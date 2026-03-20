منعت إسرائيل، اليوم (الجمعة)، مئات الفلسطينيين من أداء صلاة عيد الفطر في باحات المسجد الأقصى مما أجبرهم على الصلاة في محيطه في ظل استمرار إغلاقه لليوم الحادي والعشرين على التوالي.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا)، سلطات محافظة القدس، أن المصلين وصلوا عند أقرب نقاط تمكنوا من بلوغها، خصوصاً في منطقتي باب العامود وباب الساهرة، وأدوا صلاة العيد رغم إجراءات إسرائيل المشددة، مبينة أن هذه المرة هي الأولى التي يغلق فيها المسجد خلال العيد منذ نحو 60 عاماً، بعد أن كانت أغلقته خلال صلاة العيد عام 1967، عندما احتلت إسرائيل القدس الشرقية والبلدة القديمة.


وواصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اعتداءاتها المتكررة تجاه المصلين عبر إطلاق قنابل الصوت والغاز السام المسيل للدموع خصوصاً عند باب الساهرة، كما منعت المصلين من التقدم باتجاه المسجد الأقصى، واعتقلت شاباً من شارع صلاح الدين.


وذكرت محافظة القدس، أنه ورغم القمع، أصرّ المصلون على أداء صلاة العيد في الشوارع، في مشهد عكس تمسكهم بحقهم في العبادة داخل المسجد الأقصى، موضحة أن الفلسطينيين توافدوا منذ ساعات الصباح الأولى، ورددوا تكبيرات العيد متحدين القيود المفروضة عليهم، في ظل إغلاق غير مسبوق حرمهم من أداء الصلاة داخل المسجد.


واعتبرت محافظة القدس أن استمرار إغلاق المسجد الأقصى ومنع صلاة العيد في باحاته يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً وغير مسبوق، وانتهاكاً صارخاً لحرية العبادة.


في غضون ذلك، اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ثلاثة فلسطينيين على الأقل، خلال عمليات دهم وتفتيش واسعة طالت مناطق متفرقة بالضفة الغربية.