أصيب بطل كمال الاجسام الفنان أحمد رمزي خلال مشاركته في تصوير مسلسل «الكينج» مع الفنان المصري محمد أمام.
9 مسامير
وطمأن رمزي، جمهوره عبر فيسبوك، وقال: «الحمد لله والشكر، تم تركيب 9 مسامير وشريحة بنجاح، الألم قوى جداً، بعتذر لعدم القدرة على الرد على المسجات والمكالمات، وبشكر كل الناس، اللي جالي واللي اتصل واللي بعت رسالة.. ربنا يحفظكم جميعاً».
وأضاف: «قدر الله وما شاء فعل، للأسف انتهت سريعاً رحلتي مع مسلسل (الكينج)، بعد الإصابة بكسر بمفصل الركبة، أثناء تصوير أحد مشاهد الأكشن بالمسلسل، مما استدعى إجراء عملية جراحية لتركيب شريحة بالركبة خلال ساعات».
مسلسل «الكينج»
وتدور أحداث مسلسل «الكينج»المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم في إطار من التشويق والإثارة، وتتخلله مجموعة من المفاجآت غير المتوقعة التي تشكّل المحور الرئيسي للأحداث.
ويضم العمل نخبة من النجوم، أبرزهم: محمد إمام، حنان مطاوع، ميرنا جميل، عمرو عبدالجليل، مصطفى خاطر، كمال أبو رية، حجاج عبدالعظيم، وسامي مغاوري، وهو من تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل.
The bodybuilder artist Ahmed Ramzy was injured while participating in the filming of the series "The King" with the Egyptian artist Mohamed Emam.
9 Screws
Ramzy reassured his audience via Facebook, saying: "Thank God and thanks, 9 screws and a plate were successfully installed, the pain is very strong, I apologize for not being able to respond to messages and calls, and I thank everyone who visited me, called, or sent a message.. May God protect you all."
He added: "What God has decreed has happened, unfortunately my journey with the series (The King) ended quickly, after suffering a fracture in the knee joint while filming one of the action scenes in the series, which necessitated surgery to install a plate in the knee within hours."
The Series "The King"
The events of the series "The King," scheduled to be aired next Ramadan, unfold in a framework of suspense and excitement, interspersed with a series of unexpected surprises that form the main axis of the events.
The work features a selection of stars, most notably: Mohamed Emam, Hanan Motawaa, Mirna Jamil, Amr Abdel Gelil, Mostafa Khater, Kamal Abu Riya, Haggag Abdel Azim, and Sami Maghawry, and it is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab and directed by Sherine Adel.