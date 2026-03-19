In a profoundly impactful human scene, former Saudi international star Hussein Abdulghani captured attention after presenting a living example of loyalty and gratitude through an initiative that garnered wide interaction during his appearance on the program "Ramadan on Saudi Arabia" on the Saudi channel.



During the episode, Abdulghani surprised the young man Abdulmajid – a friend of his son Uday and companion to his children, who had been training with them at a sports club – by giving him an amount of 100,000 riyals, in a moment characterized by a great deal of sincerity and emotion, where feelings of astonishment and gratitude were evident, mixed with tears of joy in a touching Ramadan atmosphere.



This initiative came in appreciation of a deep humanitarian stance, as Abdulmajid is a young man who is an orphan, having lost both his father and mother. He has formed a close bond with Abdulghani's children and has remained loyal to them, keen on caring for them and standing by them, especially during periods when their father was away from the city of Jeddah, whether during his career as a player or later when he worked as the executive director at Al-Ohod Club in Medina. This sincere support motivated Abdulghani to present this honor, in a gesture that encapsulates the meanings of personal gratitude away from the spotlight.



This initiative was a recognition of his support for his children and his care for them, and it is a gesture that summarizes a story that has extended over years of silent moments that were only told in a moment of loyalty.



The video clip quickly spread across social media platforms, achieving hundreds of thousands of views within hours, amidst widespread interaction characterized by admiration and praise. Followers commended what they described as Abdulghani's "true nobility" and "kind heart," affirming that what happened transcends being merely a financial donation to being a sincere humanitarian message that reflects the character of men in difficult situations.



Some commenters also recalled previous instances involving Abdulghani, pointing to his well-known reputation for generosity within the sports community, where he was, according to circulating accounts, quick to support his colleagues, motivate them, and stand by them in their crises, reflecting the continuity of this approach in his life both on and off the field.