أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية اليوم (الجمعة)، إن دفاعاتها الجوية تعاملت، مع 4 صواريخ باليستية، و 26 طائرة مسيرة قادمة من إيران.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «منذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 338 صاروخاً باليستياً، و15 صاروخاً جوالاً، و 1740 طائرة مسيرة»، مضيفة: «هذه الاعتداءات أدت إلى استشهاد 2 من منتسبي القوات المسلحة خلال تأديتهما واجبهما الوطني، كما أودت بحياة 6 مدنيين من الجنسية الباكستانية والنيبالية والبنغلادشية والفلسطينية، وإصابة 158 شخصاً».


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الإصابات تتراوح بين البسيطة والمتوسطة والبليغة وهم من الجنسية الإماراتية، والمصرية، والسودانية، والإثيوبية، والفلبينية، والباكستانية، والإيرانية، والهندية، والبنغلاديشية، والسريلانكية، والأذربيجانية، واليمنية، والأوغندية، والإرتيرية، واللبنانية، والأفغانية، والبحرينية، وجزر القمر، والتركية، والعراقية، والنيبالية، والنيجيرية، والعمانية، والأردنية، والفلسطينية، والغانية، والأندونيسية، والسويدية والتونسية".


وأكدت وزارة الدفاع أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أية تهديدات والتصدي بحزم لكل ما يستهدف زعزعة أمن الدولة، وبما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها ويحمي مصالحها ومقدراتها الوطنية.