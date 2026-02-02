The Ministry of Hajj advised the necessity of avoiding carrying 6 types of luggage that may hinder handling operations, including unorganized luggage, items tied with ropes, bags with long straps, in addition to fabric luggage carriers, and weights that exceed the legally allowed limit set by airlines.

The ministry emphasized the importance of compliance by pilgrims arriving through air ports with the approved luggage requirements. It noted that adhering to these regulations contributes to facilitating travel procedures and ensuring the organization and smoothness of the journey, as part of an awareness campaign bearing the hashtag "Coming for Umrah."

Facilitating Travel Procedures

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah called on the guests of Allah to benefit from the enriching information available in the Umrah and Visit Guide, by scanning the QR Code or visiting its official channels, ensuring a smooth spiritual journey and more seamless movement through airports.



The ministry confirmed the importance of the guests of Allah arriving through air ports adhering to the approved luggage requirements and complying with these standards, representing a crucial step in facilitating travel procedures and ensuring the organization and smoothness of the journey.



It clarified that prior preparation by the pilgrim, including communication with the airline before heading to the airport, directly contributes to knowing the weights and approved luggage requirements, and avoiding any delays that may occur during the process of completing the procedures.