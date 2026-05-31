استقبلت أسرة المصلح المعزين في وفاة الشيخ عبدالله بن محمد بن صالح المصلح، والد الداعية الشيخ خالد، وعدنان، ووليد المصلح.


وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد عصر أمس (السبت)، في جامع الثنيان بمحافظة جدة، قبل أن يوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة الصالحية.


ويذكر أن يوم غد (الإثنين)، آخر أيام العزاء في منزل الأسرة بحي الشاطئ في جدة.