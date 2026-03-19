Amid differences in positions between the U.S. administration and Netanyahu's government regarding the war in Iran, U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard confirmed today (Thursday) that the U.S. objectives in the military campaign against Iran differ from those of Israel.



Gabbard stated during the annual hearing on global threats to the United States in the House Intelligence Committee: The goals set by the president are different from those set by the Israeli government, with Tel Aviv focusing on crippling Iran's leadership, while President Donald Trump is focused on destroying Iran's ballistic missile program and naval power.



Enriched Uranium



In her testimony, which lasted two and a half hours in the House today, Gabbard noted that U.S. intelligence agencies have high confidence in knowing where Iran keeps its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but she refused to discuss whether the United States has the means to destroy it during the public session.



The National Intelligence Director declined to answer a question from Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas about why Israel decided to strike Iranian energy infrastructure despite Trump's call not to target those facilities, asserting that she had no answer.



Regarding determining whether Iran poses a threat to America, Gabbard said: "It is up to Trump alone to determine whether the United States is facing an imminent threat."



Bombing Energy Facilities



Although U.S. and Israeli officials repeatedly show that there is coordination between them in joint airstrikes on Iran, the recent bombing of energy facilities confirms the absence of coordination, in addition to officials from both sides acknowledging that their objectives are not the same.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in his press conference today that Trump asked him not to target energy facilities, explaining that they acted independently to strike the gas field.



For the second consecutive day, Gabbard is providing her testimony, following her and CIA Director John Ratcliffe's testimonies along with other intelligence agency directors before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday. In both sessions, Gabbard was asked whether she feels that Iran poses an "imminent" threat to the United States that justifies the airstrike carried out by the U.S. and Israel, which began on February 28.