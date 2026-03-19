The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King's Cup witnessed the Al-Ahli team delivering an impressive performance despite ultimately losing in the penalty shootout. However, the Al-Ahli team and their coach Matthias Jaissle succeeded in controlling most of the match's proceedings, as the German coach Jaissle managed to impose his style and reach Al-Hilal's goal in various ways, but luck was not on the side of his attackers in converting all the available chances in front of the goal.



In terms of statistics, according to the famous statistics site (sofa score), Jaissle and his players outperformed Al-Hilal and their coach Inzaghi, as Al-Ahli players took 25 shots on Al-Hilal's goal compared to 19 shots from Al-Hilal players. Yassine Bounou saved 6 shots from Al-Ahli, while Al-Ahli's goalkeeper Mendy saved 3, with the expected goals ratio for Al-Ahli being (3.06) and for Al-Hilal (1.1).



The big encounter saw the league's top scorer, Al-Ahli's star Ivan Toney, and winger Riyad Mahrez waste a significant number of chances throughout the two halves of the match and the extra time, which could have secured the victory for the green team early on.



Al-Ahli still has a chance to finish the season on a better note, as they remain direct contenders for the Roshen Professional League title and are also in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, which they hold the title for.