كشف البريطاني كريستيان هورنر، مدير فريق ريد بول المقال من منصبه، سبتمبر 2025، افتقاده أجواء سباقات «فورمولا 1» للسيارات، وذلك في ظهوره الأول، بعد الإقالة.
وكسر هورنر حاجز الصمت في معرض السيارات الأوروبي في دبلن، قائلًا: «هناك إنجازات في «فورمولا 1» لم أحققها بعد، ومسيرتي لم تنته بالطريقة المأمولة، لكني لن أعود لمجرد العودة، بل سأعود من أجل شيء بإمكاني الفوز فيه، لا أريد العودة إلا إذا كان لدي شيء أقدمه، أفتقد أجواء «فورمولا 1»، وأفتقد كذلك الفريق الذي بنيته».
وأضاف هورنر: «لقد قضيت 21 عاماً في «فورمولا 1»، إنها مسيرة مميزة، فزت خلالها بالعديد من السباقات والبطولات، وعملت مع سائقين ومهندسين وشركاء، لا أحتاج العودة وبإمكاني الاعتزال الآن، لكن لن أعود إلا إذا وجدت فرصة مناسبة للعمل مع أشخاص رائعين، وفي بيئة يسعى فيها الجميع للفوز، وأشاركهم هذه الرغبة، أرغب أن أكون شريكاً وليس مجرد عضو في الفريق، سنرى ما سيحدث، لا داعي للاستعجال».
وأقيل هورنر صاحب الـ 52 عاماً، من منصبه مديراً لفريق ريد بول عقب سباق جائزة بريطانيا الكبرى يوليو 2025، قبل أن يتم الاتفاق على رحيله رسمياً في سبتمبر من العام ذاته.
وحقق هورنر نجاحات استثنائية طوال 20 عاماً مع الفريق، نال خلالها بطولة السائقين 8 مرات، وبطولة الصانعين 6 مرات. إلا أن قرار ريد بول بإقالته جاء بعد عام ونصف العام من اتهامه بارتكاب سلوك غير لائق تجاه زميلته في الفريق، ولكنه نفى هذه المزاعم مراراً، وحصل على براءة من لجنة مستقلة.
وأكد مسؤولو فريق ألبين، الأسبوع الماضي، أن هورنر ضمن مجموعة مهتمة بالاستثمار في الفريق.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية عن نظيرتها البريطانية «بي إيه ميديا» أن هناك تحالفاً بقيادة هورنر يدرس شراء حصة شركة أوترا كابيتال البالغة 24% في فريق ألبين، الذي تذيل الترتيب في بطولة الصانعين عام 2025.
British Christian Horner, the former team principal of Red Bull, revealed in September 2025 that he misses the atmosphere of Formula 1 racing, during his first appearance after his dismissal.
Horner broke his silence at the European Motor Show in Dublin, saying: "There are achievements in Formula 1 that I have not yet accomplished, and my career did not end in the hoped-for way, but I will not return just for the sake of returning; I will come back for something I can win. I don't want to return unless I have something to offer. I miss the atmosphere of Formula 1, and I also miss the team I built."
Horner added: "I spent 21 years in Formula 1; it’s a remarkable career during which I won many races and championships, and worked with drivers, engineers, and partners. I don’t need to return, and I could retire now, but I will only come back if I find a suitable opportunity to work with great people, in an environment where everyone strives to win, and I share that desire. I want to be a partner, not just a member of the team. We’ll see what happens; there’s no need to rush."
Horner, 52, was dismissed from his position as team principal of Red Bull after the British Grand Prix in July 2025, before an agreement was reached for his official departure in September of the same year.
Horner achieved exceptional success over 20 years with the team, winning the drivers' championship 8 times and the constructors' championship 6 times. However, Red Bull's decision to dismiss him came after a year and a half of being accused of inappropriate behavior towards a female colleague on the team, which he repeatedly denied, and he was cleared by an independent committee.
Alpine team officials confirmed last week that Horner is part of a group interested in investing in the team.
The German news agency reported, citing its British counterpart "PA Media," that there is a coalition led by Horner studying the purchase of a 24% stake in the Alpine team from Outra Capital, which finished last in the constructors' championship in 2025.