استقبلت أسرة المصلح المعزين في وفاة الشيخ عبدالله بن محمد بن صالح المصلح، والد الداعية الشيخ خالد، وعدنان، ووليد المصلح.
وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد عصر أمس (السبت)، في جامع الثنيان بمحافظة جدة، قبل أن يوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة الصالحية.
ويذكر أن يوم غد (الإثنين)، آخر أيام العزاء في منزل الأسرة بحي الشاطئ في جدة.
The family of the deceased received condolences for the passing of Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Musleh, the father of the preacher Sheikh Khalid, and Adnan, and Walid Al-Musleh.
The prayer for the deceased was held yesterday afternoon (Saturday) at Al-Thunayan Mosque in Jeddah, before his body was laid to rest in Al-Salihiyah Cemetery.
It is noted that tomorrow (Monday) is the last day of condolences at the family home in the Al-Shatea neighborhood in Jeddah.