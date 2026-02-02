تغلق وزارة التعليم يوم الخميس القادم باب التقديم على برنامج فُرص المخصص لنقل شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية، والذي يشمل المعلمين والمعلمات والتشكيلات المدرسية والإشرافية.

وأوضحت أنها اعتمدت خمسة عناصر للمفاضلة النهائية بين المتقدمين في حال تساوي نقاطهم العامة لضمان العدالة ورفع كفاءة الاختيار. وتشمل العناصر: اختبار التخصص للرخصة المهنية، الاختبار التربوي العام للرخصة المهنية، متوسط الأداء الوظيفي للعامين الماضيين، عدد أيام الغياب بدون عذر (الأقل)، وتاريخ المباشرة.

كما أكدت الوزارة عدداً من الشروط والضوابط للتقديم على البرنامج، أبرزها أن يتم التقديم عبر النظام المعتمد خلال المدة المحددة، وألا يكون المتقدم في فترة التجربة، مع ضرورة توفر المؤهلات والشروط الخاصة بكل فرصة بحسب نوعها أو تخصصها. ويُشترط كذلك ألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من فرصة سابقة إلا بعد مرور خمس سنوات على مباشرته لها. وشملت الضوابط أيضاً ألا يكون مقر الفرصة داخل القطاع الذي يتبعه المتقدم، وألا تكون خارج نطاق الإدارة التعليمية بالنسبة للمعلمين المتعاقد معهم بنظام العقود اللائحية، إضافة إلى ضرورة توفر تقييم أداء وظيفي لعامين سابقين. كما يُشترط ألا يكون المتقدم عند تاريخ المباشرة في إجازة دراسية أو استثنائية، أو مبتعثاً أو موفداً، أو معاراً، أو مكفوف اليد، أو مبعداً عن التدريس.