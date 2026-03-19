شهدت مباراة الأهلي والهلال في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين تقديم فريق الأهلي مستوى مميزاً رغم الخسارة في نهاية المطاف بركلات الترجيح، إلا أن الفريق الأهلاوي ومدربه ماتياس يايسله نجحا في السيطرة على أغلب مجريات المباراة، حيث نجح المدرب الألماني يايسله في فرض أسلوبه والوصول إلى مرمى الهلال بكافة الطرق، إلا أن التوفيق غاب عن مهاجميه في ترجمة كافة الفرص المتاحة أمام المرمى.
وبلغة الأرقام وبحسب موقع الإحصاءات الشهير (sofa score) تفوق يايسله ولاعبوه على فريق الهلال ومدربه إنزاغي، إذ سدد لاعبو الأهلي 25 تسديدة على مرمى الهلال مقابل 19 للاعبي الهلال، وتصدى ياسين بونو لـ6 تسديدات أهلاوية مقابل لـ3 لحارس الأهلي ميندي، فيما بلغت نسبة الأهداف المتوقعة للأهلي (3.06) والهلال (1.1).
وشهدت المواجهة الكبيرة إهدار هداف الدوري نجم الأهلي إيفان توني والجناح رياض محرز كماً وافراً من الفرص على مدار شوطي المباراة والأشواط الإضافية كانت كفيلة بحسم المواجهة للفريق الأخضر منذ وقت مبكر.
ولا يزال الأهلي يملك فرصة في إنهاء الموسم بشكل أفضل، حيث لا يزال منافساً مباشراً على لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين، كما يتواجد في دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة التي يحمل لقبها.
The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King's Cup witnessed the Al-Ahli team delivering an impressive performance despite ultimately losing in the penalty shootout. However, the Al-Ahli team and their coach Matthias Jaissle succeeded in controlling most of the match's proceedings, as the German coach Jaissle managed to impose his style and reach Al-Hilal's goal in various ways, but luck was not on the side of his attackers in converting all the available chances in front of the goal.
In terms of statistics, according to the famous statistics site (sofa score), Jaissle and his players outperformed Al-Hilal and their coach Inzaghi, as Al-Ahli players took 25 shots on Al-Hilal's goal compared to 19 shots from Al-Hilal players. Yassine Bounou saved 6 shots from Al-Ahli, while Al-Ahli's goalkeeper Mendy saved 3, with the expected goals ratio for Al-Ahli being (3.06) and for Al-Hilal (1.1).
The big encounter saw the league's top scorer, Al-Ahli's star Ivan Toney, and winger Riyad Mahrez waste a significant number of chances throughout the two halves of the match and the extra time, which could have secured the victory for the green team early on.
Al-Ahli still has a chance to finish the season on a better note, as they remain direct contenders for the Roshen Professional League title and are also in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, which they hold the title for.