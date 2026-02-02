نصحت وزارة الحج ة بضرورة تجنب حمل 6 أنواع من الأمتعة التي قد تعيق عمليات المناولةتشمل الأمتعة غير المرتبة، والأغراض المربوطة بالحبال، والحقائب ذات الأحزمة الطويلة، إضافة إلى حاملات الأمتعة القماشية، والأوزان التي تتجاوز الحد المسموح به نظاماً منشركات الطيران.

وشددت الوزارة على أهمية التزام المعتمرين القادمين عبر المنافذ الجوية باشتراطات الأمتعة المعتمدة. وأشارت إلى أن التقيد بهذه الضوابط يسهم في تسهيل إجراءات السفر وضمان تنظيم الرحلة وانسيابيتها، ضمن حملة توعوية تحمل وسم جاي للعمرة.

تسهيل إجراءات السفر

ودعت وزارة الحج والعمرة ضيوف الرحمن إلى الاستفادة من المعلومات الإثرائية المتاحة في دليل العمرة والزيارة، عبر مسح رمز الاستجابة السريعة (QR Code) أو زيارة قنواتها الرسمية، بما يضمن رحلة إيمانية ميسرة وتنقلاً أكثر سلاسة عبر المطارات.

وأكدت الوزارة أهمية تقيد ضيوف الرحمن القادمين عبر المنافذ الجوية باشتراطات الأمتعة المعتمدة، والالتزام بهذه المعايير، بما يمثل خطوة جوهرية لتسهيل إجراءات السفر وضمان تنظيم الرحلة وانسيابيتها.

وأوضحت أن الاستعداد المسبق من قبل المعتمر، بما في ذلك التواصل مع الناقل الجوي قبل التوجه للمطار، يسهم بشكل مباشر في معرفة أوزان واشتراطات الأمتعة المعتمدة، وتفادي أي تأخير قد يطرأ خلال عملية إنهاء الإجراءات.