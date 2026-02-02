كادت الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا أن تقع على خشبة المسرح خلال إحياء حفل فني في أبوظبي، وتعثرت اليسا خلال أداء إحدى أغانيها قبل أن تسيطر على نفسها وتتجنب السقوط أمام الجمهور.

قدمت إليسا خلال الحفل مجموعة من أبرز أغانيها مثل «عيشالك»، «تعبت منك»، «فاكر» و«حبيت أيامي»، كما شاركها مروان خوري الغناء في ديو مشترك بعنوان «كرمالك».

وتستعد إليسا لجولة غنائية تشمل مدناً عدة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا خلال شهر فبراير الجاري.

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ الحفلات في كندا 6 فبراير، ثم تنتقل إليسا لإحياء حفل في بروكلين بنيويورك 7 فبراير، يليها حفل في سان دييغو يوم 13 فبراير، ثم ديترويت 14 فبراير تزامناً مع احتفالات عيد الحب، قبل أن تختتم الجولة في مدينة فون الكندية يوم 28 فبراير.

وأعلنت إليسا سابقاً تأجيل طرح ألبومها الجديد رغم اكتمال تسجيله وتوزيعه؛ بسبب القلق من الأوضاع السياسية والأمنية في لبنان، لتجنب تكرار تجربة ألبومها السابق «صاحبة رأي».