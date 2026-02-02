The Jeddah Governorate's municipality destroyed 1,000 kilograms of spoiled food items and closed 4 random illegal sites in the eastern part of the governorate, as part of a field campaign executed with the participation of relevant authorities.

The Director of Monitoring and Addressing Negative Phenomena, Yasser Siraj Baksh, confirmed that field teams identified 4 random sites in the eastern part of the governorate that were exploited for various illegal activities without proper permits.

He indicated that the first site was a yard containing residential rooms, used for storing and packaging vegetable and date papers, in an environment lacking health standards, with the presence of insects and rodents. This resulted in the destruction of large quantities of vegetable papers estimated at about one ton, the confiscation of 47 cartons of dates, the seizure of 5 electronic scales and 4 packaging machines, and the immediate closure of the site by the sub-municipality.

Poor Health Conditions

He pointed out that the field teams seized at the second site a yard containing a workshop for preparing dairy products (cream) operating under poor health conditions, where all tools used were confiscated, in addition to powdered milk weighing 40 kilograms per bag, and the site was immediately closed.

Baksh explained that the campaign resulted in the seizure of a third illegal site used for storing car parts and empty cartons without permits, where the cartons were confiscated and the site was closed by the sub-municipality of Umm Al-Salam.

Illegal Practices



He added that the field teams identified a fourth site, which is a large yard used for shipping food items and clothing without completing the necessary legal licenses, in addition to part of it being used for illegal car dismantling activities. The entire site was closed by the sub-municipality of Umm Al-Salam to complete the legal procedures.