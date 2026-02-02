أتلفت أمانة محافظة جدة 1000 كيلوغرام من المواد الغذائية الفاسدة، وأغلقت 4 مواقع عشوائية مخالفة شرقي المحافظة، ضمن حملة ميدانية نُفذت بمشاركة الجهات ذات العلاقة.

وأكدمديرالرصد ومعالجة الظواهر السلبية ياسرسراج بخش أن الفرق الميدانية رصدت 4 مواقع عشوائية شرقي المحافظة جرى استغلالها في أنشطة مخالفة ومتعددة دون تصاريح نظامية.

وبيّن أن الموقع الأول عبارة عن حوش يضم غرفاً سكنية، يُستخدم في تخزين وتعبئة ورقيات الخضار والتمور، وسط بيئة تفتقر للاشتراطات الصحية مع انتشار الحشرات والقوارض، ما أسفر عن إتلاف كميات كبيرة من ورقيات الخضار تُقدَّر بنحو طن، ومصادرة 47 كرتون تمور، وضبط 5 موازين إلكترونية و4 مكائن تغليف، وإغلاق الموقع فوراً من قبل البلدية الفرعية.

ظروف صحية سيئة

وأشار إلى أن الفرق الميدانية ضبطت في الموقع الثاني حوشاً يحتوي على معمل لتحضير منتجات الألبان (القشطة) يعمل في ظروف صحية سيئة، إذ جرت مصادرة كافة الأدوات المستخدمة، إضافة إلى حليب بودرة بوزن 40 كيلوغراماً للكيس الواحد، وإغلاق الموقع بشكل فوري.

وأوضح بخش أن الحملة أسفرت عن ضبط موقع ثالث غير نظامي يُستخدم لتخزين قطع سيارات وكراتين فارغة دون تصاريح، إذ تمت مصادرة الكراتينوإغلاق الموقع من قبل بلدية أم السلم الفرعية.

ممارسات غير نظامية


وأضاف أن الفرق الميدانية رصدت موقعاً رابعاً عبارة عن حوش كبير يُستخدم في نشاط شحن مواد غذائية وملابس دون استكمال التراخيص النظامية، إلى جانب استخدام جزء منه كنشاط تشليح سيارات غير نظامي، إذ جرى إغلاق الموقع بالكامل من قبل بلدية أم السلم الفرعية لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية.