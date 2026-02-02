British Christian Horner, the former team principal of Red Bull, revealed in September 2025 that he misses the atmosphere of Formula 1 racing, during his first appearance after his dismissal.



Horner broke his silence at the European Motor Show in Dublin, saying: "There are achievements in Formula 1 that I have not yet accomplished, and my career did not end in the hoped-for way, but I will not return just for the sake of returning; I will come back for something I can win. I don't want to return unless I have something to offer. I miss the atmosphere of Formula 1, and I also miss the team I built."



Horner added: "I spent 21 years in Formula 1; it’s a remarkable career during which I won many races and championships, and worked with drivers, engineers, and partners. I don’t need to return, and I could retire now, but I will only come back if I find a suitable opportunity to work with great people, in an environment where everyone strives to win, and I share that desire. I want to be a partner, not just a member of the team. We’ll see what happens; there’s no need to rush."



Horner, 52, was dismissed from his position as team principal of Red Bull after the British Grand Prix in July 2025, before an agreement was reached for his official departure in September of the same year.



Horner achieved exceptional success over 20 years with the team, winning the drivers' championship 8 times and the constructors' championship 6 times. However, Red Bull's decision to dismiss him came after a year and a half of being accused of inappropriate behavior towards a female colleague on the team, which he repeatedly denied, and he was cleared by an independent committee.



Alpine team officials confirmed last week that Horner is part of a group interested in investing in the team.



The German news agency reported, citing its British counterpart "PA Media," that there is a coalition led by Horner studying the purchase of a 24% stake in the Alpine team from Outra Capital, which finished last in the constructors' championship in 2025.