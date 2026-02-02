The bodybuilder artist Ahmed Ramzy was injured while participating in the filming of the series "The King" with the Egyptian artist Mohamed Emam.

9 Screws

Ramzy reassured his audience via Facebook, saying: "Thank God and thanks, 9 screws and a plate were successfully installed, the pain is very strong, I apologize for not being able to respond to messages and calls, and I thank everyone who visited me, called, or sent a message.. May God protect you all."

He added: "What God has decreed has happened, unfortunately my journey with the series (The King) ended quickly, after suffering a fracture in the knee joint while filming one of the action scenes in the series, which necessitated surgery to install a plate in the knee within hours."

The Series "The King"

The events of the series "The King," scheduled to be aired next Ramadan, unfold in a framework of suspense and excitement, interspersed with a series of unexpected surprises that form the main axis of the events.

The work features a selection of stars, most notably: Mohamed Emam, Hanan Motawaa, Mirna Jamil, Amr Abdel Gelil, Mostafa Khater, Kamal Abu Riya, Haggag Abdel Azim, and Sami Maghawry, and it is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab and directed by Sherine Adel.