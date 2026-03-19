أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بتعيين أحمد وحيدي في منصب القائد العام للحرس الثوري. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الأوروبية عن وسائل إعلام إيرانية، تعيين أحمد وحيدي قائداً للحرس الثوري، بعد اغتيال قائده السابق اللواء محمد باكبور في عملية إسرائيلية أمريكية مشتركة في أول أيام الحرب، وبذلك تدفع طهران بأحد أبرز رجال الظل في النظام الإيراني إلى واجهة المؤسسة العسكرية. فالرجل الذي تولى على مدى سنوات ملفات استخبارية وعسكرية وأمنية ثقيلة، يعود إلى الصدارة هذه المرة محاطاً بسجل دولي مثقل بالعقوبات والاتهامات.


أول قائد لفيلق القدس


وحيدي قيادي عسكري انخرط في صفوف الحرس الثوري منذ عام 1979، وتولى منصب نائب رئيس الاستخبارات فيه، قبل أن يكون أول قائد لفيلق القدس ويشرف على وحدة الاستخبارات ويؤسس عدة معسكرات تدريبية.


يعدّ وحيدي شخصية مؤثرة في النظام الإيراني ويمتد نفوذه إلى المناصب المدنية، فهو عضو كامل العضوية في مجلس تشخيص مصلحة النظام، وترأس وزارة الداخلية في الحكومة الثالثة عشرة، وكان وزيراً للدفاع ودعم القوات المسلحة في الحكومة العاشرة.


ينتمي إلى مدينة شيراز


وُلد أحمد وحيدي (أحمد شاه جيراغي) عام 1958 في مدينة شيراز. أتمّ دراسته الجامعية في تخصص الإلكترونيات، ثم واصل تعليمه العالي فنال درجة الماجستير في الهندسة الصناعية، والدكتوراه في العلوم الإستراتيجية، وتولى منصب رئيس جامعة الدفاع الوطني.


بدأ مسيرته العسكرية في صفوف الحرس الثوري أثناء الحرب الإيرانية العراقية (1980-1988)، وأسهم في تأسيس المؤسسات العسكرية والاستخبارية للنظام.


وفي عام 1981، عندما تولى محسن رضائي قيادة الحرس الثوري، أصبح وحيدي نائباً له مسؤولاً عن وحدة الاستخبارات، وأسهم في تنظيم الوزارة وإنشاء معسكرات تدريبية للحرس.


في عام 1988، أصبح أول قائد لفيلق القدس، الوحدة النخبوية للحرس الثوري، ما وضعه في صدارة العمليات الخارجية للحرس، وأكد دوره المحوري في تطوير قدرات إيران الإقليمية والخارجية.


وزيراً للدفاع


وفي ثمانينيات وتسعينيات القرن العشرين، شغل وحيدي منصب وزير الدفاع، ونائب وزير الدفاع لشؤون التخطيط والبرمجة والشؤون الدولية، وكان عضواً مؤثراً في لجنة الدفاع والأمن في المجلس الإستراتيجي للعلاقات الخارجية.


في عام 1997، انتقل إلى وزارة الدفاع تحت قيادة علي شمخاني وشغل منصب نائب التخطيط والبرامج، ثم عُيّن وزيراً للدفاع وإسناد القوات المسلحة في عهد مصطفى محمد نجار، واستمر في هذا المنصب حتى 2013، بما في ذلك الحكومة العاشرة برئاسة أحمدي نجاد، وأشرف على إعداد الخطة الخمسية الخامسة للتنمية فيما يخص الشؤون السياسية والدفاعية والأمنية.


وشغل وحيدي مناصب مدنية وأمنية إضافية، فكان عضواً في مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام في 22 سبتمبر 2022 لخمسة أعوام، ورئيساً للجنة السياسية والدفاعية والأمنية التابعة له، ثم نائباً لرئيس أركان القوات المسلحة.


وعُيّن نائباً للقائد العام للحرس الثوري، ثم وزير داخلية من أغسطس 2021 حتى 2024 في حكومة إبراهيم رئيسي، وأشرف على أجهزة إنفاذ القانون في البلاد.


اتهامات وعقوبات


وعلى الصعيد الدولي، واجه وحيدي اتهامات وعقوبات متعددة؛ إذ أدرجه الاتحاد الأوروبي في 24 يونيو 2008 ضمن قائمة المرتبطين بالأنشطة النووية الحساسة.


ووضعت الأرجنتين مذكرة اعتقال دولية بحق أحمد وحيدي منذ 9 نوفمبر 2006؛ بسبب الاشتباه في تورطه في الهجوم بالقنابل على الجمعية الأرجنتينية اليهودية في بوينس آيرس عام 1994، والذي أسفر عن مقتل 85 شخصاً.