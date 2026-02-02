The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, predicted that global inflation will decrease to 3.8% this year and to 3.4% in 2027, due to declining demand and falling energy prices.



Georgieva stated in a speech delivered during a financial forum that global growth has held up remarkably well, despite the profound shifts in geopolitical conditions, trade policies, technology, and demographics.



Enhancing Integration



Georgieva called for greater trade integration. She added, "In a world characterized by fragmented trade, enhancing trade integration is of utmost importance."



She explained, "What we have seen this year is that trade has not declined as we feared; it is actually growing at a slightly slower pace than global growth."