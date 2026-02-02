اطلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، على عرضٍ عن حملة رمضان القادم، ضمن مبادرة «جود الإسكان» التي تُعد إحدى مبادرات الإسكان التنموي، الهادفة إلى تمكين الأسر المستحقة من الحصول على السكن الملائم، وتعزيز الاستقرار الأسري والاجتماعي.
كما اطّلع على مستهدفات الحملة وخططها التنفيذية، وما تتضمنه من برامج ومبادرات لدعم الأسر المستفيدة، إلى جانب ما تحقق من مخرجات حملة «جود المناطق» خلال الفترة الماضية، التي أسهمت في توفير الإسكان لعددٍ من المستفيدين، من خلال التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي والجهات الداعمة.

وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة أهمية استمرار العمل وفق منهجية واضحة تركّز على تحقيق الأثر الاجتماعي، بما يتواكب مع توجيهات القيادة الحكيمة في العناية بالمواطنين وتوفير مقومات الحياة الكريمة لهم.

ونوّه بما حققته حملة «جود المناطق» كنموذج فاعل في العمل المجتمعي والتكاملي، داعيًا إلى مواصلة تطوير المبادرات الإسكانية، وتوسيع نطاق الشراكات، لتحقيق مستهدفات الحملة، والإسهام في رفع جودة الحياة للأسر المستفيدة في المنطقة.