تعتزم إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب توسيع وجودها العسكري في المنطقة من خلال نشر آلاف الجنود.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مصادر مطلعة، أن هذه التعزيزات تأتي في ذروة الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران، إذ ستمنح القيادة الأمريكية خيارات أوسع بينما تستعد واشنطن لمرحلة جديدة من المواجهة التي تقترب من نهاية أسبوعها الثالث دون مؤشرات على إمكانية وقف إطلاق النار.


خيارات متعددة على طاولة ترمب


وفقاً للمصادر، تهدف التعزيزات المرتقبة إلى تنفيذ عدة خيارات مطروحة حالياً على طاولة ترمب، تتضمن: السيطرة على جزيرة خارك باعتبارها الشريان الحيوي لتصدير 90% من النفط الإيراني. ويعتقد خبراء عسكريون أن السيطرة على «خارك» خيار أفضل من تدميرها؛ نظراً لأهميتها الاقتصادية، رغم المخاطر العالية لاستهدافها بالصواريخ الإيرانية.


الاستحواذ على اليورانيوم: إذ تجري نقاشات حول إرسال قوات خاصة لتأمين مخزونات اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، رغم تأكيد الخبراء أنها مهمة معقدة ومحفوفة بالمخاطر حتى بالنسبة لقوات العمليات الخاصة. تأمين سواحل هرمز: تدرس إدارة ترمب نشر قوات على طول الخط الساحلي الإيراني لضمان مرور ناقلات النفط عبر المضيق، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بالمواكبة الجوية والبحرية.


وحسب المصادر، فإن عملية نشر القوات البرية في أي مكان في إيران ليست وشيكة، لكنهم رفضوا مناقشة تفاصيل التخطيط العملياتي الأمريكي.


وصول مجموعة برمائية للشرق الأوسط


تتجاوز المناقشات حول التعزيزات الأمريكية وصول «مجموعة جاهزة برمائية» الأسبوع القادم إلى الشرق الأوسط، مع «وحدة استكشافية من مشاة البحرية» تضم أكثر من 2000 فرد، وفقاً للمصادر ذاتها.


ولفت أحد المصادر إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي يفقد عدداً كبيراً من القوات بقرار إرسال حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جيرالد آر فورد» إلى اليونان للصيانة بعد حريق على متنها.


واعتبر أن أي تدخل بري، حتى لو كان محدوداً، يمثل مخاطرة سياسية كبرى، خصوصاً للرئيس الأمريكي الذي بنى حملته الانتخابية على وعد بإنهاء «الحروب الأبدية» وتجنب التورط في نزاعات الشرق الأوسط.


ترمب لم يتخذ قراراً نهائياً


لم يستبعد ترمب خيار «الأقدام على الأرض»، رغم مقتل 13 جندياً أمريكياً وإصابة نحو 200 آخرين منذ بدء العملية العسكرية في 28 فبراير الماضي.


ونقلت «رويترز» عن مسؤول في البيت الأبيض قوله، إن ترمب لم يتخذ قراراً نهائياً بعد، لكنه يُبقي كافة الخيارات متاحة لتحقيق أهداف عملية «الغضب الملحمي»، التي تتمحور حول تدمير قدرات إيران الصاروخية والقضاء على البحرية الإيرانية.


وأضاف أن ترمب يسعى إلى ضمان عدم امتلاك إيران لسلاح نووي نهائياً، وشلّ قدرة «الوكلاء» على زعزعة استقرار المنطقة.


الموقف من مضيق هرمز


وفيما يتعلق بمضيق هرمز، ما زال موقف ترمب متذبذباً، فبعد أن طالب دول العالم بتحمل مسؤولية حماية سفنها، لوّح -في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»- بإمكانية «إنهاء» ما تبقى من الدولة الإيرانية، وترك مسؤولية المضيق للدول المستفيدة منه، قائلاً: «نحن لا نستخدمه».


وتأتي هذه المناقشات في الوقت الذي يواصل فيه الجيش الأمريكي مهاجمة البحرية الإيرانية، ومخزوناتها من الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة وصناعتها الدفاعية.


ونفذت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من 7800 ضربة منذ بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير، وأتلفت أو دمرت أكثر من 120 سفينة إيرانية حتى الآن، وفقاً لأرقام القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الصادرة، الأربعاء، التي تشرف على نحو 50 ألف جندي أمريكي في الشرق الأوسط.