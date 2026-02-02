توقعت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغيفا، انخفاض التضخم العالمي إلى 3.8% هذا العام، وإلى 3.4% في 2027 مع تراجع الطلب وانخفاض أسعار الطاقة.


وقالت غورغيفا في كلمة ألقتها خلال أحد المنتديات المالية: إن النمو العالمي صمد بشكل ملحوظ، رغم التحولات العميقة في الأوضاع الجيوسياسية والسياسات التجارية والتكنولوجيا والتركيبة السكانية.


تعزيز التكامل


ودعت غورغيفا إلى مزيد من التكامل التجاري. وأضافت:«في عالم يتسم بتفتت التجارة، يشكل تعزيز التكامل التجاري أمرا بالغ الأهمية».


وأوضحت قائلة: «ما شهدناه هذا العام هو أن التجارة لم تتراجع كما كنا نخشى، إنها في الواقع تنمو بوتيرة أبطأ قليلا من النمو العالمي».