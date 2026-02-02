يواجه الأمير أندرو، نجل الملكة الراحلة إليزابيث الثانية، تهديدًا قانونيًا جديدًا بعد ظهور امرأة ثانية تزعم أن رجل الأعمال الأمريكي المدان بالاعتداءات الجنسية جيفري إبستين قام بنقلها جوًا إلى بريطانيا بهدف ممارسة الجنس مع الأمير، قبل أن تُؤخذ لاحقًا لتناول الشاي في قصر باكنغهام.

لقاء داخل مقر ملكي بريطاني

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، تقول المرأة، التي لم يُكشف عن هويتها، إنها كانت في العشرينات من عمرها عندما أمضت ليلة مع الأمير أندرو في مقر إقامته بـ«رويال لودج» عام 2010، وذلك بناءً على طلب مباشر من إبستين، وتُعد هذه الادعاءات الأولى من نوعها التي تتحدث فيها إحدى ضحايا إبستين عن لقاء جنسي مزعوم داخل مقر ملكي بريطاني.

محامي الضحية في الولايات المتحدة، براد إدواردز، وجّه إنذارًا صريحًا إلى الأمير أندرو والعائلة المالكة، مطالبًا بفتح باب الحوار حول هذه الادعاءات في أقرب وقت، وإلا فسيتم اللجوء إلى القضاء.

وقال إدواردز، الذي يمثل أكثر من 200 ضحية مزعومة لإبستين: «آمل أن يتواصل معنا أحد هذا الأسبوع من جانب القصر الملكي للجلوس ومحاولة حل الأمر».

وسبق لإدواردز أن رفع دعوى قضائية ضد الأمير أندرو نيابةً عن فيرجينيا جوفري، التي اتهمته بإقامة علاقات جنسية معها في لندن ونيويورك وعلى جزيرة إبستين في الكاريبي، وانتهت القضية بتسوية مالية قُدرت بنحو 12 مليون جنيه إسترليني دون اعتراف الأمير بالمسؤولية، مع استمراره في نفي جميع الاتهامات.

أكثر من 3 ملايين وثيقة

وتعود الأضواء مجددًا إلى الأمير أندرو عقب نشر وزارة العدل الأمريكية أكثر من ثلاثة ملايين وثيقة مرتبطة بقضية إبستين، في ما وصفته بأنه آخر دفعة من الملفات. ومن بين الوثائق رسالة بريد إلكتروني أرسلها إبستين إلى أندرو عام 2010، عرض فيها «ترتيب لقاء» مع امرأة وصفها بأنها «روسية، تبلغ 26 عامًا، ذكية وجميلة وجديرة بالثقة»، ولم يتضح بعد ما إذا كانت المرأة المذكورة في الرسالة هي نفسها صاحبة الاتهامات الجديدة.

ستارمر يدعو أندرو إلى السفر لأمريكا

وفي تصعيد سياسي لافت، دعا رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السير كير ستارمر الأمير أندرو إلى السفر للولايات المتحدة للإدلاء بشهادته أمام لجنة تحقيق في الكونغرس، مؤكدًا أن «ضحايا إبستين يجب أن يكونوا الأولوية الأولى»، وأضاف: «لا يمكن الادعاء بالتركيز على الضحايا دون الاستعداد للتعاون الكامل مع التحقيقات».

من جهته، قال المحامي إدواردز إن موكلته «تعرضت لاستغلال شديد من قبل جيفري إبستين، وكان استغلال الأمير أندرو امتدادًا لذلك»، وأضاف: «هي امرأة قوية وتؤمن بالعدالة، لكن ما تعرفه يجعل الأمر بالغ الصعوبة».

تجريد الأمير أندرو من ألقابه

وانتقد إدواردز العائلة المالكة بسبب تجريد الأمير أندرو من ألقابه، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة حرمت الضحايا من أي فرصة حقيقية للحصول على تعويضات مالية عبر القضاء المدني، وقال: «العدالة الجنائية لن تطال أندرو على الأرجح، والعدالة الوحيدة المتبقية هي المدنية. وما حدث أنه جرى إغلاق هذا الباب أيضًا».

وكان قصر باكنغهام قد أعلن عند سحب آخر ألقاب الأمير أندرو في أكتوبر الماضي أن «جلالاتهم يؤكدون أن أفكارهم وتعاطفهم العميق كان وسيبقى مع ضحايا وناجي جميع أشكال الإساءة».