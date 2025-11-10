While Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is holding discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, the U.S. Treasury Department announced today (Monday) the suspension of the "Caesar sanctions" imposed on Syria.



The U.S. Treasury confirmed the United States' commitment to a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria, stating in a statement that the suspension decision does not include transactions related to Russia and Iran.



U.S. Opening to Damascus



The U.S. Treasury considered this decision to be the most significant step in the path of U.S. openness to Damascus after a year of the previous regime led by President Bashar al-Assad being overthrown.



This announcement comes in conjunction with the meeting that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is having with his American counterpart Donald Trump at the White House, marking the first visit by a Syrian president to Washington.



Shara and Trump's Meeting



The White House confirmed in a statement that the meeting between the two leaders began this afternoon, without disclosing details of the discussions, which are expected to focus on regional security issues, bilateral relations, and the future of U.S. military presence in Syria.



Dozens of members of the Syrian community gathered in front of the White House, waving Syrian and American flags and holding signs welcoming Shara and calling for the lifting of sanctions on Syria.



On another note, the U.S. Department of Defense denied reports about Washington's intention to deploy troops at an airbase in the capital, Damascus. According to Arab media, the Department of Defense confirmed that the United States does not intend to establish a new military presence and that Syria is on its way to joining the international coalition against the terrorist organization "ISIS."