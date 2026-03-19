وسط تباينات في المواقف بين الإدارة الأمريكية وحكومة نتنياهو حول الحرب في إيران، أكدت مديرة المخابرات الوطنية الأمريكية تولسي جابارد، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الأهداف الأمريكية من الحملة العسكرية على إيران تختلف عن أهداف إسرائيل.


وقالت جابارد خلال جلسة الاستماع السنوية بشأن التهديدات العالمية للولايات المتحدة في لجنة المخابرات بمجلس النواب: الأهداف التي حددها الرئيس مختلفة عن الأهداف التي حددتها الحكومة الإسرائيلية، وتركز تل أبيب على شل قيادة إيران، في حين يركز الرئيس دونالد ترمب على تدمير برنامج إيران للصواريخ الباليستية وقوتها البحرية.


اليورانيوم المخصب


وأشارت جابارد في شهادتها، التي استمرت ساعتين ونصف الساعة في مجلس النواب اليوم، إلى أن أجهزة المخابرات الأمريكية لديها ثقة عالية في أنها تعرف أين تحتفظ إيران بمخزونها من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، لكنها رفضت مناقشة ما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تمتلك الوسائل لتدميره خلال جلسة علنية.


ورفضت مديرة المخابرات الوطنية الإجابة عن سؤال للنائب الديموقراطي خواكين كاسترو عن ولاية تكساس عن سبب قرار إسرائيل ضرب البنية التحتية للطاقة الإيرانية على الرغم من دعوة ترمب إلى عدم المساس بتلك المنشآت، مؤكدة أنها ليست لديها إجابة.


وحول تحديد ما إذا كانت إيران تشكل تهديداً لأمريكا قالت جابارد: «الأمر متروك لترمب وحده لتحديد ما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تواجه تهديداً وشيكاً».


قصف منشآت الطاقة


وعلى رغم أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين والإسرائيليين يظهران مراراً وجود تنسيق بينهما في الهجمات الجوية المشتركة على إيران، إلا أن ما جرى من قصف لمنشآت الطاقة يؤكد غياب التنسيق، فضلاً عن إقرار مسؤولين من الجانبين بأن أهدافهما ليست واحدة.


رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في مؤتمره الصحفي اليوم أكد أن ترمب طلب منه ألا يستهدف منشآت الطاقة، موضحاً أنهم تحركوا لوحدهم لضرب حقل الغاز.


ولليوم الثاني على التوالي تدلي جابارد بشهاداتها، وذلك بعد أن أدلت هي ومدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية (سي. آي. أيه) جون راتكليف ومديرو وكالات مخابرات أخرى بشهاداتهم أمام لجنة المخابرات في مجلس الشيوخ أمس، وفي كلتا الجلستين سُئلت جابارد عما إذا كانت تشعر بأن إيران تشكل تهديداً «وشيكاً» للولايات المتحدة يبرر الهجوم الجوي الذي شنته الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل والذي بدأ في 28 فبراير.