The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on a presentation about the upcoming Ramadan campaign, as part of the "Jood Housing" initiative, which is one of the developmental housing initiatives aimed at enabling deserving families to obtain suitable housing and enhancing family and social stability.

He also reviewed the campaign's objectives and executive plans, including the programs and initiatives to support beneficiary families, as well as the outcomes achieved by the "Jood Regions" campaign during the past period, which contributed to providing housing for a number of beneficiaries through the integration of government agencies, the non-profit sector, and supporting entities.



The Prince of the Medina Region emphasized the importance of continuing to work according to a clear methodology that focuses on achieving social impact, in line with the wise leadership's directives to care for citizens and provide them with the essentials for a dignified life.

He noted the achievements of the "Jood Regions" campaign as an effective model in community and integrative work, calling for the continued development of housing initiatives and the expansion of partnerships to achieve the campaign's objectives and contribute to improving the quality of life for beneficiary families in the region.