وعناية متواصلة تعكس حرص القيادة على تعزيز مرفق النيابة العامة، وتمكين الكفاءات القضائية من أداء رسالتها السامية.

وأكد أن الثقة الملكية تمثل مصدر فخر واعتزاز لمنسوبي النيابة العامة، ودافعاً لمضاعفة الجهود والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء، بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الحكيمة، ويعزز حماية الحقوق، وصون الحريات، وترسيخ مقتضيات العدالة استناداً إلى الأنظمة النافذة والمبادئ القضائية المستقرة.