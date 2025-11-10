في الوقت الذي يجري الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع مباحثات مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية اليوم (الإثنين)، تعليق «عقوبات قيصر» المفروضة على سورية.


وأكدت الخزانة الأمريكية التزام الولايات المتحدة بسورية مستقرة وموحدة وسلمية، مبينة في بيان أن قرار التعليق لا يشمل المعاملات المرتبطة بروسيا وإيران.


انفتاح أمريكي على دمشق


واعتبرت الخزانة الأمريكية هذا القرار الخطوة الأبرز في مسار الانفتاح الأمريكي على دمشق بعد عامٍ من إسقاط النظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.


ويأتي هذا الإعلان تزامناً مع اللقاء الذي يجريه الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، بأول زيارة لرئيس سوري إلى واشنطن.


اجتماع الشرع وترمب


وأكد البيت الأبيض في بيان أن الاجتماع بين الزعيمين بدأ ظهر اليوم، دون الإفصاح عن تفاصيل المباحثات التي يُتوقع أن تتركز على ملفات الأمن الإقليمي، والعلاقات الثنائية، ومستقبل الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في سورية. سوريون أمام البيت الأبيض لحظة وصول الرئيس السوري


وتجمع العشرات من أبناء الجالية السورية أمام البيت الأبيض، رافعين الأعلام السورية والأمريكية ولافتات ترحب بالشرع وتدعو إلى رفع العقوبات عن سورية.


من جهة أخرى، نفت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية صحة تقارير تحدثت عن نية واشنطن نشر قوات في قاعدة جوية بالعاصمة دمشق، وبحسب وسائل إعلام عربية فإن وزارة الحرب أكدت أن الولايات المتحدة لا تعتزم إقامة وجود عسكري جديد، وأن سورية في طريقها للانضمام إلى التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي.