في مشهد إنساني بالغ التأثير، خطف النجم الدولي السعودي السابق حسين عبدالغني الأنظار، بعدما قدّم نموذجًا حيًا لمعاني الوفاء والعرفان، عبر مبادرة لاقت تفاعلًا واسعًا خلال ظهوره في برنامج «رمضان على السعودية» على شاشة القناة السعودية.


وخلال الحلقة، فاجأ عبدالغني الشاب عبدالمجيد –صديق نجله عُدي ورفيق أبنائه، الذي كان يتدرب معهم في أحد الأندية الرياضية– بمنحه مبلغ 100 ألف ريال، في لحظة اتسمت بقدر كبير من الصدق والعاطفة، وظهرت خلالها مشاعر الدهشة والامتنان جليّة، ممزوجة بدموع الفرح في أجواء رمضانية مؤثرة.


وجاءت هذه المبادرة تقديرًا لموقف إنساني عميق، إذ يُعد عبدالمجيد شابًا يتيم الأب والأم، وقد ارتبط بعلاقة وثيقة مع أبناء عبدالغني، وظل وفيًا لهم، حريصًا على رعايتهم والوقوف إلى جانبهم، لاسيما خلال فترات غياب والدهم خارج مدينة جدة، سواء أثناء مسيرته كلاعب أو خلال عمله لاحقًا كمدير تنفيذي في نادي أُحد بالمدينة المنورة. وقد شكّلت هذه الوقفة الصادقة دافعًا لعبدالغني لتقديم هذا التكريم، في لفتة تختزل معاني الامتنان الشخصي بعيدًا عن الأضواء.


وجاءت هذه المبادرة تقديرًا لوقفته مع أبنائه واهتمامه بهم، وهي بادرة تختصر حكاية امتدت لسنوات من المواقف الصامتة التي لم تُروَ إلا في لحظة الوفاء.


وسرعان ما انتشر المقطع المصوّر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، محققًا مئات الآلاف من المشاهدات خلال ساعات، وسط تفاعل واسع غلب عليه الإعجاب والإشادة. وأثنى المتابعون على ما وصفوه بـ«النبل الحقيقي» و«القلب الطيب» لعبدالغني، مؤكدين أن ما حدث يتجاوز كونه تبرعًا ماليًا إلى كونه رسالة إنسانية صادقة تعكس معدن الرجال في المواقف الصعبة.


كما استعاد بعض المتفاعلين مواقف سابقة لعبدالغني، مشيرين إلى سمعته المعروفة بالكرم داخل الوسط الرياضي، حيث كان بحسب روايات متداولة يبادر بدعم زملائه وتحفيزهم والوقوف معهم في أزماتهم، ما يعكس استمرارية هذا النهج في حياته داخل الملعب وخارجه.