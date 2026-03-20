Israel prevented hundreds of Palestinians from performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque today (Friday), forcing them to pray in its surroundings as the mosque remains closed for the twenty-first consecutive day.



The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that the authorities in the Jerusalem Governorate stated that worshippers arrived at the nearest points they could reach, particularly in the areas of Bab al-Amud and Bab al-Sahira, and performed the Eid prayer despite Israel's strict measures. This is the first time the mosque has been closed during Eid in nearly 60 years, having been closed during the Eid prayer in 1967 when Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the Old City.



Israeli occupation forces continued their repeated assaults on worshippers by firing sound bombs and tear gas, especially at Bab al-Sahira, and prevented worshippers from advancing towards Al-Aqsa Mosque, arresting a young man from Salah al-Din Street.



The Jerusalem Governorate reported that despite the repression, worshippers insisted on performing the Eid prayer in the streets, in a scene that reflected their commitment to their right to worship inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. It noted that Palestinians gathered since the early morning hours, chanting the Takbir of Eid, defying the imposed restrictions, amid an unprecedented closure that deprived them of performing the prayer inside the mosque.



The Jerusalem Governorate considered the continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the prevention of the Eid prayer in its courtyards as a serious and unprecedented escalation, and a blatant violation of the freedom of worship.



Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces arrested at least three Palestinians during extensive raids and searches in various areas of the West Bank.