يواجه الأمير أندرو، نجل الملكة الراحلة إليزابيث الثانية، تهديدًا قانونيًا جديدًا بعد ظهور امرأة ثانية تزعم أن رجل الأعمال الأمريكي المدان بالاعتداءات الجنسية جيفري إبستين قام بنقلها جوًا إلى بريطانيا بهدف ممارسة الجنس مع الأمير، قبل أن تُؤخذ لاحقًا لتناول الشاي في قصر باكنغهام.
لقاء داخل مقر ملكي بريطاني
وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، تقول المرأة، التي لم يُكشف عن هويتها، إنها كانت في العشرينات من عمرها عندما أمضت ليلة مع الأمير أندرو في مقر إقامته بـ«رويال لودج» عام 2010، وذلك بناءً على طلب مباشر من إبستين، وتُعد هذه الادعاءات الأولى من نوعها التي تتحدث فيها إحدى ضحايا إبستين عن لقاء جنسي مزعوم داخل مقر ملكي بريطاني.
محامي الضحية في الولايات المتحدة، براد إدواردز، وجّه إنذارًا صريحًا إلى الأمير أندرو والعائلة المالكة، مطالبًا بفتح باب الحوار حول هذه الادعاءات في أقرب وقت، وإلا فسيتم اللجوء إلى القضاء.
وقال إدواردز، الذي يمثل أكثر من 200 ضحية مزعومة لإبستين: «آمل أن يتواصل معنا أحد هذا الأسبوع من جانب القصر الملكي للجلوس ومحاولة حل الأمر».
وسبق لإدواردز أن رفع دعوى قضائية ضد الأمير أندرو نيابةً عن فيرجينيا جوفري، التي اتهمته بإقامة علاقات جنسية معها في لندن ونيويورك وعلى جزيرة إبستين في الكاريبي، وانتهت القضية بتسوية مالية قُدرت بنحو 12 مليون جنيه إسترليني دون اعتراف الأمير بالمسؤولية، مع استمراره في نفي جميع الاتهامات.
أكثر من 3 ملايين وثيقة
وتعود الأضواء مجددًا إلى الأمير أندرو عقب نشر وزارة العدل الأمريكية أكثر من ثلاثة ملايين وثيقة مرتبطة بقضية إبستين، في ما وصفته بأنه آخر دفعة من الملفات. ومن بين الوثائق رسالة بريد إلكتروني أرسلها إبستين إلى أندرو عام 2010، عرض فيها «ترتيب لقاء» مع امرأة وصفها بأنها «روسية، تبلغ 26 عامًا، ذكية وجميلة وجديرة بالثقة»، ولم يتضح بعد ما إذا كانت المرأة المذكورة في الرسالة هي نفسها صاحبة الاتهامات الجديدة.
ستارمر يدعو أندرو إلى السفر لأمريكا
وفي تصعيد سياسي لافت، دعا رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السير كير ستارمر الأمير أندرو إلى السفر للولايات المتحدة للإدلاء بشهادته أمام لجنة تحقيق في الكونغرس، مؤكدًا أن «ضحايا إبستين يجب أن يكونوا الأولوية الأولى»، وأضاف: «لا يمكن الادعاء بالتركيز على الضحايا دون الاستعداد للتعاون الكامل مع التحقيقات».
من جهته، قال المحامي إدواردز إن موكلته «تعرضت لاستغلال شديد من قبل جيفري إبستين، وكان استغلال الأمير أندرو امتدادًا لذلك»، وأضاف: «هي امرأة قوية وتؤمن بالعدالة، لكن ما تعرفه يجعل الأمر بالغ الصعوبة».
تجريد الأمير أندرو من ألقابه
وانتقد إدواردز العائلة المالكة بسبب تجريد الأمير أندرو من ألقابه، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة حرمت الضحايا من أي فرصة حقيقية للحصول على تعويضات مالية عبر القضاء المدني، وقال: «العدالة الجنائية لن تطال أندرو على الأرجح، والعدالة الوحيدة المتبقية هي المدنية. وما حدث أنه جرى إغلاق هذا الباب أيضًا».
وكان قصر باكنغهام قد أعلن عند سحب آخر ألقاب الأمير أندرو في أكتوبر الماضي أن «جلالاتهم يؤكدون أن أفكارهم وتعاطفهم العميق كان وسيبقى مع ضحايا وناجي جميع أشكال الإساءة».
Prince Andrew, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, faces a new legal threat after a second woman emerged claiming that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein flew her to Britain for the purpose of having sex with the prince, before she was later taken for tea at Buckingham Palace.
A Meeting Inside a British Royal Residence
According to the Daily Mail, the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, claims she was in her twenties when she spent a night with Prince Andrew at his residence at Royal Lodge in 2010, at Epstein's direct request. This is the first time a victim of Epstein has spoken about an alleged sexual encounter inside a British royal residence.
The victim's lawyer in the United States, Brad Edwards, issued a clear warning to Prince Andrew and the royal family, calling for an immediate dialogue regarding these allegations, or else legal action will be pursued.
Edwards, who represents more than 200 alleged victims of Epstein, said, "I hope someone from the royal palace will reach out to us this week to sit down and try to resolve this matter."
Edwards had previously filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew on behalf of Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of having sexual relations with her in London, New York, and on Epstein's island in the Caribbean. The case ended in a financial settlement estimated at around £12 million without Prince Andrew admitting liability, while he continues to deny all allegations.
More than 3 Million Documents
The spotlight is back on Prince Andrew following the U.S. Department of Justice's release of more than three million documents related to the Epstein case, which it described as the last batch of files. Among the documents is an email Epstein sent to Andrew in 2010, offering to "arrange a meeting" with a woman he described as "Russian, 26 years old, smart, beautiful, and trustworthy," though it remains unclear if the woman mentioned in the email is the same as the one making the new allegations.
Starmer Calls for Andrew to Travel to America
In a notable political escalation, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called on Prince Andrew to travel to the United States to testify before a congressional inquiry, asserting that "Epstein's victims must be the top priority." He added, "You cannot claim to focus on the victims without being prepared to fully cooperate with the investigations."
For his part, lawyer Edwards stated that his client "was severely exploited by Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew's exploitation was an extension of that," adding, "She is a strong woman who believes in justice, but what she knows makes it extremely difficult."
Stripping Prince Andrew of His Titles
Edwards criticized the royal family for stripping Prince Andrew of his titles, arguing that this move deprived the victims of any real opportunity for financial compensation through civil court, stating, "Criminal justice is unlikely to reach Andrew, and the only justice left is civil. What has happened is that this door has been closed as well."
Buckingham Palace announced when withdrawing Andrew's last titles last October that "Their Majesties affirm that their thoughts and deep sympathy have been and will remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse."