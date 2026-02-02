أصيب بطل كمال الاجسام الفنان أحمد رمزي خلال مشاركته في تصوير مسلسل «الكينج» مع الفنان المصري محمد أمام.

9 مسامير

وطمأن رمزي، جمهوره عبر فيسبوك، وقال: «الحمد لله والشكر، تم تركيب 9 مسامير وشريحة بنجاح، الألم قوى جداً، بعتذر لعدم القدرة على الرد على المسجات والمكالمات، وبشكر كل الناس، اللي جالي واللي اتصل واللي بعت رسالة.. ربنا يحفظكم جميعاً».

وأضاف: «قدر الله وما شاء فعل، للأسف انتهت سريعاً رحلتي مع مسلسل (الكينج)، بعد الإصابة بكسر بمفصل الركبة، أثناء تصوير أحد مشاهد الأكشن بالمسلسل، مما استدعى إجراء عملية جراحية لتركيب شريحة بالركبة خلال ساعات».

مسلسل «الكينج»

وتدور أحداث مسلسل «الكينج»المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم في إطار من التشويق والإثارة، وتتخلله مجموعة من المفاجآت غير المتوقعة التي تشكّل المحور الرئيسي للأحداث.

ويضم العمل نخبة من النجوم، أبرزهم: محمد إمام، حنان مطاوع، ميرنا جميل، عمرو عبدالجليل، مصطفى خاطر، كمال أبو رية، حجاج عبدالعظيم، وسامي مغاوري، وهو من تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل.