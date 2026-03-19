Iranian media reported the appointment of Ahmad Vahidi as the commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard. The European News Agency quoted Iranian media about the appointment of Ahmad Vahidi as the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, following the assassination of its previous commander, General Mohammad Pakpour, in a joint Israeli-American operation on the first day of the war.



First Commander of the Quds Force



Vahidi is a military leader who has been involved with the Revolutionary Guard since 1979. He held the position of Deputy Head of Intelligence before becoming the first commander of the Quds Force, overseeing the intelligence unit and establishing several training camps.



Vahidi is considered an influential figure in the Iranian regime, with his influence extending to civilian positions. He is a full member of the Expediency Discernment Council and chaired the Ministry of Interior in the thirteenth government. He was also the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Support in the tenth government.



Hails from Shiraz



Ahmad Vahidi (Ahmad Shah Jiraghi) was born in 1958 in the city of Shiraz. He completed his university studies in electronics, then continued his higher education, earning a master's degree in industrial engineering and a doctorate in strategic sciences, and served as the president of the National Defense University.



He began his military career in the Revolutionary Guard during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) and contributed to the establishment of the military and intelligence institutions of the regime.



In 1981, when Mohsen Rezaei took command of the Revolutionary Guard, Vahidi became his deputy responsible for the intelligence unit and contributed to organizing the ministry and establishing training camps for the Guard.



In 1988, he became the first commander of the Quds Force, the elite unit of the Revolutionary Guard, placing him at the forefront of the Guard's external operations and confirming his pivotal role in developing Iran's regional and external capabilities.



Minister of Defense



In the 1980s and 1990s, Vahidi held the position of Minister of Defense and Deputy Minister of Defense for Planning, Programming, and International Affairs, and was an influential member of the Defense and Security Committee in the Strategic Council for Foreign Relations.



In 1997, he moved to the Ministry of Defense under the leadership of Ali Shamkhani and served as Deputy for Planning and Programs, then was appointed Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Support during the tenure of Mostafa Mohammad Najjar, continuing in this position until 2013, including during the tenth government under Ahmadinejad, overseeing the preparation of the fifth five-year development plan concerning political, defense, and security affairs.



Vahidi held additional civilian and security positions, being a member of the Expediency Discernment Council on September 22, 2022, for five years, and chairing its political, defense, and security committee, then serving as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.



He was appointed Deputy Commander of the Revolutionary Guard, then Minister of Interior from August 2021 until 2024 in the government of Ebrahim Raisi, overseeing law enforcement agencies in the country.



Accusations and Sanctions



On the international front, Vahidi has faced multiple accusations and sanctions; the European Union listed him on June 24, 2008, among those linked to sensitive nuclear activities.



Argentina issued an international arrest warrant for Ahmad Vahidi since November 9, 2006, due to suspicions of his involvement in the bombing attack on the Argentine Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994, which resulted in the deaths of 85 people.