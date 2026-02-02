أوضحت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي أن أكثر من مليوني معتمر ومعتمرة استفادوا من خدمة «التحلل من النسك» مجاناً في المسجد الحرام على مدار الساعة، وذلك ضمن منظومة الخدمات المتكاملة التي تُقدَّم لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم العمرة.


وبيّنت الهيئة أن الخدمة متاحة للرجال والنساء، وتُقدَّم في الساحة الشرقية للمسجد الحرام، وتُنفَّذ وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والسلامة، وبإشراف كوادر مؤهلة ومدرَّبة، بما يضمن سرعة الأداء وتنظيمه، ويسهم في التيسير على المعتمرين بعد إتمام مناسكهم بكل يُسر وطمأنينة.


وأفادت بأن الخدمة تراعي معايير التعقيم والنظافة المعتمدة، من خلال استخدام أدوات معقمة واتباع إجراءات صحية دقيقة، بما يحقق أعلى مستويات السلامة الصحية لضيوف الرحمن.


وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه الخدمة تأتي في إطار حرص القيادة الرشيدة على الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة في الحرمين الشريفين، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، الرامية إلى تحسين تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، وتوفير بيئة تعبّدية آمنة ومتكاملة تعكس عناية المملكة بالحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما من مختلف أنحاء العالم.