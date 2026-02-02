The festival singer Fifty accused the Jordanian artist Munther Riyahna of causing his facial injury while filming his first scenes in the series "Soul OFF".

Shamroukh and Injury

Fifty said in a post on his Instagram account: "I have a respected friend for more than 10 years and I have seen nothing but good from him, producer Bilal Sabri, who offered me a series called Soul OFF, and told me that the artist Munther Riyahna is discussing the negatives of society, including festival and rap stars."

He added: "I agreed with him, and my brothers were with me, Al-Bawar Al-Aali, and also Risha Costa and Samara. I sat with the artist Munther Riyahna; he is a very respectable star and a great artist, and I personally like him."

He continued: "Director Karim Rafat admired my art and told me I had to act; my scenes would increase in agreement with the writer Ahmed Ashour, and thank God I was able to establish my presence. On my first day of filming, it was my first song with the artist Munther, and Al-Bawar Al-Aali, the director insisted that Munther hold the shamroukh while he was next to me."

Fifty concluded his post by saying: "The first thing is that Munther was holding the shamroukh from the wrong place and was about to burn himself, and I told him, 'Listen, you might hurt us, please don't.' I warned him several times, and this is the end result: my face was about to get ruined. Also, I went and no one called me or contacted me under the pretext that they were under pressure during filming. Thank you to them; I just wanted to vent with you."

Munther Not Responsible

On his part, the chairman of the production company for the series Soul OFF, producer Bilal Sabri, issued a statement revealing the truth about the injury of festival singer Fifty and the dangerous situation he faced while filming one of the scenes.

The statement confirmed that what was mentioned in Alaa Fifty's post does not reflect the reality of what happened on set, indicating that artist Munther Riyahna was not scared during the filming of the scene and insisted on holding the shamroukh himself, and he was very brave, completely denying any responsibility for the incident, emphasizing that the filming of the scenes was conducted according to artistic standards and under the full supervision of the director and the specialized safety team.

It was clarified that Alaa Fifty left the filming location after the incident without notifying the production management or filing any official complaint at the time; therefore, the crew continued filming normally before details of the incident were later circulated on social media without referring back to the production company.

He added: The claims regarding the lack of communication are inaccurate, explaining that Alaa Fifty only contacted producer Bilal Sabri once after the incident and never reached out to artist Munther Riyahna, confirming that the company's doors were and still are open to receiving any comments regarding the safety of the participants in the work.

Producer Bilal Sabri affirmed the company's constant commitment to the safety of all those working on the series and rejected dragging the names of the stars of the work or holding them responsible for unproven mistakes, calling for accuracy and not circulating unreliable information that could harm the parties involved in the work.