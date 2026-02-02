شن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجوماً تجاه حفل توزيع جوائز «غرامي» لعام 2026، منتقداً شبكة «CBS» ومقدّم الحفل الكوميدي تريفور نواه، بعد أن قال إن ترمب والرئيس السابق بيل كلينتون «أمضيا وقتاً في جزيرة إبستين». وتوعد باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية سريعة.
ووصف ترمب الحفل بأنه «الأسوأ» و«غير القابل للمشاهدة»، معتبراً أن الشبكة محظوظة لعدم استمرار بث هذا النوع من القمامة، على حد تعبيره.
ونفى الرئيس الأمريكي بشكل قاطع أي علاقة له بجزيرة إبستين، مؤكداً أنه «لم يزرها مطلقاً ولا حتى اقترب منها»، وأنه «لم يُتَّهَم سابقاً» بهذا الأمر حتى من قبل وسائل الإعلام التي يصفها بـ«المضللة». واعتبر أن ما قاله نواه «افتراء صريح»، متوعداً بإجراءات قانونية «سريعة ومكلفة».
ولفت الرئيس الأمريكي إلى قضايا سابقة خاضها ضد شخصيات إعلامية، في محاولة لإظهار أن تهديده ليس مجرد رد فعل عابر، بل خطوة سبق أن اتخذها في مواجهات مشابهة.
وتسبب ذكر «جزيرة إبستين» في سياق ساخر خلال الحفل بفتح ملف لطالما أثار جدلاً واسعاً في الولايات المتحدة، نظراً لارتباطه بشخصيات سياسية واقتصادية بارزة. ولم يكتفِ ترمب بمهاجمة نواه، بل وجّه سهامه أيضاً إلى شبكة «CBS»، ملمحاً إلى أنها قد تواجه تبعات قانونية بسبب بث «تصريحات كاذبة»، حسب قوله.
