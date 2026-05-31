أكد وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري أن المنظومة الإعلامية السعودية سخّرت إمكاناتها كافة لتمكين وسائل الإعلام والإعلاميين من نقل المشهد الإيماني والإنساني لموسم الحج بمهنية وموثوقية، مشدداً على أن المملكة ستظل حاضنة الحرمين الشريفين وخادمة ضيوف الرحمن، وأن الإعلام يمثل الذاكرة التي توثق الحدث وتنقل رسالته إلى العالم.

ووفقاً للبيانات الرسمية، شهد موسم حج 1447هـ استقبال المملكة 1.707.301 حاج وحاجة، بينهم أكثر من 1.5 مليون حاج قدموا من أكثر من 165 دولة، إضافة إلى أكثر من 160 ألف حاج من الداخل، في موسم عكس حجم التكامل بين مختلف القطاعات الحكومية والخدمية والإعلامية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وقادت وزارة الإعلام، بإشراف مباشر من وزيرها، منظومة إعلامية متكاملة هدفت إلى إبراز الجهود التنظيمية والإنسانية المصاحبة للحج، وبناء رواية إعلامية سعودية موحدة تعكس ما تقدمه المملكة من خدمات للحجاج، عبر شراكات واسعة مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية.

وبرز مركز العمليات الإعلامي الموحد للحج، الذي يعمل بالشراكة مع أكثر من 40 جهة حكومية، بوصفه غرفة التنسيق الرئيسة للرسائل الإعلامية والتغطيات المحلية والدولية، إلى جانب متابعة المحتوى وإدارة القصص الإنسانية والتعامل الفوري مع الشائعات والمتغيرات الإعلامية على مدار الساعة.

كما واصلت وزارة الإعلام تطوير الهوية الإعلامية الموحدة للحج والعمرة «حياكم الله» بالشراكة مع برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن ووزارة الحج والعمرة، بإشراف وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، ووزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق الربيعة، لتكون مظلة بصرية وإعلامية موحدة تعكس قيم المملكة في الترحيب بضيوف الرحمن وخدمتهم، وتقديم صورة حديثة ومتناسقة عن تجربة الحج والعمرة.

وشملت الاستعدادات الإعلامية للموسم افتتاح المبنى الإعلامي المتكامل في مشعر منى، الذي استفاد منه أكثر من 400 إعلامي وضيف، إلى جانب تجهيز بنية تقنية متقدمة ضمت 120 كاميرا، و32 نقطة بث، و25 وحدة مونتاج، و21 عربة أقمار صناعية، و10 عربات نقل، و4 استديوهات متنقلة لتغطية المشاعر المقدسة.

وسجل المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي حضوراً لافتاً بمشاركة 5 وزراء وأكثر من 70 إعلامياً يمثلون أكثر من 30 وسيلة إعلامية محلية ودولية، محققاً أكثر من 620 مليون وصول عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، فيما استفاد أكثر من 400 إعلامي من خدمات المركز الإعلامي الافتراضي، وشهد استعراض أكثر من 70 مؤشراً ومعلومة حول جاهزية المملكة لخدمة الحجاج.

وفي جانب البث الإعلامي، نقلت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون موسم الحج إلى العالم عبر أكثر من 700 ساعة بث مباشر، و8 قنوات وإذاعات، و41 برنامجاً متخصصاً، إضافة إلى إنتاج أكثر من 1000 مادة إعلامية، واستضافة أكثر من 1100 ضيف ومتحدث وخبير، وإنتاج أكثر من 100 منتج رقمي.

كما استقطب ملتقى إعلام الحج في نسخته الثالثة أكثر من 13.500 إعلامي وزائر، بينهم أكثر من 3000 إعلامي يمثلون 150 وسيلة إعلامية محلية ودولية، إضافة إلى مشاركة أكثر من 30 جهة حكومية وخاصة، فيما استفاد أكثر من 300 مشارك من الورش التدريبية المتخصصة التي نظمها الملتقى.

وعززت الإيجازات الصحفية اليومية التواصل المباشر مع وسائل الإعلام، بمشاركة متحدثين من 6 جهات حكومية تمثل أكثر من 70 قطاعاً وجهة تعمل لخدمة الحجاج، وحضور أكثر من 100 إعلامي محلي ودولي.

وشهد الموسم حضوراً إعلامياً دولياً واسعاً، إذ مكنت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام أكثر من 1500 إعلامي ضمن بعثات الحج، فيما استضافت وزارة الإعلام أكثر من 120 إعلامياً وصانع محتوى ومؤثراً دولياً يمثلون أكثر من 30 مؤسسة إعلامية عربية وإسلامية ودولية.

كما عززت الوزارة وصول قصة الحج عالمياً عبر التعاون مع كبرى المؤسسات الإعلامية الدولية، مستهدفة نشر أكثر من 800 ألف تغطية ومشاركة إعلامية ورقمية عن الحج بلغات متعددة.

وعلى صعيد المحتوى الرقمي، أنتجت وزارة الإعلام، بالشراكة مع أكثر من 100 جهة حكومية، محتوى متعدد اللغات وثّق الجهود الأمنية والصحية والتقنية والخدمية والإنسانية، وسلط الضوء على المبادرات الوطنية النوعية، وفي مقدمتها مبادرة «طريق مكة» في أكثر من 10 دول، إضافة إلى توثيق تجارب أكثر من 2500 حاج وحاجة من 104 دول ضمن برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة.