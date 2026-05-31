The family of the deceased received condolences for the passing of Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Musleh, the father of the preacher Sheikh Khalid, and Adnan, and Walid Al-Musleh.



The prayer for the deceased was held yesterday afternoon (Saturday) at Al-Thunayan Mosque in Jeddah, before his body was laid to rest in Al-Salihiyah Cemetery.



It is noted that tomorrow (Monday) is the last day of condolences at the family home in the Al-Shatea neighborhood in Jeddah.