The security authorities in Cairo have arrested the Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi, accused of harassing a foreign woman of Egyptian descent inside a hotel in the Boulaq Abu El-Ela area, and the necessary legal actions have been taken against him.

Assault and Threats

Initial investigations revealed another complaint filed by a foreign girl of Egyptian origin, who accused Hijazi of sexually assaulting her after they met through social media, indicating that the incident dates back to early January of last month.

The girl explained that she delayed filing the complaint due to receiving threats, while the relevant authorities continue to investigate and examine the circumstances of both incidents.

Family Disputes

Recently, Hijazi has faced a series of crises and disputes with his wife that have reached the courts.

Earlier, the investigating authorities decided to release Mahmoud Hijazi on a financial bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds in the case he is accused of assaulting his wife, after hearing the wife's statements, who filed an official report accusing him of assault, insults, and causing her various injuries and bruises.