كشف البريطاني كريستيان هورنر، مدير فريق ريد بول المقال من منصبه، سبتمبر 2025، افتقاده أجواء سباقات «فورمولا 1» للسيارات، وذلك في ظهوره الأول، بعد الإقالة.


وكسر هورنر حاجز الصمت في معرض السيارات الأوروبي في دبلن، قائلًا: «هناك إنجازات في «فورمولا 1» لم أحققها بعد، ومسيرتي لم تنته بالطريقة المأمولة، لكني لن أعود لمجرد العودة، بل سأعود من أجل شيء بإمكاني الفوز فيه، لا أريد العودة إلا إذا كان لدي شيء أقدمه، أفتقد أجواء «فورمولا 1»، وأفتقد كذلك الفريق الذي بنيته».


وأضاف هورنر: «لقد قضيت 21 عاماً في «فورمولا 1»، إنها مسيرة مميزة، فزت خلالها بالعديد من السباقات والبطولات، وعملت مع سائقين ومهندسين وشركاء، لا أحتاج العودة وبإمكاني الاعتزال الآن، لكن لن أعود إلا إذا وجدت فرصة مناسبة للعمل مع أشخاص رائعين، وفي بيئة يسعى فيها الجميع للفوز، وأشاركهم هذه الرغبة، أرغب أن أكون شريكاً وليس مجرد عضو في الفريق، سنرى ما سيحدث، لا داعي للاستعجال».


وأقيل هورنر صاحب الـ 52 عاماً، من منصبه مديراً لفريق ريد بول عقب سباق جائزة بريطانيا الكبرى يوليو 2025، قبل أن يتم الاتفاق على رحيله رسمياً في سبتمبر من العام ذاته.


وحقق هورنر نجاحات استثنائية طوال 20 عاماً مع الفريق، نال خلالها بطولة السائقين 8 مرات، وبطولة الصانعين 6 مرات. إلا أن قرار ريد بول بإقالته جاء بعد عام ونصف العام من اتهامه بارتكاب سلوك غير لائق تجاه زميلته في الفريق، ولكنه نفى هذه المزاعم مراراً، وحصل على براءة من لجنة مستقلة.


وأكد مسؤولو فريق ألبين، الأسبوع الماضي، أن هورنر ضمن مجموعة مهتمة بالاستثمار في الفريق.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية عن نظيرتها البريطانية «بي إيه ميديا» أن هناك تحالفاً بقيادة هورنر يدرس شراء حصة شركة أوترا كابيتال البالغة 24% في فريق ألبين، الذي تذيل الترتيب في بطولة الصانعين عام 2025.