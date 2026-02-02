The Lebanese artist Elissa almost fell on stage while performing at a concert in Abu Dhabi. She stumbled during one of her songs before regaining her composure and avoiding a fall in front of the audience.

Concert Songs

During the concert, Elissa performed a selection of her most famous songs such as "Eishalak," "Ta'abt Menk," "Faker," and "Habbeit Ayami." She was also joined by Marwan Khoury for a duet titled "Kermalak."

Elissa is preparing for a concert tour that includes several cities in the United States and Canada during the current month of February.

The concerts in Canada are scheduled to start on February 6, followed by a performance in Brooklyn, New York on February 7, then a concert in San Diego on February 13, and finally in Detroit on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, before concluding the tour in the city of Vaughan, Canada on February 28.

Elissa had previously announced the postponement of her new album release despite its completion in recording and distribution, due to concerns about the political and security situation in Lebanon, in order to avoid repeating the experience of her previous album "Sahibat Ra'i."