وقف محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز اليوم على المنطقة التاريخية بالمحافظة، مطلعًا على ما تحتضنه من معالم تراثية ومواقع ثقافية تعكس العمق التاريخي والحضاري للطائف.
واطّلع خلال الجولة على عدد من البيوت الأثرية، ومتاجر الحرفيين، ومواقع الأسر المنتجة، والسوق القديم، ومحلات بيع العسل، وشاهد ما تقدمه من منتجات تراثية تعكس الموروث الثقافي للمحافظة.
واستمع محافظ الطائف إلى شرح عن منظومة الخدمات المقدمة للزوار، والأعمال التطويرية والترميمية المنفذة في المباني التاريخية، التي أسهمت في المحافظة على الطابع العمراني للمنطقة وتعزيز جاذبيتها السياحية.
وأكد أهمية العناية بالمواقع التاريخية والتراثية، والعمل على تطويرها واستثمار مقوماتها الثقافية والسياحية، بما يسهم في تعزيز مكانة الطائف وجهةً سياحيةً وثقافيةً، ويثري تجربة الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها.
The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, today visited the historical area of the governorate, getting acquainted with the heritage landmarks and cultural sites that reflect the historical and civilizational depth of Taif.
During the tour, he observed several ancient houses, artisan shops, sites of productive families, the old market, and honey shops, and saw the traditional products they offer that reflect the cultural heritage of the governorate.
The Governor of Taif listened to an explanation about the services provided to visitors, and the development and restoration works carried out in the historical buildings, which have contributed to preserving the architectural character of the area and enhancing its tourist appeal.
He emphasized the importance of caring for historical and heritage sites, working on their development, and investing in their cultural and tourist components, which contributes to enhancing Taif's position as a tourist and cultural destination, enriching the experience of visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad.