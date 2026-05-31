Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari confirmed that the Saudi media system has harnessed all its capabilities to enable media outlets and journalists to convey the spiritual and humanitarian scene of the Hajj season with professionalism and reliability, emphasizing that the Kingdom will remain the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the servant of the guests of Allah, and that the media represents the memory that documents the event and conveys its message to the world.

According to official data, the Hajj season of 1447 AH saw the Kingdom welcoming 1,707,301 pilgrims, including more than 1.5 million pilgrims from over 165 countries, in addition to more than 160,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom, in a season that reflected the level of integration among various government, service, and media sectors to serve the guests of Allah.

The Ministry of Media, under the direct supervision of its minister, led a comprehensive media system aimed at highlighting the organizational and humanitarian efforts accompanying the Hajj, and building a unified Saudi media narrative that reflects the services provided by the Kingdom to the pilgrims, through extensive partnerships with government, private, and non-profit entities.

The unified media operations center for Hajj emerged, working in partnership with more than 40 government entities, as the main coordination room for media messages and local and international coverage, in addition to monitoring content, managing human interest stories, and responding promptly to rumors and media changes around the clock.

The Ministry of Media also continued to develop the unified media identity for Hajj and Umrah "Hayaakum Allah" in partnership with the Guests of Allah Service Program and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, under the supervision of Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari and Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, to serve as a unified visual and media umbrella that reflects the Kingdom's values in welcoming and serving the guests of Allah, and presenting a modern and cohesive image of the Hajj and Umrah experience.

The media preparations for the season included the opening of a comprehensive media building in Mina, which benefited more than 400 journalists and guests, in addition to equipping an advanced technical infrastructure that included 120 cameras, 32 broadcasting points, 25 editing units, 21 satellite trucks, 10 transport vehicles, and 4 mobile studios to cover the holy sites.

The government press conference recorded a remarkable attendance with the participation of 5 ministers and more than 70 journalists representing over 30 local and international media outlets, achieving over 620 million reach through social media platforms, while more than 400 journalists benefited from the services of the virtual media center, which showcased over 70 indicators and information about the Kingdom's readiness to serve the pilgrims.

In terms of media broadcasting, the Saudi Broadcasting Authority transmitted the Hajj season to the world through more than 700 hours of live broadcasting, 8 channels and radio stations, and 41 specialized programs, in addition to producing more than 1,000 media materials, hosting over 1,100 guests, speakers, and experts, and producing more than 100 digital products.

The third edition of the Hajj Media Forum attracted more than 13,500 journalists and visitors, including over 3,000 journalists representing 150 local and international media outlets, in addition to the participation of more than 30 government and private entities, while more than 300 participants benefited from the specialized training workshops organized by the forum.

Daily press briefings enhanced direct communication with the media, featuring speakers from 6 government entities representing more than 70 sectors and organizations working to serve the pilgrims, with the attendance of more than 100 local and international journalists.

The season witnessed extensive international media coverage, as the General Authority for Media Regulation enabled more than 1,500 journalists within Hajj missions, while the Ministry of Media hosted more than 120 journalists, content creators, and international influencers representing over 30 Arab, Islamic, and international media institutions.

The ministry also enhanced the global reach of the Hajj story through collaboration with major international media organizations, aiming to publish over 800,000 media and digital coverage and shares about Hajj in multiple languages.

In terms of digital content, the Ministry of Media, in partnership with more than 100 government entities, produced multilingual content that documented security, health, technical, service, and humanitarian efforts, highlighting qualitative national initiatives, foremost among them the "Makkah Route" initiative in more than 10 countries, in addition to documenting the experiences of more than 2,500 pilgrims from 104 countries within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.