The General Directorate of Passports continues during the Hajj season of 1447 AH to implement its integrated operational plans to serve the guests of Allah, through an advanced work system that has harnessed its human and technical capabilities to facilitate procedures at all stages of the pilgrim's journey, from their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure after performing the rituals, contributing to enhancing performance efficiency and achieving the highest levels of quality in service delivery.

The passports department has contributed to receiving more than 1.5 million pilgrims through air, land, and sea ports, supported by qualified human resources and modern technologies that enabled the swift completion of procedures and smooth movement at international entry points, including the advanced ports within the Makkah Route Initiative, which allowed pilgrims to complete their entry procedures in their home countries before arriving in the Kingdom.

With the completion of the arrival phase and the pilgrims performing their rituals, the passports department began implementing its operational plans for the departure phase through all international ports, through comprehensive field and technical preparations aimed at ensuring smooth travel movement and efficiently handling the departing guests of Allah during this phase. This included enhancing departure sites with qualified human resources and modern technologies, such as electronic gates and mobile counters, which contribute to the swift completion of procedures with ease and reassurance.

The passports department monitors the progress of operational and field activities through the Hajj Command and Control Center, which operates around the clock to monitor performance indicators and support quick decision-making and immediate response to changes, ensuring the continuity of work with high efficiency and enhancing coordination between departments and relevant entities during the Hajj season.

In a demonstration of the sector's field capabilities, the General Directorate of Passports participated in the military parade of the Hajj Security Forces 1447 AH, showcasing its human and field capabilities that embody its security, organizational, and service role in serving the guests of Allah, and confirming the readiness of its personnel to carry out the tasks assigned to them with efficiency and competence.

These efforts come as an extension of the General Directorate of Passports' commitment to harnessing all its capabilities to serve the pilgrims, in line with the significant support provided by the leadership of the Kingdom to the guests of Allah, and the continuous development witnessed by the Hajj system aimed at enabling them to perform their rituals and move through various stages of their journey with ease and comfort until their safe and reassuring return to their homelands.