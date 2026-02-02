اتهم مغنّي المهرجانات فيفتي، الفنان الأردني منذر رياحنة بالتسبّب في إصابته بوجهه،أثناء تصوير أول مشاهده في مسلسل «روح OFF».

شمروخ وإصابة

وقال فيفتي في منشور عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «أنا ليا صديق محترم من أكتر من 10 سنين وشفت منه كل خير، المنتج بلال صبري، وعرض عليا مسلسل اسمه روح OFF، وقاللي الفنان منذر رياحنة طالع بيناقش سلبيات المجتمع ومنهم نجوم المهرجانات والراب».

وأضاف: «اتفقت معاه وكان معايا إخواتي، الباور العالي، وكمان ريشا كوستا وسمارة، قعدت مع الفنان منذر رياحنة، هو نجم محترم جداً وفنان كبير وأنا شخصياً بحبه».

وتابع: «المخرج كريم رفعت أُعجب بالفن بتاعي وقالي أنت لازم تمثل هتزيد مشاهدك بالاتفاق مع المؤلف أحمد عاشور، والحمد لله قدرت أثبت وجودي، وفي أول يوم تصوير ليا كانت أول أغنية مع الفنان منذر والباور العالي المخرج صمّم إن منذر يمسك شمروخ وهو كان جنبي».

واختتم فيفتي منشوره بالقول: «أول حاجة منذر كان ماسك الشمروخ من حتة غلط وكان هيحرق نفسه، وقلت له يا فنان اسمعني أنت ممكن تعوّرنا بلاش، ونبّهت كذا مرة ودي آخرتها إن وشي كان هيبوظ، وكمان روحت حتى متصلش بيا ولا حد كلّمني بحجة إنهم مضغوطين في التصوير، شكراً ليهم، أنا حبيت أفضفض معاكم».

منذر غير مسؤول

من جانيه أصدر رئيس مجلس إدارة الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل روح أوف المنتج بلال صبري، بياناً كشف فيه حقيقة إصابة مغنّي المهرجانات فيفتي، وتعرضه لموقف خطير خلال تصوير أحد مشاهد العمل.

وأكد البيان أن ما ورد في منشور علاء فيفتي لا يعكس حقيقة ما جرى داخل موقع التصوير، مشيراً الى أن الفنان منذر رياحنة لم يكن خائفاً خلال تصوير المشهد، وأصر على مسك الشمروخ بنفسه، وكان قلبه قوياً، نافياً نفياً قاطعاً تحميله أي مسؤولية عن الواقعة، ومشدّداً على أن تصوير المَشاهد تم وفق الضوابط الفنية وتحت إشراف كامل من المخرج وفريق السلامة المختص.

وأوضح أن علاء فيفتي غادر موقع التصوير عقب الواقعة من دون إخطار إدارة الإنتاج أو تقديم أي شكوى رسمية في حينه؛ لذا استكمل فريق العمل التصوير بصورة طبيعية، قبل أن يتم تداول تفاصيل الواقعة لاحقاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من دون الرجوع الى الشركة المنتجة.

وأضاف: ما أُثير بشأن عدم التواصل غير دقيق، وأوضح أن علاء فيفتي اتصل مرة واحدة فقط بالمنتج بلال صبري بعد الحادثة، ولم يتواصل أبداً مع الفنان منذر رياحنة، مؤكداً أن أبواب الشركة كانت ولا تزال مفتوحة لتلقّي أي ملاحظات تتعلق بسلامة المشاركين في العمل.

وأكد المنتج بلال صبري حرص الشركة الدائم على سلامة جميع العاملين في المسلسل، ورفضه الزج بأسماء نجوم العمل أو تحميلهم مسؤولية أخطاء لم تثبت صحتها، داعياً إلى تحري الدقة وعدم تداول معلومات غير موثوقة قد تسيء الى أطراف العمل.