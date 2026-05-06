Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya' bin Salem Al-Wad'ani, launched a number of services from the General Directorate of Border Guard through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platform (Absher) and the Border Guard's electronic services portal (Zawil), at the Directorate's building in Riyadh.

The launched services included the issuance of a sailing permit for fishing, recreation, and rescue purposes, via the Absher Individuals platform, which allows owners of marine vessels to issue sailing permits, with the ability to view, extend, modify, or cancel them. Additionally, there is the electronic diving permits service through the "Zawil" portal on the Absher Business platform, which enables diving centers, divers, and marine vessel owners to issue and manage diving permits electronically in various types, whether for shore diving or open sea diving; for recreational or training purposes, in collaboration with the Saudi Federation for Marine Sports and Diving. There is also the marine vessel driving licenses service through the Zawil portal, which allows beneficiaries to book driving test appointments for the purpose of issuing a marine vessel driving license or to view the license.

The launch of these services is part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to enable digital transformation by launching automated services that contribute to the development and enhancement of safety in marine activities, thereby improving the quality of services provided by the General Directorate of Border Guard to all beneficiaries.