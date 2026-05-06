برعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، دشّن المدير العام لحرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني عدداً من خدمات المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود عبر منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية (أبشر) وبوابة حرس الحدود للخدمات الإلكترونية (زاول)، وذلك في مبنى المديرية بالرياض.
وتضمنت الخدمات المدشّنة خدمة إصدار تصريح إبحار لغرض الصيد، والنزهة، والإنقاذ، عبر منصة أبشر أفراد، التي تتيح لمالكي الوسائط البحرية إصدار تصاريح الإبحار، مع إمكانية استعراضها أو تمديدها أو تعديلها أو إلغائها، وخدمة التصاريح الإلكترونية للغوص عبر بوابة «زاول» في منصة أبشر أعمال، التي تمكّن مراكز الغوص والغواصين ومالكي الوسائط البحرية من إصدار وإدارة تصاريح الغوص إلكترونياً بمختلف أنواعها، سواء لغوص الشاطئ أو الغوص في البحر المفتوح؛ وذلك للأغراض الترفيهية أو التدريبية، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات البحرية والغوص، وخدمة رخص قيادة الوسائط البحرية عبر بوابة زاول التي تمكن المستفيد من حجز مواعيد اختبار القيادة لغرض إصدار رخصة قيادة واسطة بحرية أو استعراض الرخصة.
ويأتي إطلاق هذه الخدمات ضمن جهود وزارة الداخلية في تمكين التحول الرقمي، عبر إطلاق خدمات مؤتمتة تسهم في تطوير وتعزيز السلامة في الأنشطة البحرية، بما يرتقي بجودة خدمات المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود المقدمة للمستفيدين كافة.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya' bin Salem Al-Wad'ani, launched a number of services from the General Directorate of Border Guard through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platform (Absher) and the Border Guard's electronic services portal (Zawil), at the Directorate's building in Riyadh.
The launched services included the issuance of a sailing permit for fishing, recreation, and rescue purposes, via the Absher Individuals platform, which allows owners of marine vessels to issue sailing permits, with the ability to view, extend, modify, or cancel them. Additionally, there is the electronic diving permits service through the "Zawil" portal on the Absher Business platform, which enables diving centers, divers, and marine vessel owners to issue and manage diving permits electronically in various types, whether for shore diving or open sea diving; for recreational or training purposes, in collaboration with the Saudi Federation for Marine Sports and Diving. There is also the marine vessel driving licenses service through the Zawil portal, which allows beneficiaries to book driving test appointments for the purpose of issuing a marine vessel driving license or to view the license.
The launch of these services is part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to enable digital transformation by launching automated services that contribute to the development and enhancement of safety in marine activities, thereby improving the quality of services provided by the General Directorate of Border Guard to all beneficiaries.