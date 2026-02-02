قبضت الجهات الأمنية في القاهرة على الفنان المصري محمود حجازي، لاتهامه بالتحرش بسيدة أجنبية من أصول مصرية داخل أحد الفنادق بمنطقة بولاق أبو العلا، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.
اعتداء وتهديد
وكشفت التحريات الأولية عن بلاغ آخر تقدمت به فتاة أجنبية من أصل مصري، اتهمت حجازي من خلاله بالاعتداء عليها جنسياً بعد تعارفهما عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيرة إلى أن الواقعة تعود إلى مطلع شهر يناير الماضي.
وأوضحت الفتاة أنها تأخرت في تقديم البلاغ بسبب تعرضها لتهديدات، فيما لا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل التحقيق وفحص ملابسات الواقعتين.
خلافات أسرية
وواجه حجازي خلال الفترة الأخيرة سلسلة من الأزمات والخلافات مع زوجته وصلت إلى ساحات المحاكم.
وفي وقت سابق، قررت جهات التحقيق إخلاء سبيل محمود حجازي بكفالة مالية قدرها 10 آلاف جنيه، في القضية المتهم فيها بالتعدي على زوجته، بعد استماعها لأقوال الزوجة التي حررت محضراً رسمياً اتهمته فيه بالضرب والسب والقذف والتسبب لها في إصابات وكدمات متفرقة.
The security authorities in Cairo have arrested the Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi, accused of harassing a foreign woman of Egyptian descent inside a hotel in the Boulaq Abu El-Ela area, and the necessary legal actions have been taken against him.
Assault and Threats
Initial investigations revealed another complaint filed by a foreign girl of Egyptian origin, who accused Hijazi of sexually assaulting her after they met through social media, indicating that the incident dates back to early January of last month.
The girl explained that she delayed filing the complaint due to receiving threats, while the relevant authorities continue to investigate and examine the circumstances of both incidents.
Family Disputes
Recently, Hijazi has faced a series of crises and disputes with his wife that have reached the courts.
Earlier, the investigating authorities decided to release Mahmoud Hijazi on a financial bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds in the case he is accused of assaulting his wife, after hearing the wife's statements, who filed an official report accusing him of assault, insults, and causing her various injuries and bruises.