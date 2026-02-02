U.S. President Donald Trump launched an attack on the 2026 Grammy Awards, criticizing CBS and the host, comedian Trevor Noah, after Noah stated that Trump and former President Bill Clinton "spent time on Epstein's Island." Trump vowed to take swift legal action.



Trump described the event as "the worst" and "unwatchable," considering the network lucky for not continuing to broadcast such garbage, as he put it.



The U.S. President categorically denied any connection to Epstein's Island, asserting that he "has never visited it, nor even come close," and that he "has never been accused of this" even by the media he describes as "misleading." He considered Noah's comments to be "a blatant lie," threatening "swift and costly" legal action.



The U.S. President pointed to previous lawsuits he had filed against media figures, attempting to show that his threat is not just a fleeting reaction, but a step he has taken in similar confrontations before.



The mention of "Epstein's Island" in a sarcastic context during the ceremony reopened a file that has long sparked widespread controversy in the United States, due to its association with prominent political and economic figures. Trump did not limit his attack to Noah; he also directed his arrows at CBS, hinting that the network could face legal repercussions for broadcasting "false statements," according to him.