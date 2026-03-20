منعت إسرائيل، اليوم (الجمعة)، مئات الفلسطينيين من أداء صلاة عيد الفطر في باحات المسجد الأقصى مما أجبرهم على الصلاة في محيطه في ظل استمرار إغلاقه لليوم الحادي والعشرين على التوالي.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا)، سلطات محافظة القدس، أن المصلين وصلوا عند أقرب نقاط تمكنوا من بلوغها، خصوصاً في منطقتي باب العامود وباب الساهرة، وأدوا صلاة العيد رغم إجراءات إسرائيل المشددة، مبينة أن هذه المرة هي الأولى التي يغلق فيها المسجد خلال العيد منذ نحو 60 عاماً، بعد أن كانت أغلقته خلال صلاة العيد عام 1967، عندما احتلت إسرائيل القدس الشرقية والبلدة القديمة.
وواصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اعتداءاتها المتكررة تجاه المصلين عبر إطلاق قنابل الصوت والغاز السام المسيل للدموع خصوصاً عند باب الساهرة، كما منعت المصلين من التقدم باتجاه المسجد الأقصى، واعتقلت شاباً من شارع صلاح الدين.
وذكرت محافظة القدس، أنه ورغم القمع، أصرّ المصلون على أداء صلاة العيد في الشوارع، في مشهد عكس تمسكهم بحقهم في العبادة داخل المسجد الأقصى، موضحة أن الفلسطينيين توافدوا منذ ساعات الصباح الأولى، ورددوا تكبيرات العيد متحدين القيود المفروضة عليهم، في ظل إغلاق غير مسبوق حرمهم من أداء الصلاة داخل المسجد.
واعتبرت محافظة القدس أن استمرار إغلاق المسجد الأقصى ومنع صلاة العيد في باحاته يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً وغير مسبوق، وانتهاكاً صارخاً لحرية العبادة.
في غضون ذلك، اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ثلاثة فلسطينيين على الأقل، خلال عمليات دهم وتفتيش واسعة طالت مناطق متفرقة بالضفة الغربية.
Israel prevented hundreds of Palestinians from performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque today (Friday), forcing them to pray in its surroundings as the mosque remains closed for the twenty-first consecutive day.
The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that the authorities in the Jerusalem Governorate stated that worshippers arrived at the nearest points they could reach, particularly in the areas of Bab al-Amud and Bab al-Sahira, and performed the Eid prayer despite Israel's strict measures. This is the first time the mosque has been closed during Eid in nearly 60 years, having been closed during the Eid prayer in 1967 when Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the Old City.
Israeli occupation forces continued their repeated assaults on worshippers by firing sound bombs and tear gas, especially at Bab al-Sahira, and prevented worshippers from advancing towards Al-Aqsa Mosque, arresting a young man from Salah al-Din Street.
The Jerusalem Governorate reported that despite the repression, worshippers insisted on performing the Eid prayer in the streets, in a scene that reflected their commitment to their right to worship inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. It noted that Palestinians gathered since the early morning hours, chanting the Takbir of Eid, defying the imposed restrictions, amid an unprecedented closure that deprived them of performing the prayer inside the mosque.
The Jerusalem Governorate considered the continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the prevention of the Eid prayer in its courtyards as a serious and unprecedented escalation, and a blatant violation of the freedom of worship.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces arrested at least three Palestinians during extensive raids and searches in various areas of the West Bank.