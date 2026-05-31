وقف محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز اليوم على المنطقة التاريخية بالمحافظة، مطلعًا على ما تحتضنه من معالم تراثية ومواقع ثقافية تعكس العمق التاريخي والحضاري للطائف.

واطّلع خلال الجولة على عدد من البيوت الأثرية، ومتاجر الحرفيين، ومواقع الأسر المنتجة، والسوق القديم، ومحلات بيع العسل، وشاهد ما تقدمه من منتجات تراثية تعكس الموروث الثقافي للمحافظة.

واستمع محافظ الطائف إلى شرح عن منظومة الخدمات المقدمة للزوار، والأعمال التطويرية والترميمية المنفذة في المباني التاريخية، التي أسهمت في المحافظة على الطابع العمراني للمنطقة وتعزيز جاذبيتها السياحية.

وأكد أهمية العناية بالمواقع التاريخية والتراثية، والعمل على تطويرها واستثمار مقوماتها الثقافية والسياحية، بما يسهم في تعزيز مكانة الطائف وجهةً سياحيةً وثقافيةً، ويثري تجربة الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها.