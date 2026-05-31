تواصل المديرية العامة للجوازات خلال موسم حج عام 1447هـ تنفيذ خططها التشغيلية المتكاملة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، عبر منظومة عمل متقدمة سخّرت من خلالها إمكاناتها البشرية والتقنية لتسهيل الإجراءات في جميع مراحل رحلة الحاج، منذ قدومه إلى المملكة حتى مغادرته بعد أداء المناسك، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء وتحقيق أعلى مستويات الجودة في تقديم الخدمات.
وأسهمت الجوازات في استقبال أكثر من 1.5 مليون حاج عبر المنافذ الجوية والبرية والبحرية، المدعومة بالكوادر البشرية المؤهلة والتقنيات الحديثة التي مكّنت من سرعة إنهاء الإجراءات وانسيابية الحركة في المنافذ الدولية، بما في ذلك المنافذ المتقدمة ضمن مبادرة طريق مكة التي أتاحت للحجاج إنهاء إجراءات دخولهم في بلدانهم قبل الوصول إلى المملكة.
ومع اكتمال مرحلة القدوم وأداء الحجاج لمناسكهم، بدأت الجوازات تنفيذ خططها التشغيلية الخاصة بمرحلة المغادرة عبر جميع المنافذ الدولية، من خلال استعدادات ميدانية وتقنية متكاملة تهدف إلى انسيابية حركة السفر والتعامل بكفاءة مع وفود ضيوف الرحمن المغادرين خلال هذه المرحلة، وشملت تعزيز مواقع المغادرة بالكوادر البشرية المؤهلة والتقنيات الحديثة، كالبوابات الإلكترونية، والكاونتر المتنقل، التي تسهم في سرعة إنهاء الإجراءات بيسر وطمأنينة.
وتتابع الجوازات سير الأعمال التشغيلية والميدانية عبر مركز القيادة والتحكم بالحج الذي يعمل على مدار الساعة، لمراقبة مؤشرات الأداء ودعم سرعة اتخاذ القرار والتعامل الفوري مع المتغيرات، بما يحقق استمرارية العمل بكفاءة عالية ويعزز التنسيق بين الإدارات والجهات ذات العلاقة خلال موسم الحج.
وفي جانب يعكس قدرات القطاع الميدانية، شاركت المديرية العامة للجوازات في العرض العسكري لقوات أمن الحج 1447هـ، مستعرضةً ما تمتلكه من قدرات بشرية وميدانية تجسد دورها الأمني والتنظيمي والخدمي في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتؤكد جاهزية منسوبيها لتنفيذ المهمات الموكلة إليهم بكفاءة واقتدار.
وتأتي هذه الجهود امتداداً لحرص المديرية العامة للجوازات على تسخير جميع إمكاناتها لخدمة الحجاج، بما يواكب الدعم الكبير الذي توليه قيادة المملكة لضيوف الرحمن، وما تشهده منظومة الحج من تطور مستمر يهدف إلى تمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم والتنقل في مختلف مراحل رحلتهم بكل يسر وسهولة حتى عودتهم إلى ديارهم آمنين مطمئنين.
The General Directorate of Passports continues during the Hajj season of 1447 AH to implement its integrated operational plans to serve the guests of Allah, through an advanced work system that has harnessed its human and technical capabilities to facilitate procedures at all stages of the pilgrim's journey, from their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure after performing the rituals, contributing to enhancing performance efficiency and achieving the highest levels of quality in service delivery.
The passports department has contributed to receiving more than 1.5 million pilgrims through air, land, and sea ports, supported by qualified human resources and modern technologies that enabled the swift completion of procedures and smooth movement at international entry points, including the advanced ports within the Makkah Route Initiative, which allowed pilgrims to complete their entry procedures in their home countries before arriving in the Kingdom.
With the completion of the arrival phase and the pilgrims performing their rituals, the passports department began implementing its operational plans for the departure phase through all international ports, through comprehensive field and technical preparations aimed at ensuring smooth travel movement and efficiently handling the departing guests of Allah during this phase. This included enhancing departure sites with qualified human resources and modern technologies, such as electronic gates and mobile counters, which contribute to the swift completion of procedures with ease and reassurance.
The passports department monitors the progress of operational and field activities through the Hajj Command and Control Center, which operates around the clock to monitor performance indicators and support quick decision-making and immediate response to changes, ensuring the continuity of work with high efficiency and enhancing coordination between departments and relevant entities during the Hajj season.
In a demonstration of the sector's field capabilities, the General Directorate of Passports participated in the military parade of the Hajj Security Forces 1447 AH, showcasing its human and field capabilities that embody its security, organizational, and service role in serving the guests of Allah, and confirming the readiness of its personnel to carry out the tasks assigned to them with efficiency and competence.
These efforts come as an extension of the General Directorate of Passports' commitment to harnessing all its capabilities to serve the pilgrims, in line with the significant support provided by the leadership of the Kingdom to the guests of Allah, and the continuous development witnessed by the Hajj system aimed at enabling them to perform their rituals and move through various stages of their journey with ease and comfort until their safe and reassuring return to their homelands.