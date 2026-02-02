حذَّر رئيس وزراء غرينلاند ينس فريدريك نيلسن، الاثنين، من مساعي واشنطن للسيطرة على الجزيرة، رغم استبعاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استخدام القوة العسكرية.


وقال نيلسن في خطاب أمام البرلمان متحدثاً عبر مترجم: «لم يتغير الموقف تجاه غرينلاند وسكانها، سترتبط غرينلاند بالولايات المتحدة، وستُحكم من هناك»، مضيفاً: «الولايات المتحدة تواصل البحث عن سبل لامتلاك غرينلاند والسيطرة عليها».


وكثف ترمب دعواته للسيطرة على غرينلاند في بداية العام، معزياً ذلك إلى مخاوف تتعلق بالأمن القومي في ما يتعلق بروسيا والصين، غير أنه تراجع في تهديداته باستخدام القوة في الآونة الأخيرة.


وقال ترمب إنه ضمِن وصول ⁠الولايات المتحدة الكامل إلى ‌غرينلاند في اتفاق ⁠مع حلف شمال الأطلسي، ⁠رغم عدم وضوح التفاصيل.


بدوره، قال وزير الخارجية الدنماركي لارس لوكه راسموسن إن المحادثات بين بلاده وغرينلاند والولايات المتحدة بشأن مستقبل الإقليم القطبي سارت بنجاح وفي أجواء جيدة، مؤكداً أنه لم يتم التوصل بعد إلى اتفاق بشأن هذه القضية.


وأشار إلى أنه أكثر تفاؤلاً مما كان عليه قبل أسبوع.