توقعت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغيفا، انخفاض التضخم العالمي إلى 3.8% هذا العام، وإلى 3.4% في 2027 مع تراجع الطلب وانخفاض أسعار الطاقة.
وقالت غورغيفا في كلمة ألقتها خلال أحد المنتديات المالية: إن النمو العالمي صمد بشكل ملحوظ، رغم التحولات العميقة في الأوضاع الجيوسياسية والسياسات التجارية والتكنولوجيا والتركيبة السكانية.
تعزيز التكامل
ودعت غورغيفا إلى مزيد من التكامل التجاري. وأضافت:«في عالم يتسم بتفتت التجارة، يشكل تعزيز التكامل التجاري أمرا بالغ الأهمية».
وأوضحت قائلة: «ما شهدناه هذا العام هو أن التجارة لم تتراجع كما كنا نخشى، إنها في الواقع تنمو بوتيرة أبطأ قليلا من النمو العالمي».
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, predicted that global inflation will decrease to 3.8% this year and to 3.4% in 2027, due to declining demand and falling energy prices.
Georgieva stated in a speech delivered during a financial forum that global growth has held up remarkably well, despite the profound shifts in geopolitical conditions, trade policies, technology, and demographics.
Enhancing Integration
Georgieva called for greater trade integration. She added, "In a world characterized by fragmented trade, enhancing trade integration is of utmost importance."
She explained, "What we have seen this year is that trade has not declined as we feared; it is actually growing at a slightly slower pace than global growth."