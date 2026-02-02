نصحت وزارة الحج ة بضرورة تجنب حمل 6 أنواع من الأمتعة التي قد تعيق عمليات المناولةتشمل الأمتعة غير المرتبة، والأغراض المربوطة بالحبال، والحقائب ذات الأحزمة الطويلة، إضافة إلى حاملات الأمتعة القماشية، والأوزان التي تتجاوز الحد المسموح به نظاماً منشركات الطيران.
وشددت الوزارة على أهمية التزام المعتمرين القادمين عبر المنافذ الجوية باشتراطات الأمتعة المعتمدة. وأشارت إلى أن التقيد بهذه الضوابط يسهم في تسهيل إجراءات السفر وضمان تنظيم الرحلة وانسيابيتها، ضمن حملة توعوية تحمل وسم جاي للعمرة.
تسهيل إجراءات السفر
ودعت وزارة الحج والعمرة ضيوف الرحمن إلى الاستفادة من المعلومات الإثرائية المتاحة في دليل العمرة والزيارة، عبر مسح رمز الاستجابة السريعة (QR Code) أو زيارة قنواتها الرسمية، بما يضمن رحلة إيمانية ميسرة وتنقلاً أكثر سلاسة عبر المطارات.
وأكدت الوزارة أهمية تقيد ضيوف الرحمن القادمين عبر المنافذ الجوية باشتراطات الأمتعة المعتمدة، والالتزام بهذه المعايير، بما يمثل خطوة جوهرية لتسهيل إجراءات السفر وضمان تنظيم الرحلة وانسيابيتها.
وأوضحت أن الاستعداد المسبق من قبل المعتمر، بما في ذلك التواصل مع الناقل الجوي قبل التوجه للمطار، يسهم بشكل مباشر في معرفة أوزان واشتراطات الأمتعة المعتمدة، وتفادي أي تأخير قد يطرأ خلال عملية إنهاء الإجراءات.
The Ministry of Hajj advised the necessity of avoiding carrying 6 types of luggage that may hinder handling operations, including unorganized luggage, items tied with ropes, bags with long straps, in addition to fabric luggage carriers, and weights that exceed the legally allowed limit set by airlines.
The ministry emphasized the importance of compliance by pilgrims arriving through air ports with the approved luggage requirements. It noted that adhering to these regulations contributes to facilitating travel procedures and ensuring the organization and smoothness of the journey, as part of an awareness campaign bearing the hashtag "Coming for Umrah."
Facilitating Travel Procedures
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah called on the guests of Allah to benefit from the enriching information available in the Umrah and Visit Guide, by scanning the QR Code or visiting its official channels, ensuring a smooth spiritual journey and more seamless movement through airports.
The ministry confirmed the importance of the guests of Allah arriving through air ports adhering to the approved luggage requirements and complying with these standards, representing a crucial step in facilitating travel procedures and ensuring the organization and smoothness of the journey.
It clarified that prior preparation by the pilgrim, including communication with the airline before heading to the airport, directly contributes to knowing the weights and approved luggage requirements, and avoiding any delays that may occur during the process of completing the procedures.