قبضت الجهات الأمنية في القاهرة على الفنان المصري محمود حجازي، لاتهامه بالتحرش بسيدة أجنبية من أصول مصرية داخل أحد الفنادق بمنطقة بولاق أبو العلا، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.

اعتداء وتهديد

وكشفت التحريات الأولية عن بلاغ آخر تقدمت به فتاة أجنبية من أصل مصري، اتهمت حجازي من خلاله بالاعتداء عليها جنسياً بعد تعارفهما عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيرة إلى أن الواقعة تعود إلى مطلع شهر يناير الماضي.

وأوضحت الفتاة أنها تأخرت في تقديم البلاغ بسبب تعرضها لتهديدات، فيما لا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل التحقيق وفحص ملابسات الواقعتين.

خلافات أسرية

وواجه حجازي خلال الفترة الأخيرة سلسلة من الأزمات والخلافات مع زوجته وصلت إلى ساحات المحاكم.

وفي وقت سابق، قررت جهات التحقيق إخلاء سبيل محمود حجازي بكفالة مالية قدرها 10 آلاف جنيه، في القضية المتهم فيها بالتعدي على زوجته، بعد استماعها لأقوال الزوجة التي حررت محضراً رسمياً اتهمته فيه بالضرب والسب والقذف والتسبب لها في إصابات وكدمات متفرقة.