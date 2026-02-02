The Ministry of Education will close the application for the Furas program, designated for the transfer of educational job holders, which includes teachers and school and supervisory formations, next Thursday.

It clarified that it has approved five criteria for the final selection among applicants in case their overall scores are equal, to ensure fairness and enhance the efficiency of the selection process. The criteria include: the specialization test for the professional license, the general educational test for the professional license, the average job performance over the past two years, the number of days absent without excuse (the fewer, the better), and the date of commencement.

The ministry also confirmed several conditions and regulations for applying to the program, the most prominent of which is that applications must be submitted through the approved system within the specified period, and that the applicant should not be in a probationary period, with the necessity of meeting the qualifications and specific conditions for each opportunity according to its type or specialization. It is also required that the applicant has not benefited from a previous opportunity unless five years have passed since their commencement. The regulations also included that the location of the opportunity should not be within the sector to which the applicant belongs, and it should not be outside the scope of the educational administration for teachers contracted under the regulatory contracts, in addition to the necessity of having a job performance evaluation for the previous two years. It is also required that the applicant is not on a study or exceptional leave, nor is they on a scholarship, seconded, on loan, or suspended from teaching.