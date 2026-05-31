The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, issued a royal decree promoting (327) members of the esteemed public prosecution at various judicial ranks.

The Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yusuf, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the generous support and continuous care that the Public Prosecution receives, reflecting the leadership's commitment to enhancing the Public Prosecution's role and empowering judicial competencies to fulfill their noble mission.

He affirmed that the royal trust represents a source of pride and honor for the members of the Public Prosecution, and a motivation to double efforts and elevate performance levels, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the wise leadership, enhances the protection of rights, safeguards freedoms, and establishes the requirements of justice based on the effective regulations and established judicial principles.