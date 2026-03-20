The UAE Ministry of Defense announced today (Friday) that its air defenses dealt with 4 ballistic missiles and 26 drones coming from Iran.



The ministry stated in a statement: "Since the beginning of the blatant Iranian attacks, the UAE air defenses have dealt with 338 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,740 drones," adding: "These attacks led to the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as the deaths of 6 civilians of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationalities, and injured 158 people."



The ministry indicated that the injuries range from minor to moderate to severe, and those affected include individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, and Tunisian nationalities.



The Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the state, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its national interests and resources.