شهدت مباراة الأهلي والهلال في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين تقديم فريق الأهلي مستوى مميزاً رغم الخسارة في نهاية المطاف بركلات الترجيح، إلا أن الفريق الأهلاوي ومدربه ماتياس يايسله نجحا في السيطرة على أغلب مجريات المباراة، حيث نجح المدرب الألماني يايسله في فرض أسلوبه والوصول إلى مرمى الهلال بكافة الطرق، إلا أن التوفيق غاب عن مهاجميه في ترجمة كافة الفرص المتاحة أمام المرمى.


وبلغة الأرقام وبحسب موقع الإحصاءات الشهير (sofa score) تفوق يايسله ولاعبوه على فريق الهلال ومدربه إنزاغي، إذ سدد لاعبو الأهلي 25 تسديدة على مرمى الهلال مقابل 19 للاعبي الهلال، وتصدى ياسين بونو لـ6 تسديدات أهلاوية مقابل لـ3 لحارس الأهلي ميندي، فيما بلغت نسبة الأهداف المتوقعة للأهلي (3.06) والهلال (1.1).


وشهدت المواجهة الكبيرة إهدار هداف الدوري نجم الأهلي إيفان توني والجناح رياض محرز كماً وافراً من الفرص على مدار شوطي المباراة والأشواط الإضافية كانت كفيلة بحسم المواجهة للفريق الأخضر منذ وقت مبكر.


ولا يزال الأهلي يملك فرصة في إنهاء الموسم بشكل أفضل، حيث لا يزال منافساً مباشراً على لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين، كما يتواجد في دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة التي يحمل لقبها.