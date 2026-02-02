The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has stated that more than two million male and female pilgrims have benefited from the "release from rituals" service for free at the Grand Mosque around the clock, as part of the integrated services provided to the guests of Allah during the Umrah season.



The authority indicated that the service is available for both men and women, and is provided in the eastern courtyard of the Grand Mosque. It is implemented according to the highest standards of quality and safety, under the supervision of qualified and trained staff, ensuring swift and organized performance, which facilitates the experience for pilgrims after completing their rituals with ease and reassurance.



It was reported that the service adheres to approved sterilization and cleanliness standards, through the use of sterilized tools and following precise health procedures, achieving the highest levels of health safety for the guests of Allah.



The authority emphasized that this service comes as part of the wise leadership's commitment to enhancing the level of services provided at the Two Holy Mosques, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aimed at improving the experience of the guests of Allah, and providing a safe and integrated worship environment that reflects the Kingdom's care for the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors from all over the world.