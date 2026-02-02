The Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens Frederik Nielsen, warned on Monday about Washington's efforts to control the island, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's exclusion of the use of military force.



Nielsen said in a speech before parliament, speaking through a translator: "The position towards Greenland and its inhabitants has not changed; Greenland will be linked to the United States and will be governed from there," adding, "The United States continues to seek ways to own and control Greenland."



Trump intensified his calls for control over Greenland at the beginning of the year, attributing it to national security concerns regarding Russia and China, but he has recently backed off his threats to use force.



Trump stated that he secured full U.S. access to Greenland in an agreement with NATO, although the details remain unclear.



For his part, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that talks between his country, Greenland, and the United States regarding the future of the Arctic region have progressed successfully and in a good atmosphere, emphasizing that no agreement has yet been reached on this issue.



He noted that he is more optimistic than he was a week ago.